Manhattan, NY

Suspect stabbed transgender woman in the face twice in Central Harlem attack: DA

By Aliza Chasan
 4 days ago

CENTRAL HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — An alleged attacker faced hate crime charges Thursday for the stabbing of a transgender woman.

Alshon Williams, 49, allegedly misgendered the 36-year-old victim, called her an anti-gay slur and stabbed her at least twice in the face on Nov. 1, officials said. Williams then allegedly pulled out a gun, firing three times toward the victim, missing her each time.

“As alleged, this defendant hurled hateful words and slurs before this violent attack,” District Attorney Alvin Bragg said. “It is a miracle that the victim was not severely injured – or even killed – and we wish her a speedy recovery.”

The confrontation started just after midnight on Nov. 1. Williams allegedly confronted the victim and her friend on Frederick Douglass Boulevard, telling them to quiet down. Then the situation became violent. The victim suffered lacerations above her right eye.

Williams, who allegedly fled the scene on a moped, was charged with assault in the second degree as a hate crime, attempted assault in the first degree as a hate crime, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and menacing in the second degree as a hate crime.

