This ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Actor Looks Just Like His Famous Grandfather
Here's a look at Ethan Peck who plays Spock on 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' and has an uncanny resemblance to his famous grandfather: Gregory Peck.
Amazon's ‘The Boys’ Stars Return In Grisly First Teaser For ‘Gen V’ Spinoff
The R-rated superhero spinoff trailer teased guest appearances from Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie and P.J. Byrne.
New Amsterdam's Ryan Eggold Has Already Landed A Major TV Followup
Ryan Eggold is following the end of New Amsterdam with a new project that definitely isn't a medical drama.
Alert: Premiere Date And Other Things We Know About The New Fox Series Starring Scott Caan
Alert is coming to Fox soon. Here are some things we know about the upcoming Scott Caan-led show.
Fantasy Island Season 2 Promo Reveals First Look at Desperate Housewives Reunion, Plus More Familiar Guests
Two of Wisteria Lane’s finest have arrived on Fantasy Island. TVLine has an exclusive first look at a promo for the Fox reboot’s second season, offering a glimpse at many of the famous faces visiting Elena Roarke in 2023. We have to start with the big Desperate Housewives reunion between Teri Hatcher and James Denton; the former TV supercouple guest stars in Episode 3 as Dolly and Dutch, a pair of empty nesters who “seek clarity on how to spend their next chapter.” Hatcher and Denton, who played love interests for eight seasons on the ABC primetime soap from 2004 to 2012,...
buzzfeednews.com
Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”
Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out to clarify her comments about women-led action movies. On Wednesday, Variety published a sitdown conversation between Jennifer and Viola Davis for its Actors on Actors series. During the 45-minute conversation, the two Academy Awards winners reflected on their careers, at one point delving into Jennifer’s...
Popculture
'Good Morning America': Amy Robach's Replacement Revealed
Viewers tuning into Good Morning America's third hour won't be seeing the familiar face of Amy Robach anytime soon. Amid ABC's investigation into Robach's alleged affair with co-host T.J. Holmes, Robach has been pulled from the air, with Stephanie Ramos stepping in as her replacement. Ramos, of course, isn't completely...
Popculture
'Yellowstone' Kills Beloved Character and TV Western Legend in Latest Episode
Yellowstone has been nothing if not full of surprises this season, from heartbreaking accidents to epic bar brawls. Understandably, fans were quite shocked to see that the series killed a beloved character and TV Western legend in its latest episode. Please Note: Yellowstone Season 5 Spoilers Below. During Sunday night's...
The Best Non-Marvel Performances From MCU Actors
Between 2008 and 2022, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has produced a staggering 30 feature films; from 2020 to 2022, nine streaming series and a pair of holiday specials were added to the tally. To create so much content, the pressure is on for Marvel to cast each of these projects with actors who bring legitimacy, talent and movie star name recognition to the genre-blending Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as the fortitude to return to these characters over and over again for everything from brief cameos to starring roles.
The Boys Is Bringing Another Supernatural Vet Into The Mix For Season 4 Following Jensen Ackles' Celebrated Run
Following Jensen Ackles' run as Soldier Boy, The Boys is adding another Supernatural vet for Season 4 of the superhero drama.
Jim Parsons Talks Reprising His Big Bang Theory Role As Sheldon Cooper
"The Big Bang Theory" came to an end in 2019 after Jim Parsons decided to leave the long-running CBS sitcom. His beloved character, the nerdy Sheldon Cooper, was considered an integral part of the show, and without Parsons on board, co-creator Chuck Lorre decided that Season 12 would be the last. That said, the end of "The Big Bang Theory" didn't mean that audiences could no longer get their fill of Sheldon Cooper.
Jon Bernthal Sort Of Auditioned For Rick Grimes On The Walking Dead
Most actors love talking about the movies or TV shows they consider their first big break in Hollywood, and it's safe to say that for quite a few big names on the current scene, that gig came on AMC's zombie apocalypse drama "The Walking Dead." After all, when the series hit the airwaves in 2010, it fronted an ensemble cast with virtually no A-list talent. By the end of Season 1, however, "The Walking Dead" had gone from a cult hit to a legit cultural phenomenon, with many cast members becoming household names almost overnight.
Disney+ Is Bringing Fans A Witch Mountain Series With Bryce Dallas Howard At The Helm
Disney+ has put out some amazing shows in 2022, and the streaming service shows little signs of slowing down, as it most assuredly looks to continue to add to its stellar lineup of originals in the future, including rebooting the "Witch Mountain" franchise for the small screen. Even better, Bryce Dallas Howard was chosen to lead the exciting endeavor.
Wife of Tina Turner’s Son Reveals How He Died
Tina Turner’s son died of cancer after he “got sick in 3 weeks,” wrote Afida Turner, his wife, on Friday evening in a post on Instagram. Ronnie Turner, 62, died on Thursday. Turner was already a survivor of the disease. according to The Daily Mail. That morning, police received a call “stating that Ronnie was struggling to breathe outside his home,” according to The Daily Mail. “Ronnie was a terrific musician and bass player,” read the caption on his wife’s Friday Instagram post. Aida Turner called her husband an “amazing soul,” “heart of giant,” and a “true angel.” This is the second son that Tina Turner lost, after Ronnie’s elder brother Craig died by suicide in 2018. As Turner struggled to breathe on Thursday, neighbors attempted CPR but failed to revive him, and he was pronounced dead “on scene,” according to The Daily Mail. At the end of her Instagram post, Aida Turner sent one last message: “Fuck cancer.”
What Is The Single Most Iconic Dance Number In Any Movie Or TV Show?
For those of us who've been watching that Wednesday scene on repeat.
Lainey Wilson Details A Big Obstacle Of Her First Yellowstone On-Screen Kiss
The "Yellowstone" Season 5 premiere, which originally aired on November 13, 2022, features the acting debut of country music star Lainey Wilson as a fictional singer named Abby. Rather than serving as a one-off cameo, Abby's role grows as Season 5 progresses after she becomes the love interest of ranch hand Ryan (Ian Bohen). Around the time of its premiere, Cole Hauser teased Abby's Season 5 romance, suggesting that it would shock "Yellowstone" fans.
Lainey Wilson Made Her Yellowstone Debut Well Before Season 5
For as long as Paramount Network's flagship drama "Yellowstone" has been on the air, music has remained an important part of its DNA. In fact, the orchestral score in "Yellowstone" means more than some viewers might think — according to composer Brian Tyler, the show's soundtrack doesn't just underscore big moments, but it even reflects some of the major themes that drive the drama throughout "Yellowstone" in its instrumentation.
John Boyega Calls The Woman King The Closest He'll Get To Starring In A Black Panther Movie
"Star Wars" actor John Boyega has called his role in "The Woman King" the "closest [he'll] get" to Wakanda, drawing comparisons to Marvel's "Black Panther." Known for his portrayal of Finn in the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy, Boyega recently sat down with the MCU's Letitia Wright for an exclusive interview with Variety, where he gave some insight into their long-standing friendship and respective careers.
Yellowstone Fans Are Mourning The Loss Of A Beloved Character In Season 5 Episode 6
This article contains spoilers for "Yellowstone" Season 5 Episode 6. Now in its fifth season, "Yellowstone" has established itself as one of America's most popular shows — and a record-breaking one at that. The Kevin Costner-led neo-Western crime drama revolves around a family of ranchers who encounter their fair share of torment as they fight to maintain ownership of their Montana ranch while simultaneously dealing with dark secrets, murder, and general mayhem. It has all of the captivating ingredients that one needs in a crime drama, and it's only natural for tears to be shed among the show's base on occasion.
