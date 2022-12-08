Read full article on original website
wunc.org
'There is hope in our society': How George Floyd's North Carolina family is helping underserved communities
When George Floyd was murdered by a Minneapolis Police officer in 2020, Floyd's extended family in North Carolina created the George Floyd Memorial Center in Raleigh. Two years on, the nonprofit's name has changed to the Floyd Family Center for Social Equity with the stated purpose of shining light on inequities in underserved communities.
wunc.org
The Nooksack tribe in Washington is attempting to evict people from tribal homes
The Nooksack tribe in Washington state is removing dozens of people from the tribe because it disputes their ancestral ties. The move could also force them out of tribal housing. Lilly Ana Fowler from member station KNKX has more. LILLY ANA FOWLER, BYLINE: The Nooksack tribe is based in Deming,...
