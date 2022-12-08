Read full article on original website
A teenage girl - the youngest black person ever accepted into medical school also holds two other recordsAnita DurairajTuscaloosa, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
wvua23.com
Hillcrest update: Schools across Alabama reporting similar threats
The Tuscaloosa County School System said any parents who wish to check their children out of Hillcrest High School can do so by going to Hillcrest High School. TCSS released the following statement on its website:. December 13, 2022. 10:50 am. This morning, information was received by the school system...
Terry Saban and Katie Britt Honor 50 Tuscaloosa County Educators at Friday Luncheon
The 12th annual Nick's Kids Teacher Excellence Awards Luncheon honored 50 educators in Tuscaloosa County for going above and beyond for students in their classrooms. The luncheon, hosted by the Nick's Kids Foundation, was held Friday afternoon at the Tuscaloosa River Market to recognize elementary and middle school teachers who continue to make a difference in the lives of area students.
Rock Quarry Elementary School’s Rising Star Student of the Month: Evelyn Atkins
Tuscaloosa City Schools, along with Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Legal Services of Alabama and Child Abuse Prevention Services, will highlight and recognize Rising Star Character Students of the Month from each school in the district during the 2022-2023 school year. Each month, two to three outstanding TCS students will be highlighted in this series.
Threat Draws Massive Police Presence to Hillcrest High School Tuesday
A huge number of law enforcement officers are at Tuscaloosa County's Hillcrest High School Tuesday morning responding to a possible threat on campus. Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's deputies, Tuscaloosa Police officers, State Troopers, Moundville Police and more are on the scene at the school, which is on lockdown as police clear the building.
UA Student Who Survived Childhood Cancer Aims for Miss Alabama Crown
A University of Alabama student and childhood cancer survivor who was recently crowned Miss Birmingham 2023 is preparing for a second run at the state title. Hannah Adams, a sophomore at the University, is double majoring in political science and public relations. The 19-year-old Birmingham native was crowned Miss Covered Bridge 2022 and placed in the Top 12 semifinalists when she competed in this year's Miss Alabama pageant.
1,700 University of Alabama Students to Graduate in Saturday Commencement
The University of Alabama will host two fall commencement ceremonies this Saturday inside Coleman Coliseum. Around 1,700 graduates are expected to receive degrees during the ceremonies, which will begin at 8:30 a.m. Shane Dorrill, the University's Assistant Director of Communications, shared details about the commencements in a press release Wednesday,
United Methodist split: 198 churches leave North Alabama Conference
In the biggest day yet for the ongoing United Methodist split in Alabama, 198 congregations officially left the denomination after a vote by the North Alabama Conference meeting Saturday at the BJCC to approve their departure. The 198 churches had all voted by 66.7 percent or more to leave the...
Flood Watch Issued Tuesday for Parts of West, Central Alabama Ahead of Wednesday Severe Weather
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a flood watch for several counties across Central and West Alabama Tuesday as severe weather is expected to impact parts of the state on Wednesday. Counties/ Cities Impacted. Marion. Lamar. Fayette. Winston. Walker. Blount. Etowah. Calhoun. Cherokee. Pickens. Tuscaloosa. Jefferson. Shelby. St.Clair.
Janet Jackson Set To Perform In Alabama April 22nd
A legendary R&B talent is scheduled to perform at in Birmingham next April, promoters have announced. Platinum-selling and five-time Grammy Award-winning artist Janet Jackson will headline the show set for April 22nd at the BJCC in the heart of downtown Birmingham. Janet Jackson has sold more than 100 million units...
Tuscaloosa Teacher Who Saved Student Named Teacher of the Year at Apple Awards
After he helped save a medically-distressed student last month, Tuscaloosa's Ryan Ballard was named a Teacher of the Year at the 11th annual Apple Awards Monday afternoon. The annual event, hosted by the Tuscaloosa City Schools, honors teachers throughout the district in three categories with the Teacher of the Year Award, TCS Support Employee of the Year Award and a new category, the Interdisciplinary Innovation Award.
John Hinton to Become Northport City Council President, Then Mayor
As widely expected, Northport city councilman John Hinton will become council president later this month, then become the city's mayor at the beginning of the year. If all that sounds complicated, it was made necessary when current mayor Bobby Herndon shocked the city last night when he announced he would resign from office on December 31st over a disagreement with the five-member city council about the renaming of a portion of the street in front of his surveying business.
Jalapeños Returns to Downtown Tuscaloosa, Boasting Alabama’s Largest Tequila Selection
Entrepreneur Jheovanny Gomez has brought his locally loved Jalapeños Mexican restaurant back to downtown Tuscaloosa in a renovated space that now features the largest selection of tequila in the state of Alabama. Gomez opened his original restaurant in downtown Tuscaloosa's Temerson Square in 2001, but it eventually closed as...
wvtm13.com
Remembering Jerry Tracey's 'signature look'
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jerry Tracey received quite a send-off on Friday, Dec. 9, as he anchored his final weather segment before retirement. His fellow meteorologist, Stephanie Walker, worked alongside Jerry for 22 of his 35 years with WVTM13. Stephanie has a lot of memories with Jerry as they’ve worked through many serious weather events. And when she's out in the public, she says she gets plenty of questions about him from viewers. Stephanie says, “Still the number one question I get asked about Jerry Tracey is, 'Where is his mustache?' Now when I got here, and it’s been over 20 years, that was in the post-mustache era of Jerry, so it's been gone awhile. The mustache has been gone but people apparently don't like change.”
wvtm13.com
WVTM13 says farewell to a beloved member of our team
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jerry Tracey has been with WVTM13 for 35 years. That's longer than some employees there have been alive. Most of us have lots of wonderful memories with Jerry over the years. One of his co-workers, Stephanie Walker, has worked alongside him longer than anyone else and she has a ton of Jerry Tracey stories.
White Birmingham restaurant owner sues over alleged discrimination
A Birmingham attorney and restaurant owner says that the federal government discriminated against his business because he is a white man, and he's taking the argument to federal court.
Train conductor trainee dies in Bessemer railway accident
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A death investigation is underway in Bessemer after a train conductor trainee was killed Tuesday morning. According to the Bessemer Police Department, the person died after a piece of metal entered through an opening on the train and hit them, around 4 a.m. The accident happened on 32nd Street South as […]
3 injured following shooting in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Three people are recovering in the hospital after being shot in Bessemer Monday morning. According to Lt. Christian Clemons with the Bessemer Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Southgate Lane on the call of three people shot around 7:50 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found the victims suffering […]
wvtm13.com
Sources: Birmingham expected to move forward with jail plan
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Sources tell WVTM 13 the city of Birmingham is likely to go forward with moving inmates in the Birmingham City Jail to the Jefferson County Jail at some point. Those sources say the condition of the city jail is the driving force behind the need to...
Tuscaloosa County’s Northside High Mourns Death of Beloved Teacher
Students, staff, alumni and more at Tuscaloosa County's Northside High School are mourning the unexpected death of a beloved teacher there Thursday. Lindsey Thompson, the school's principal, confirmed the passing of 48-year-old science teacher Jennifer Bible Thursday in an emotional post on Facebook. "A teacher selflessly touches so many lives,...
ABC 33/40 News
Charge dismissed against former Birmingham officer for punching female inmate on gurney
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The criminal assault charge against Stephon Green, a former Birmingham Police Officer who punched a female inmate in the face multiple times after she broke loose from a gurney, was dropped Monday after a Jefferson County judge ruled his actions were legal and reasonable. The dropped...
