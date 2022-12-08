Read full article on original website
The opening edition of the lehighvalleylive.com boys basketball rankings was heavily influenced by a handful of results. Those might have been early season aberrations, of course, but we won’t know that until the season progresses.
The boys basketball preseason was brief, but that didn’t prevent the players listed below from having strong starts. Here are Colonial League and Eastern Pennsylvania Conference performers who hit the ground running, as well as the overall Player of the Week, whose opening was a notch above the rest.
The girls basketball season has started in the Lehigh Valley. Before things really heat up on the court, let’s take a look at some of the top players to watch this winter. Scroll below for a list of seven players who could make a big impact for their teams.
