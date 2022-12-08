ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grundy County, IA

Arrest made in Grundy County murder case from 2021

By Natasha Keicher
 4 days ago

GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa — An arrest has been made in a nearly year-old murder case in Grundy County.

Kevin Halladey has been charged with First Degree Murder for the death of Christian Marie Jeys.

According to a criminal complaint, Jeys and Halladey were in a relationship and living together at a home in the 100 block of Chestnut Street in Reinbeck. On December 16, 2021 at around 5:19 a.m. a next-door neighbor was awakened by Halladey pounding on their door saying Jeys was unresponsive.

When officers arrived at the home at around 5:23 a.m. they discovered Jeys unresponsive in the dining room. Jeys was then transported to the Grundy County Medical Hospital for an injury to her left eye. Jeys later passed away from her injuries at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics on December 23, 2021.

In September of 2022 the Johnson County Medical Examiner released an autopsy report regarding Jeys’ death. The report noted that her manner of death was homicide and her cause of death was complications of blunt force injuries of the head.

Halladey is being held on a $1,000,000 bond at the Grundy County Jail.

