Miami, FL

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County Presents

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County (@arshtcenter) is pleased to announce a new selection of amazing concerts, encompassing a variety of genres and musical tastes, as part of the LIVE AT KNIGHT series. The 2022-2023 season features a thrilling lineup of global superstars, including ARTURO SANDOVAL and ANDRÉS CEPEDA, fan favorites such as DISNEY PRINCESS – THE CONCERT, SALUTE TO VIENNA, DREAM HOUSE QUARTET and PINK MARTINI, as well as tributes to music legends PINK FLOYD and CELIA CRUZ — all live and in-person in Miami’s home for the performing arts.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
SANTA’S CIRCUS AND MAGICAL VILLAGE BRINGS THE HOLIDAY SPIRIT TO LIFE IN MIAMI AT JUNGLE ISLAND

Santa Claus is coming to town – and sooner than you expect! Santa’s Circus and Magical Village is bringing all the holiday fun to Jungle Island this year with an abundance of merry and spectacular attractions, activities, and performances. Miami welcomes a truly magical Christmas experience this November and December where the holiday comes alive for an interactive walk-through adventure land. Santa’s Circus and Magical Village opens November 26 and welcomes everyone until January 1, 2023.
MIAMI, FL
TNT4KIDS to Join Charitable Groups for Overtown Homeless Outreach Event

TNT4KIDS will participate in an outreach event for the unhoused community on December 17th, from 10-3 pm EST, at the historic Greater Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Overtown. Sponsored by Larkin Community Hospital and The Greater Bethel AME Church, the outreach event will build on the success of a...
MIAMI, FL
Dr. Thomas Vincent Briggle December 27, 1951 – December 11, 2022

Passed away on 12/11/22 after a short illness. Thomas, a native of Coral Gables, graduated from Christopher Columbus High School, then attended Mount Union College, Alliance, Ohio with a B.S. Degree. He continued his education at the University of Miami receiving his Masters and Doctorate in Biochemistry. After completing his training he began employment at the University at the Department of Epidemiology and Public Health, Miller School of Medicine. His passion was science research where he was an integral part of the team that developed numerous chemotherapeutic agents especially Zebularine and Cytochlor. After many years Tom left academia for private business, working for USA Medical Services as Medical Director. He went on to create Sanus Health Corporation becoming its Owner and President, located in Doral,
CORAL GABLES, FL
Ocean Bank – 40 Years of Serving Miami

Ocean Bank celebrates its 40th anniversary this week, as it looks forward to continuing growth and expansion in Miami-Dade and beyond. Ocean Bank is synonymous with the development of Miami and South Florida. Starting on December 8, 1982, with a handful of employees working from a double-wide trailer at a vacant lot on LeJeune Road, it has fueled the growth of Miami-Dade County.
MIAMI, FL
Westend on 87th Recognizes 10 Local Students as No Place for Hate Role Models

Westend on 87th Shopping Center, a mixed-use retail destination in the heart of Doral, recently took part in recognizing 10 students at Ronald W. Reagan/Doral Senior High School as No Place for Hate role models and anti-bullying champions. The 10 students, who were nominated by their teachers for the special...
DORAL, FL

