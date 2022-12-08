Read full article on original website
Related
Tim Allen on keeping ‘Christ’ in Christmas: ‘It literally is a religious holiday’
Tim Allen insisted on honoring the religious roots of the Christmas holiday while producing his new Disney+ series The Santa Clauses.
Why Bernard Actor David Krumholtz Understandably Withdrew From The Santa Clause 3
Ask anyone what their favorite Christmas-themed movie is and chances are they'll shout out Disney's "The Santa Clause." Released in 1994 to critical acclaim, the Tim Allen-starring family romp saw an overworked man accidentally causing the death of Saint Nicholas himself. After wearing the jolly man's suit and delivering presents around the world, Allen's character fully assumed the role of Father Christmas. The Christmas flick grossed over $190 million at the box office (via The Numbers) and has become a holiday fixture, airing throughout the world during the winter season.
‘The Santa Clause’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Tim Allen, David Krumholtz, Elizabeth Mitchell and More
He put on the suit! Tim Allen brought Father Christmas to life in 1994’s The Santa Clause — and fans are still enchanted by his hilarious depiction of the iconic holiday figure. Scott Calvin (Allen) is thrown for a loop after Santa falls off his roof on Christmas Eve while he is watching his son, […]
CSI: Vegas Fans Are Heartbroken Over Catherine's Discovery In Season 2 Episode 8
Season 1 of "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" spinoff "CSI: Vegas" premiered in late 2021, bringing the franchise back to TV for the first time since the conclusions of "CSI" in 2015 and "CSI: Cyber" in 2016. However, unlike "Cyber" and other prior spinoffs that all take place in largely original settings, "Vegas" sees the return major players from the original "CSI" series and pairs them with some younger talent, such that it's more of a hybrid sequel/reboot.
I'd cancel Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max in December — here's why
Looking to save money on your streaming service bills? We do a deep dive into which ones you should cancel. Here's what we recommend you cancel in December 2022.
Watch these 5 Netflix movies before they leave in December 2022
Each month, Netflix loses a bunch of shows and movies. Here are our top picks for what is leaving Netflix
Netflix saves doomed series in last-minute deal
Netflix has just saved one of its oldest shows in a last-minute U-turn that will see the fan-favourite series remain on the streaming service for the foreseeable future. Back in October it emerged that Netflix would be getting rid of its oldest original series as the deal to continue hosting it had expired.
Clayton News Daily
HBO Books Another Stay at 'The White Lotus'—Everything We Know So Far About Season 3
A new crop of characters will be checking into the White Lotus. Less than a month before the Season 2 finale, HBO announced that the Emmy Award-winning anthology series from Mike White had been renewed for a third season. "Reflecting on The White Lotus’ humble, run-and-gun origin as a contained...
Collider
'Monarch' Cancelled After One Season on Fox
The musical drama series Monarch has been cancelled after its first season. Amongst other series, Fox has not renewed the series for a second season, bringing an end to the Roman’s country music dynasty. Despite being Fox’s first wholly-owned scripted series, which it ordered back in May 2021, the...
Yellowstone Fans Are Mourning The Loss Of A Beloved Character In Season 5 Episode 6
This article contains spoilers for "Yellowstone" Season 5 Episode 6. Now in its fifth season, "Yellowstone" has established itself as one of America's most popular shows — and a record-breaking one at that. The Kevin Costner-led neo-Western crime drama revolves around a family of ranchers who encounter their fair share of torment as they fight to maintain ownership of their Montana ranch while simultaneously dealing with dark secrets, murder, and general mayhem. It has all of the captivating ingredients that one needs in a crime drama, and it's only natural for tears to be shed among the show's base on occasion.
Yellowstone Fans Are Already Complaining About Monica Dutton After The Season Premiere
It’s no secret that Monica is probably the least liked regular on the series. Hell, when Yellowstone star Kevin Costner asked his fans what they were hoping to see in Season 5 prior to the premiere, the general consensus seemed to be that they wanted Monica Dutton gone. The wife of Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), and mother to John’s grandson Tate, Monica (Kelsey Asbille) is public enemy number one in the Yellowstone world… for some reason. Is she the most […] The post Yellowstone Fans Are Already Complaining About Monica Dutton After The Season Premiere first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
7-Year-Old Robert Downey Jr. Acts In A Scene With His Mother in Adorable Clip From Netflix’s ‘Sr.’
