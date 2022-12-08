ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
SheKnows

Donald Trump's Former Lawyer Thinks His 2024 Presidential Campaign Is a 'Great Grift' to Boost His Finances

Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, continues to be a thorn in his side. He’s making sure to help spread any bad press the former president receives because he thinks there is a less-than-reputable reason as to why Donald Trump would be running for president again. Cohen, who had his own legal troubles with tax and bank fraud, told CNN that he doesn’t think Donald Trump is “going to be able to run with all the litigation and the sedition that he’s committed against this country.” He came right out and questioned how serious the former president is about his campaign...
TheDailyBeast

Did Donald Trump Already Forget He’s Running for President?

More than three weeks after announcing his candidacy for president, Donald Trump has yet to hold a rally or even leave his adoptive home state of Florida. In fact, according to recent reports, Trump has barely left his home.“The former president announced his 2024 run against the wishes of most of the GOP and his close advisers, largely out of frustration with momentum shifting to Ron DeSantis,” said Alyssa Farah Griffin, the former White House communications director for Trump and current co-host on The View. “Now he’s several weeks into a presidential run with no real apparatus, zero message, and...
ARIZONA STATE
CoinTelegraph

Sam Bankman-Fried misses deadline to respond to testimony request, now what?

Crypto’s public enemy number one, Sam Bankman-Fried has missed a crucial deadline to confirm his appearance at an upcoming Senate Committee hearing. The former FTX CEO missed a Thursday 5:00 pm ET on Dec. 8 deadline for responding to a Senate Banking Committee request that he testify at the Committee meeting on Dec. 14. This has set up the possibility of a congressional subpoena.
MSNBC

Jim Jordan brazenly lies about GOP's 'Kanye. Elon. Trump.' tweet

Far-right Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio has made a career of telling half-truths and whole lies while in the House. He was true to form Thursday, telling one of his most egregious lies of the year. During a House hearing, Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., confronted Jordan, who’s the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, over a now-infamous tweet committee Republicans posted saluting Twitter CEO Elon Musk, former President Donald Trump and rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.
OHIO STATE
CoinDesk

US Senators Rebuke Sam Bankman-Fried for Refusing Invitations to Testify

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has rebuffed attempts from the top members of the Senate Banking Committee to get him to testify, despite a willingness to participate in several other interviews and a similar hearing in the House of Representatives. “We have offered Sam Bankman-Fried two different dates for providing...
Salon

Wake up, MSM: Donald Trump's comeback is not funny

Serious, chronic illness is not funny. If left untreated, it can kill you. My friend's father was diagnosed with diabetes some years ago. He worked long hours and didn't eat on a regular schedule. Yet he was overweight, probably because whenever he did eat he fueled up on fast food and soda. One day he fainted while repairing a car in his backyard and was diagnosed with diabetes. He vowed to change his lifestyle, and tried for a while. He joked with me about "catching the sugar" and "taking the needle," but those wisecracks took the place of treating his illness. His health rapidly deteriorated. He had to face amputations and loss of vision, but kept laughing — I suspect out of the sheer terror of realizing that he was dying of a preventable illness.
Salon

Eric Trump says his dad saved religious freedom from Obama

Former U.S. President Donald Trump and son Eric Trump take part in the pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 28, 2022 in Bedminster, New Jersey (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former one-term President Donald Trump's...
Washington Examiner

Republicans reverse course on one position blamed for midterm defeats

As Republicans grapple with their lackluster midterm performance and try to pinpoint what exactly went wrong, many party leaders are beginning to conclude they made a mistake in encouraging voters to reject mail-in voting. Since the 2020 election, several Republicans have taken a staunch anti-absentee and mail-in voting stance, claiming...
FLORIDA STATE
thenewscrypto.com

Senator Warren’s Bill Imposes New Obligations on Crypto Firms

Senator Elizabeth Warren, a crypto skeptic, is working on a crypto bill. The bill’s aims include taxation, regulation, national security, and climate. According to the CEO of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE), Jeffrey Sprecher, and Senator Elizabeth Warren, most cryptocurrencies are likely to be regulated as securities in the United States. Sprecher, whose ICE oversees the New York Stock Exchange, asserted confidently on Dec. 6 at the Goldman Sachs Group Inc financial services conference that crypto assets are “going to be regulated and transacted like securities.”
The Atlantic

When Everything You Touch Turns to Crime

Picking Donald Trump’s worst week is a mug’s game—there are so many from which to choose, and compelling arguments for several—but simply because they encompass so many parts of the Trump experience, the last few days are emblematic. On Saturday, the former president called for the...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy