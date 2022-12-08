PITTSBURGH — On Saturday afternoon, Jeff Capel’s Pitt Panthers looked to veteran guard Nelly Cummings and sophomore forward Federiko Federiko to lead them to victory in a win over Sacred Heart, 91-66. Leading by just two with 14 minutes to go, Pitt pulled away with a 23-8 run over the next seven minutes of play, highlighted by three Cummings three pointers and one off the hands of freshman Jorge Diaz-Graham.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO