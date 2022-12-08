ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Paws Humane Society aims to find foster pet parents for the holidays

By Cole Trahan
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09F07E_0jcGALzb00

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — Paws Humane Society invites animal lovers to foster its cats and dogs over the holidays in an effort it calls “Operation Silent Night.” It aims to empty its shelter by Christmas Eve, with an exception for animals that need medical attention.

Animal pickups will run from Wednesday, Dec. 21 to Friday, Dec. 23. Pets will return to the shelter Tuesday, Jan. 3 unless their foster pet parents choose to adopt them.

Paws Humane Society Executive Director Courtney Pierce said Paws Humane Society is holding “Operation Silent Night” for two reasons.

“The main thing is that we feel that the animals in our care, it would be nice for them to be in a home for the holidays versus being in a shelter,” she said. “So that gives them a break. It’s also an opportunity for people who have thought about adopting but not sure to kind of try it out, see if it’s going to work for their families. And so, that hopefully gets more animals adopted.”

Pierce said Paws Humane Society typically has an adoption special around the holidays. But things are different this year because adoption numbers have been so low. She hypothesized that this is due to people struggling economically.

Pierce predicted that 100 or more animals will be available to be fostered for this effort. She said there will probably be more dogs than cats.

Paws Humane Society will provide foster pet parents with resources they’ll need to care for their animals. Pierce said these will include food, leashes for dogs, crates for crate training, cat litter and litter boxes, as needed

To foster an animal for “Operation Silent Night,” click here or email foster@pawshumane.org .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVM

Raccoon attacks and how to avoid them

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There are plenty of examples of people being attacked by raccoons across the country. For instance, a recent video of a woman in Connecticut who fought off a raccoon from attacking her five-year-old daughter. Another video showed a local pest control company trapping a raccoon from...
COLUMBUS, GA
wrbl.com

Columbus man shares his bladder cancer story, stays involved in community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Finding out you have cancer can be the scariest event of your life. But Danny Ginter said he wasn’t that scared when he found out he had bladder cancer in 2019. Before and after having cancer, Danny was and is heavily involved in the Columbus community. This is the story of how he beat cancer and continues to live his life to the fullest.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Wild raccoon attacks Columbus police officer and woman

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus police officer and a woman were attacked by a raccoon over the weekend. On Dec. 10, Columbus police responded to a woman injured in a raccoon attack around St. Elmo Drive. While helping the woman, the officer was also attacked by the raccoon. Both the woman and officer were […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Keep Columbus Warm holds 5th annual clothing drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — WRBL News 3 met with the founder of an annual clothing drive event that runs through the month of December. Josiah Robinson founded Keep Columbus Warm in 2018. Through the month of December, the non-profit gathers hats, jackets, sock, gloves and other warm clothing items. On Dec. 22, Keep Columbus Warm […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Law enforcement officers, children team up for Cops, Kids and Christmas

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Thursday afternoon, law enforcement officers, 50 children, parents and other caretakers gathered inside the ice rink building at the Columbus Civic Center for an event called Cops, Kids and Christmas. This annual event is run by Karl F. Eidam Lodge 9, Fraternal Order of Police (FOP). Outside, various law enforcement vehicles from […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

MISSING: Columbus Police search for man last seen on Dec. 2

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a missing 74-year-old man. According to police, Grey Scott Gibson was last seen on Friday, Dec. 2 at 1314 Luna Court. Police say Gibson is a white male who stands at 5’9″ and weighs 180 lbs. He has gray […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Public Works Department receives APWA accreditation for the second time

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus, Georgia Consolidated Government Public Works Department recently received full accreditation by the American Public Works Association (APWA) for the second time, says a press release from the Public Works Department. The accreditation formally recognizes the agency for being in full compliance with recommended management practices in APWA’s “Public Works […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

FOUND: Columbus police looking for parents of found 3-year-old

UPDATE 11:24 a.m. 12/10/2022— Police say the parents of the child have been located. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— The Columbus Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the parents of a three-year-old. According to police, the child was found around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning at Saint Mary’s Road near I-185. Anyone with information on […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy