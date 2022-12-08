Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Florida
Publix Opened a New Store in Florida This Week
My Favorite Orlando Restaurants
Florida Man Found Guilty of Four Misdemeanor Charges Related to Capitol Breach
One Disney restaurant just opened an exciting new location
Woohoo! Now there are even more chances to grab some of your favorite Disney dishes when you visit Orlando. It is no secret that I (Katie) adore Wine Bar George. It is my very favorite restaurant in Disney Springs and one of my favorites anywhere. Although Wine Bar George has...
Walt Disney World’s Disney Springs Is An Amazing Experience. 6 Ways Disneyland Could Catch Up
After visiting Disney Springs I found a few places I want to bring to Downtown Disney.
Amidst Accusations of Lacking Inclusivity, Universal Orlando Resort Shares Ironic Tweet
Fans of Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort are always in a friendly competition, arguing over which theme park has the best rides, food, entertainment, and overall experiences. Guests can usually agree on how convenient it is to visit Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure compared to Walt...
The Universal Orlando Annual Passholder Lounge Is Moving
Being a Universal Orlando Annual Passholder comes with some pretty nice perks. Not only does it allow entry into the theme parks, but passholders also get discounts on resorts, exclusive dining locations, free merchandise, and more! There’s also the Universal Annual Passholder Lounge, an exclusive location for passholders to relax and sip on soft drinks. But that lounge is moving next year!
Orlando's newest attraction lets you crush a car with a tank
A new attraction in Orlando gives tourists the ability to crush cars in a real-life tank. Tank America opened a spot near Baldwin Park after moving from its original location in Melbourne. The concept is relatively straightforward, giving people the opportunity to drive a 17-ton tank through (or over) a series of obstacles. The 14-acre attraction simulates rides through muddy battlefields and jungles.
Latest UPDATE On Relocation of Disney Employees to Central Florida
A LOT has happened within the Walt Disney Company over the past month after Bob Iger stepped back into the role of CEO of the company after Bob Chapek stepped down. That means that a lot might change moving forward. Back in 2021, Disney purchased land in the Lake Nona...
Restaurants for Christmas Dining: All Your Options in One Place
15 Free Things to Do in Kissimmee, FL
The Vacation Home Capital of the World, Kissimmee, lives up to this name with its major attractions and tourist spots. But before its glamorizing buildings and world-class attractions, Kissimmee was once a cowboy town. Incorporated in 1883, it had the name "Kowtown" and was one of the first cities within...
Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining Announces Total Raised for Charity
Visit Orlando announced a substantial donation of $186,805 raised through Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining for local organizations that support workforce development and create employment opportunities for people with disabilities in Central Florida. Now in its 17th year, Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining showcases some of Orlando’s best restaurants, including MICHELIN...
Holiday Drone Light Show Coming to Orlando’s Lake Eola Park
The City of Orlando is inviting residents to celebrate the season with a holiday drone light show at Lake Eola Park. The free show will take place on Sunday, December 11th at 7pm. The drone show will last about ten minutes, according to the City of Orlando. “Bring your blankets...
Must-see Christmas light displays in Orlando and around Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - The holidays are here and what better way to celebrate than checking out a local Christmas light display?!. Several homeowners in Orlando and around the Central Florida area have decorated their homes with thousands of Christmas lights, inflatables and displays for the holidays. Here's a city-by-city guide...
Locally-Owned and Operated Coffee Shop to Debut in Ocoee
"We figured this area could use something a little different than the chains that are already here.”
Orlando's hot and new restaurants of fall 2022, according to Yelp [PHOTOS]
It's been a year. Between the November election, larger national stories (pour one out for Roe) and even globally, you can't deny we are in dire need of some good news after 2022 promptly beat our asses. Luckily, there are plenty of new, good things to check out. Yelp has...
19 Hidden Gems in Orlando You Must Do!
Orlando is famous for its theme parks, and understandably so. The city is home to Walt Disney World, Sea World, LEGOLAND, and Universal Orlando; each year, millions of visitors flock there to visit at least one park or resort nearby. But there’s more to Orlando than its theme parks.
Janet Jackson announces comeback tour and Orlando show both set for 2023
Janet Jackson — Miss Jackson if you're nasty — has announced a return to the road in 2023. And Orlando will be one of her destinations. Jackson will be hitting the road in April 2023 as part of her Together Again North American tour. The trek kicks off in Florida with Orlando getting bragging rights as the second stop on the tour on April 19 — the first stop, and only other Florida date, is in Hollywood the night before. Together Again is Jackson's return to the road after a four year absence, and will mark three frankly gigantic milestones in her career: her own 50th anniversary in music and performance, the 25th anniversary of The Velvet Rope album, and the 20th anniversary of the Janet album.
Oviedo Winter Fest offers holiday-themed, family-friendly fun this weekend
OVIEDO, Fla. — The city of Oviedo is celebrating the holiday season this weekend. Guests can attend the daylong Winter Fest at Center Lake Park on Saturday. There will be lots of family-friendly activities for everyone to enjoy by purchasing a wristband, including the following:. - Bounce houses. -...
Waterstone estate sells for a whopping $15.3 million
A home in Waterstone topped all Horizon West-area residential real-estate transactions from Nov. 19 to 25. The home at 11431 Waterstone Loop Drive, Windermere, sold Nov. 21, for $15,300,000. Built in 2016, it has five bedrooms, eight baths and 11,419 square feet of living area. HORIZON WEST. HAWKSMOOR. The home...
Orlando International Airport issues a warning to air travelers
Are you traveling soon? If you are traveling in or out of Orlando International airport you could have some potential delays. Read on to find out more details!. Orlando International Airport (MCO) Orlando International Airport or MCO is a very busy airport. Many people that travel to or from Disney...
Popular Titusville Eatery to Make Orlando Debut
"I live in Orlando, and there’s really no soul food restaurant here, so we’ll finally be able to provide a real soul food offering in the city.”
Have a green thumb? Oviedo plant store to give away thousands of houseplants next week
OVIEDO, Fla. — Looking to grow your plant collection? An Oviedo nursery will help you do so for free next week. Gabriella Plants is giving away thousands of plants for free during its second annual Christmas giveaway. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The nursery, located at...
