Read full article on original website
Related
17 new Netflix movies and shows are out today – here’s the full list
Thursday kicked off the final month of what’s been another jam-packed year for Netflix, full of streaming hits that have ranged from the Addams Family spinoff series Wednesday to dark titles like Dahmer, the return of Netflix shows like Stranger Things and The Crown — plus so much more.
Watch these 5 Netflix movies before they leave in December 2022
Each month, Netflix loses a bunch of shows and movies. Here are our top picks for what is leaving Netflix
Netflix cancels another beloved show after just one season
Netflix has now cancelled one of its most highly rated horror shows because it did not see the same level of success as contenders like The Watcher, Dahmer, Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities and more. This scoop comes from The Wrap who corroborates that The Midnight Club ruled...
TechRadar
8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (November 18)
It’s here, ladies and gentlemen: Christmas has officially arrived on streaming services. Last week’s roundup featured only one festive feature, but the majority of this weekend’s new movies and TV shows are suitably seasonable by comparison. That’s not to say every addition is holiday-themed, mind you. Netflix,...
I'd cancel Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max in December — here's why
Looking to save money on your streaming service bills? We do a deep dive into which ones you should cancel. Here's what we recommend you cancel in December 2022.
Netflix saves doomed series in last-minute deal
Netflix has just saved one of its oldest shows in a last-minute U-turn that will see the fan-favourite series remain on the streaming service for the foreseeable future. Back in October it emerged that Netflix would be getting rid of its oldest original series as the deal to continue hosting it had expired.
buzzfeednews.com
Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”
Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out to clarify her comments about women-led action movies. On Wednesday, Variety published a sitdown conversation between Jennifer and Viola Davis for its Actors on Actors series. During the 45-minute conversation, the two Academy Awards winners reflected on their careers, at one point delving into Jennifer’s...
Stephen King’s ‘The Dark Tower’ TV Series in the Works from Mike Flanagan
Hot on the heels of leaving Netflix for Amazon, horror creator Mike Flanagan already has his next big project lined up. The creator of spooky TV favorites like “The Haunting of Hill House,” “Midnight Mass,” and “The Midnight Club” has acquired the rights to adapt Stephen King’s “The Dark Tower” book series. Flanagan revealed the news in a Deadline interview with his producing partner Trevor Macy about their recent jump from Netflix to Amazon, where they recently inked an overall deal. “Predating our deal with Amazon, we acquired the rights to ‘The Dark Tower,’ which if you know anything about me, you...
Is ‘Violent Night’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
It looks like Demogorgan-fighting skills are transferable after all as David Harbour seems to be taking what he learned from his Stranger Things role to his new gig as Santa Claus in the movie Violent Night. When a team of paramilitaries breaks into a wealthy home and holds a family...
Why Amazon's Next Fantasy Juggernaut Will Be Its Biggest Series Yet
Amazon's Prime Video has made some cool moves in the streaming service game, from reviving beloved sci-fi show "The Expanse" to creating a host of original shows like "The Boys." Still, while it has built a catalog of enticing content, the thing Amazon seems most interested in is finding its own "Game of Thrones." The classic HBO fantasy series may not have quite landed its ending, but it was still a massive overall success story, and Amazon Studios has taken more than one stab at creating something similar.
Night Court: Dan Fielding Towers Over Melissa Rauch's Judge Abby Stone in NBC Sequel — 2023 FIRST LOOK
In his latest battle with a Judge Stone, Night Court‘s Dan Fielding certainly has a height advantage. As part of our 2023 First Look series, TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek at NBC’s continuation of the hit ’80s courtroom comedy, with The Big Bang Theory‘s Melissa Rauch starring as Judge Abby Stone (the daughter of the original series’ Judge Harry Stone) and John Larroquette returning as slick attorney Dan Fielding. In the photo above, Dan is casting a skeptical — maybe even disgusted — look in Abby’s direction as they stand in what looks a lot like Harry’s old judge’s chambers....
hypebeast.com
Batman Revealed in New 'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League' Trailer
Yesterday, The Game Awards celebrated the year’s top titles and ushered in a preview of the next generation of video games. New trailers, game announcements, release dates and more highlighted the exciting event. One of the night’s most special moments came courtesy of Rocksteady Studios and DC Comics. The...
