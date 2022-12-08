Read full article on original website
What's Happening Around Elko
ELKO -- The Elko Area Chamber invites you to join them on Dec. 15 for their Annual Christmas Party and Casino Night starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Northeastern Nevada Museum. The Christmas Party admission is free and open to the public. To get the festivities started, attendees will have...
Snowflake Festival a hit with families
ELKO — The 19th annual Snowflake Festival celebrated families over the weekend with help of businesses organized by the Downtown Business Association. Running from 1-6 p.m. throughout the downtown corridor, food trucks lined up with hot meals for sale and a train ride for kids. Various choral groups preformed for participants during the day.
Silver Sage FFA fall activities
SPRING CREEK — Over the past months of October and November, our chapter had the opportunity to take 30 members to the National Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, where FFA members from across the nation came to compete and attend the FFA Expo. Our chapter had fun paintballing, shopping, and...
Fire destroys fifth-wheel trailer in Osino
ELKO – Firefighters extinguished another blaze in Osino on Sunday evening. The fire was reported at 6:20 p.m. When crews arrived they found a fifth-wheel trailer engulfed in flames. “Firefighters worked to gain access and suppress the fire,” reported the Elko County Fire Protection District. The cause of the...
Shots fired in downtown Elko
ELKO – An Elko man was arrested after allegedly firing multiple gunshots outside a downtown bar early Saturday morning. Police were called at 3:40 a.m. to the 400 block of Railroad Street by a man who said he was heading to his truck when someone started yelling at him, then reached into his car and began firing a handgun at him. Several fired Winchester 9mm casings were found on the ground.
Elko Area Chamber hosts annual Christmas Party & Casino Night
ELKO — The Elko Area Chamber invites you to join them on Dec. 15 for their Annual Christmas Party & Casino Night starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Northeastern Nevada Museum. The Christmas Party admission is free and open to the public. To get the festivities started, attendees will...
Wendover man arrested for bomb threat
ELKO – A West Wendover man who was arrested on an arson charge in Elko five years ago was arrested this month on a charge of making a bomb threat in Wendover. Police were called to a casino on the evening of Dec. 5 to help remove an “unwanted guest.” Shane A. Johnson, 57, had just been kicked out of another casino because of “undesirable behavior,” according to an officer’s statement.
Schools closed due to travel conditions
ELKO – Wintry road conditions prompted the Elko County School District to close schools Monday in Elko, Spring Creek, Carlin, Wells and Owyhee. The schools were expected to open on a two-hour delay, but were closed due to hazardous road conditions. Northern and western Elko County are under a...
Dec. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Dec. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

This evening's outlook for Elko: Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest.
Car crash damages gas meters at apartment complex
ELKO – It was a tense night for residents of a northside apartment complex after a car crash damaged several gas meters Sunday. Elko Fire Department and Southwest Gas Corp. crews were called to North Fifth Street to handle the damage and prevent any fires. Fire Chief Jack Snyder...
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2022 in Elko, NV
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2022 in Elko, NV

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko today. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 21 mph.
Lady Spartans split 3A North openers
SPRING CREEK — In the first set of Division 3A North contests, the Spring Creek girls basketball team opened with a loss but bounced back with a lopsided win. On Friday, the Lady Spartans tipped off 3A North action with a 45-39 home loss to North Valleys but answered with a 50-12 victory over Hug.
Elko fends off North Valleys in 2nd half
ELKO — In its second 3A North contest, the Elko boys basketball team was challenged but passed the test. On Saturday, the Indians led North Valleys just 27-23 at the break but played big down the stretch and improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 against 3A North opponents with a 61-44 victory over the Panthers.
Spartans edge Panthers, crush Hawks by 34 points
SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek boys basketball team opened its 3A North schedule with a pair of victories. On Friday, the Spartans survived a comeback bid by North Valleys — edging the Panthers 57-54 — and crushed Hug by 34 points on Saturday. Versus Hug. Against...