Robert Downey Jr.’s mother is not a major character in Sr., the new Netflix documentary that began streaming today. After all, the focus of the movie is the Marvel star’s late father, filmmaker Robert Downey Sr., who died last July at the age of 85, and Downey Jr.’s mother, Elsie Ann Downey, died in 2014.
9 new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, HBO Max and Disney Plus (Nov. 18-20)
Our guide on what to watch this week, including Disenchanted, Dead to Me and A Christmas Story Christmas
Young Sheldon Star Iain Armitage Gifted Jim Parsons An Ant Farm
"Young Sheldon," a show that follows the childhood of "Big Bang Theory" character Sheldon Cooper, an intellectual prodigy growing up in a regular family, has been well received ever since its debut in 2017. While the two actors who play Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons in "The Big Bang Theory," Iain Armitage in "Young Sheldon") can't be in scenes together, fans have been able to see them interact in promotional content and interviews that took place before the spin-off series premiered.
Rick And Morty Season 6 Episode 10 Recap: The Rick-Pire Strikes Back
It's Christmas in the Sanchez-Smith house in the Season 6 finale of "Rick and Morty," and that can only mean one thing: fighting the President of the United States with lightsabers in outer space. By the end of the emotional and riotously funny season finale, entitled "Ricktional Mortpoon's Rickmas Mortcation," the season has come full circle and promises to deliver even more next year.
TVGuide.com
New Amazon Prime Video Shows and Movies (December 2022)
Is it Father's Day or is it Christmas? Because dads are getting the greatest gift of all this December: a third season of Amazon Prime Video's Jack Ryan. The new season comes Dec. 21, more than two years after the second season aired, and it beats a tie and a sweater. There are also a pair of good looking movies coming: the immigrant horror story Nanny and the touching documentary Wildcat. And Freevee, Amazon's free streaming service, is streaming all five seasons of Person of Interest, one of my favorite shows, at the top of the month.
The White Lotus Fans Are Praising Meghann Fahy's Impressive Season 2 Performance
This article contains spoilers for the season finale of "The White Lotus" Season 2 of "The White Lotus" has come to an end and we finally know who was found dead in the water at the beginning of Episode 1. Played by actress Meghann Fahy, Daphne was the one character who we knew would survive. While the other characters were wrapped up in drama both real and imagined, Daphne was living her best life, shown to be vibrant and free-spirited, acting as a direct contrast to Harper's (Aubrey Plaza) rigidity. However, we see glimpses of Daphne's ruthlessness throughout the season. Fahy even teased the possibility of Daphne being the killer... and even though viewers know that's not the case, what happened in the last episode proves that Daphne is far from innocent.
Rick And Morty Fans Are Divided Over The Rick Prime Storyline In Season 6's Finale
The following article contains spoilers for "Rick and Morty" Season 6, Episode 10 — "Ricktional Mortpoon's Rickmas Mortcation." "Rick and Morty" fans have had some mixed thoughts about the roller coaster ride that has been Season 6. In a block of episodes that take us even deeper into the hows and whys of the show's galaxy-hopping and cloning techniques, audiences have learned a lot about how precisely Rick Sanchez (Justin Roiland) operates.
Lainey Wilson Made Her Yellowstone Debut Well Before Season 5
For as long as Paramount Network's flagship drama "Yellowstone" has been on the air, music has remained an important part of its DNA. In fact, the orchestral score in "Yellowstone" means more than some viewers might think — according to composer Brian Tyler, the show's soundtrack doesn't just underscore big moments, but it even reflects some of the major themes that drive the drama throughout "Yellowstone" in its instrumentation.
Collider
10 Highest-Rated Netflix Series of 2022 (So Far), According to IMDb
With the rise of Netflix as the top and leading streaming series in the world comes a demand for movies and television series of high quality. Not only has Netflix become the go-to streaming platform for many individuals, but it has also become a production company in its own right.
Looper
15K+
Followers
57K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0