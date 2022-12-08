ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa Thread

Terry Saban and Katie Britt Honor 50 Tuscaloosa County Educators at Friday Luncheon

The 12th annual Nick's Kids Teacher Excellence Awards Luncheon honored 50 educators in Tuscaloosa County for going above and beyond for students in their classrooms. The luncheon, hosted by the Nick's Kids Foundation, was held Friday afternoon at the Tuscaloosa River Market to recognize elementary and middle school teachers who continue to make a difference in the lives of area students.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

UA Student Who Survived Childhood Cancer Aims for Miss Alabama Crown

A University of Alabama student and childhood cancer survivor who was recently crowned Miss Birmingham 2023 is preparing for a second run at the state title. Hannah Adams, a sophomore at the University, is double majoring in political science and public relations. The 19-year-old Birmingham native was crowned Miss Covered Bridge 2022 and placed in the Top 12 semifinalists when she competed in this year's Miss Alabama pageant.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Flood Watch Issued Tuesday for Parts of West, Central Alabama Ahead of Wednesday Severe Weather

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a flood watch for several counties across Central and West Alabama Tuesday as severe weather is expected to impact parts of the state on Wednesday. Counties/ Cities Impacted. Marion. Lamar. Fayette. Winston. Walker. Blount. Etowah. Calhoun. Cherokee. Pickens. Tuscaloosa. Jefferson. Shelby. St.Clair.
ALABAMA STATE
Tuscaloosa Thread

Janet Jackson Set To Perform In Alabama April 22nd

A legendary R&B talent is scheduled to perform at in Birmingham next April, promoters have announced. Platinum-selling and five-time Grammy Award-winning artist Janet Jackson will headline the show set for April 22nd at the BJCC in the heart of downtown Birmingham. Janet Jackson has sold more than 100 million units...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Teacher Who Saved Student Named Teacher of the Year at Apple Awards

After he helped save a medically-distressed student last month, Tuscaloosa's Ryan Ballard was named a Teacher of the Year at the 11th annual Apple Awards Monday afternoon. The annual event, hosted by the Tuscaloosa City Schools, honors teachers throughout the district in three categories with the Teacher of the Year Award, TCS Support Employee of the Year Award and a new category, the Interdisciplinary Innovation Award.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

John Hinton to Become Northport City Council President, Then Mayor

As widely expected, Northport city councilman John Hinton will become council president later this month, then become the city's mayor at the beginning of the year. If all that sounds complicated, it was made necessary when current mayor Bobby Herndon shocked the city last night when he announced he would resign from office on December 31st over a disagreement with the five-member city council about the renaming of a portion of the street in front of his surveying business.
NORTHPORT, AL
wvtm13.com

Remembering Jerry Tracey's 'signature look'

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jerry Tracey received quite a send-off on Friday, Dec. 9, as he anchored his final weather segment before retirement. His fellow meteorologist, Stephanie Walker, worked alongside Jerry for 22 of his 35 years with WVTM13. Stephanie has a lot of memories with Jerry as they’ve worked through many serious weather events. And when she's out in the public, she says she gets plenty of questions about him from viewers. Stephanie says, “Still the number one question I get asked about Jerry Tracey is, 'Where is his mustache?' Now when I got here, and it’s been over 20 years, that was in the post-mustache era of Jerry, so it's been gone awhile. The mustache has been gone but people apparently don't like change.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

WVTM13 says farewell to a beloved member of our team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jerry Tracey has been with WVTM13 for 35 years. That's longer than some employees there have been alive. Most of us have lots of wonderful memories with Jerry over the years. One of his co-workers, Stephanie Walker, has worked alongside him longer than anyone else and she has a ton of Jerry Tracey stories.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Train conductor trainee dies in Bessemer railway accident

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A death investigation is underway in Bessemer after a train conductor trainee was killed Tuesday morning. According to the Bessemer Police Department, the person died after a piece of metal entered through an opening on the train and hit them, around 4 a.m. The accident happened on 32nd Street South as […]
BESSEMER, AL
CBS 42

3 injured following shooting in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Three people are recovering in the hospital after being shot in Bessemer Monday morning. According to Lt. Christian Clemons with the Bessemer Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Southgate Lane on the call of three people shot around 7:50 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found the victims suffering […]
BESSEMER, AL
wvtm13.com

Sources: Birmingham expected to move forward with jail plan

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Sources tell WVTM 13 the city of Birmingham is likely to go forward with moving inmates in the Birmingham City Jail to the Jefferson County Jail at some point. Those sources say the condition of the city jail is the driving force behind the need to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.

