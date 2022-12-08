Passed away on 12/11/22 after a short illness. Thomas, a native of Coral Gables, graduated from Christopher Columbus High School, then attended Mount Union College, Alliance, Ohio with a B.S. Degree. He continued his education at the University of Miami receiving his Masters and Doctorate in Biochemistry. After completing his training he began employment at the University at the Department of Epidemiology and Public Health, Miller School of Medicine. His passion was science research where he was an integral part of the team that developed numerous chemotherapeutic agents especially Zebularine and Cytochlor. After many years Tom left academia for private business, working for USA Medical Services as Medical Director. He went on to create Sanus Health Corporation becoming its Owner and President, located in Doral,

