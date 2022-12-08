Read full article on original website
Related
Photos: Terence Crawford's brutal knockout of David Avanesyan
Welterweight titleholder Terence Crawford knocked out David Avanesyan in the sixth round to retain his belt Saturday at CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.
Terence Crawford stops David Avanesyan to keep welterweight belt
Terence Crawford floored David Avanesyan with a sixth-round TKO at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, in his first fight in more than a year.
MMAmania.com
Video: Nate Diaz blasts Darren Till after UFC 282 submission loss - ‘He sucks’
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star, Nate Diaz, thinks Darren Till sucks after “The Gorilla” was beaten up and submitted by Dricus Du Plessis last night (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282, which took place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada (watch highlights). Indeed, it wasn’t...
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star
The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Posts X-Ray Of Broken Bone After Parking Lot Attack
After a WWE star was attacked in the parking lot ahead of WWE SmackDown, now they have shown their x-rays to prove the injury. After Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Shotzi in the parking lot ahead of SmackDown, now Shotzi has shared a photo of the injury. Taking to...
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
The Ring Magazine
Manny Pacquiao drops, beats up YouTuber in South Korea exhibition
Manny Pacquiao is back. Sort of. The 43-year-old living legend returned to the ring on Sunday, going six, two-minute rounds against a YouTuber named DK Yoo in Goyang, South Korea. Though Pacquiao was announced as the winner, the exhibition does not count as an official fight, with both men having their hands raised in the end.
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez Questions Himself After Tough Fight With Sandor Martin; Do I Still Got It?
NEW YORK – Teofimo Lopez criticized Sandor Martin for “running” during their closely contested, 10-round fight Saturday night. Lopez himself didn’t run from the burning question that at least temporarily crept into his mind after he fended off Martin by split decision in their main event at Madison Square Garden.
Cris Cyborg drops opponent, wins pro boxing debut by unanimous decision
Cris Cyborg is now an undefeated professional boxer. On Saturday, the current Bellator women’s featherweight champion laced up the boxing gloves for the second time in 2022 to take on fellow MMA veteran Gabrielle Holloway. The four-round pro boxing bout served as the co-main event under Terence Crawford vs....
Boxing Scene
Josh Taylor: Teofimo Lopez Beat a Small Injured Loma, I'd Take Him To Bits!
WBO junior welterweight Josh Taylor has fired shots at his rival Teofimo Lopez. Taylor, who at one time had every world title at 140-pounds, is getting ready to make a rematch defense against Jack Catterall in early 2023. When Lopez was the unified champion at lightweight, there were plenty of...
Boxing Scene
Yarde On Beterbiev Showdown: "This Time, The Opportunity Has Come And It Feels Right”
While lauded for his bravery and willingness to go into the lion's den, Anthony Yarde was fully aware that traveling to Russia in 2019 to take on Sergey Kovalev was essentially a suicide mission. Pegged as a significant underdog on the night, Yarde’s physical gifts and attributes did little to...
Bustle
Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player
On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
Boxing Scene
Tim Tszyu Plans To Have HOF Father Kostya at His Side For Charlo Fight
Junior middleweight contender Tim Tszyu is planning to have his Hall of Fame father, Kostya Tszyu, at his side next month in Las Vegas. The younger Tszyu will challenge WBC, IBF, WBO, WBA world champion Jermell Charlo on January 28th at the Mandalay Bay. His famous father became the undisputed...
Boxing Scene
Broner on New Deal with Streaming Platform: ‘The Money Is Real, Fellas'
There may be a lot of questions concerning boxing’s newest entrant, but money shouldn’t be one of them, according to Adrien Broner. The multiple division champion from Cincinnati, Ohio, recently announced a partnership with BLK Prime, a hitherto unknown subscription streaming service that made a splash in boxing last month after it revealed it would be promoting Terence Crawford’s 147-pound title fight with David Avanesyan. The news surprised boxing fans as it appeared that Crawford, the WBO titlist, was headed toward a showdown with WBC, WBA, IBF champion Errol Spence Jr. for the undisputed welterweight championship. A few days later, BLK Prime announced a separate multi-fight deal with Broner.
Boxing Scene
Sandor Martin: I Clearly Won Lopez Fight, Ref Didn't Count a Knockdown
Madison Square Garden, New York City - Former European champion Sandor Martin (40-3, 13 KOs) was not happy with the officiating for his fight with former lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez (18-1, 13 KOs), who made his second appearance at junior welterweight. Martin accepted the fight on a few weeks' notice...
MMAmania.com
UFC 282’s Jared Gordon reacts to controversial Paddy Pimblett loss: ‘I was robbed — everyone knows it’
Jared Gordon has reacted to his controversial unanimous decision loss to Paddy Pimblett last night (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282, which took place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. After 10 straight finishes, the ringside judges finally had some work to do in “Sin City.” And it...
Boxing Scene
Naoya Inoue-Paul Butler: Stats & Stakes
The answer to the trivia question is Enrique Pinder. That’s the name of the last man recognized, by way of holding all available recognized sanctioning body titles, as undisputed bantamweight champion of the world. In July 1972, the Panamanian Pinder won a fifteen-round decision over Rafael Herrera for the WBA and WBC belts. The WBC stripped Pinder and Pinder lost the WBA title to Romeo Anaya in January 1973.
Boxing Scene
Jared Anderson Bombards Jerry Forrest With Power Punches, Stops Durable Veteran In 2nd
NEW YORK – Jerry Forrest came to test Jared Anderson and painfully paid the price Saturday night. Anderson withstood Forrest’s fast start, bombarded him with punishing punches for most of the first round and stopped the durable veteran heavyweight early in the second round of their heavyweight fight on the Teofimo Lopez-Sandor Martin undercard at Madison Square Garden. Referee David Fields stopped their scheduled 10-round bout 1:34 into the second round, after Anderson’s right hand to the top of Forrest’s head seemed to leave Forrest all but out on his feet.
Dana White's response to 'terrible' UFC 282 headliner? Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill for vacant title
LAS VEGAS – Since when is UFC president Dana White one to matchmake immediately after an event? When the night ends without a champion being crowned. With the UFC 282 headliner ending in a split draw, the promotion is moving in a different direction with the vacant light heavyweight title Jan Blachowicz (29-9-1 MMA, 12-6-1 UFC) vs. Magomed Ankalaev (18-1-1 MMA, 9-1-1 UFC) was declared a split draw Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena, leaving the 205-pound title up for grabs.
Comments / 0