Mike Flanagan Gets The Green Light For The Amazon Project We've All Been Waiting For
When one door closes, a portal opens to a wild fantasy world of one of Stephen King's most ambitious and well-regarded book series to date. King may be known for horror classics such as "Carrie" and "The Shining," but his foray into fantasy is equally as significant. The story of gunslinging Roland and his bid to destroy epic King villain The Man In Black is at the forefront of "The Dark Tower." A seven-part book series, King spent decades toiling away until eventually finishing it in 2004 (via StephenKing.com). Now all that is missing to truly complete the story is to adapt it successfully. And if there is anyone that has proven themselves worthy of such a task, it's Mike Flanagan.
The White Lotus Renewed for Season 3 at HBO
The White Lotus will return for a third season. HBO announced today that it had ordered a third season of Mike White's award-winning anthology series, which is currently airing Season 2. The White Lotus Season 2, set in Sicily, recently became the #1 title overall on HBO Max. "Reflecting on...
‘Willow’ Series Debuts on Disney Plus
Some 35 years after the original film came out, Willow finally continues — on Disney+. The sequel television series to the ’80s cult classic premiered on the streaming service today. It once again stars Warwick Davis as the title character, a sorcerer who goes on a great quest in a fantasy world. The concept for Willow was originally hatched by George Lucas in the 1970s; after the wild success of Star Wars, he co-wrote the original movie and produced it through his Lucasfilm company. Disney revived the franchise after it purchased Lucasfilm several years ago; Jonathan Kasdan, the son of Lucas’ frequent collaborator Lawrence Kasdan, developed the new show, which is also called Willow.
‘That ‘70s Show’ Returns in First ‘That ’90s Show’ Trailer
And thus the torch is passed to a new generation. The ’90s favorite That ’70s Show is back — and now it is actually set in the 90s. Titled That ’90s Show, the new sequel series, coming to Netflix in early 2023, will feature the daughter of Eric and Donna spending the summer with her grandparents, Kitty and Red — AKA Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, returning That ’70s Show cast members.
‘Wednesday’ Breaks Netflix Record For Most-Watched Debut
Breaking Netflix’s most-watched show record was a snap. (Or technically two snaps; they never snap their fingers one time in that Addams Family theme song.) Wednesday, the new reimagining of the old Addams Family franchise, had a huge debut on Netflix last week. The series, from director Tim Burton and creators Al Gough and Miles Millar, was watched by more than 50 million households last week. All told, it had 341.23 million hours viewed (at least according to Netflix’s viewership data website), which means it “holds the record for the most hours viewed in a week for an English-language TV series on Netflix.” The previous holder of this record was Stranger Things Season 4, which debuted with 286.7 million hours viewed earlier this year.
7 new Netflix movies in November — here’s what to watch
What is coming to Netflix in November 2022? What will Netflix release in 2022? What to watch on Netflix? What are the Christmas movies on Netflix?
Inside Pulse
Blu-ray Review: Star Trek: Discovery (Season Four)
Star Trek: Discovery has gone two places the original Star Trek series never went. First is arriving at a fourth season. The original Enterprise was yanked by NBC after three seasons. The network had it up against My Three Sons, Bewitched, Gomer Pyle and Mod Squad with a new day and time each season. Star Trek: Discovery does have the advantage of being on Paramount+ streaming so fans can watch when they want. Because of streaming, the series doesn’t have to worry about fans missing an episode through a DVR malfunction. This means that episodes can connect so the season becomes one big storyline. The second big thing Star Trek: Discovery has done is allow a ship’s captain to have a relationship that lasts longer than one episode. Star Trek: Discovery – Season Four continues to find new frontiers for a franchise that’s been futuristic for over 50 years.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Finally Announces Streaming Premiere
The pandemic changed just about everything about the theatrical movie business. Films that used to spend months in theaters now spend weeks — or days, or no time at all — before debuting on streaming. Even after the world adjusted to life with covid, even after theaters reopened, even after restrictions lifted, many studios began hustling their films onto home video in as little as 45 days after their big-screen premieres.
ScreenCrush
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Read movie reviews, TV recaps and celebrity news, plus watch the latest movie trailers.
Comments / 2