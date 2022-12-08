ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelton, PA

pittsburghsportsnow.com

Postgame Reaction Following Pitt’s Win Over Sacred Heart

PITTSBURGH — On Saturday afternoon, Pitt took down Sacred Heart behind a 24-point effort from point guard Nelly Cummings and 17 more from big man Federiko Federiko. Hear from Pitt head coach Jeff Capel as well as Cummings and Federiko after the win that improved the Panthers’ record to 7-4 on the year. Sacred Heart coach Anthony Latina also addressed the media following the 91-66 win.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Five Takeaways: Greg Elliott Owning his Role for Pitt

PITTSBURGH — On Saturday afternoon in a strong all-around offensive performance from Pitt, Greg Elliott once again showed off his much-needed three-point shooting ability. Pitt took down Sacred Heart by a score of 91-66 as four Panthers — including Elliott — scored at least 17 points. “I...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Offers Eastern Kentucky Transfer WR Jayden Higgins/Plans Visit

The Pitt Panthers continue to aggressively pursue veteran wide receivers. Monday night, Tiquan Underwood extended an offer to Jayden Higgins, who recently announced his transfer from Eastern Kentucky. The 6’4″, 210-pound wide out enjoyed a productive two seasons at Eastern Kentucky catching 29 passes for 394 yards and 3 touchdowns...
RICHMOND, KY
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Red-Hot Nelly Cummings Leads Pitt Over Sacred Heart, 91-66

PITTSBURGH — On Saturday afternoon, Jeff Capel’s Pitt Panthers looked to veteran guard Nelly Cummings and sophomore forward Federiko Federiko to lead them to victory in a win over Sacred Heart, 91-66. Leading by just two with 14 minutes to go, Pitt pulled away with a 23-8 run over the next seven minutes of play, highlighted by three Cummings three pointers and one off the hands of freshman Jorge Diaz-Graham.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Freshman Forward Halil Barre To Make Duquesne Debut Tomorrow

The Duquesne Dukes front court will receive some help tomorrow afternoon when they host New Mexico State (4-3). Pittsburgh Sports Now is told that 6’9” freshman forward Halil Barre will make his college debut tomorrow after being sidelined with a knee injury. Duquesne basketball on Pittsburgh Sports Now...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Bad Shooting Dooms Dukes Against New Mexico State, 73-60

The Duquesne Dukes (7-3) fell to the New Mexico State Aggies 73-60, their second straight home loss. Futility beyond the arc proved costly for the Dukes, who went 4-for-25 on three-point attempts and shot just 32.7 percent from the field. Duquesne basketball on Pittsburgh Sports Now is sponsored by The...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- December 13

Update (2:51 PM)- **Today, 2025 athlete Alex Graham received an offer from Archie Collins and Pitt. Graham (6’1”, 170) attends Cass Tech in Detroit, Michigan and holds other offers from Michigan, Central Michigan, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan State, Tennessee and Western Michigan. Update (2:22 PM)- Update (1:39 PM)- **Duquesne...
PITTSBURGH, PA
abc27.com

New traffic signals installed at busy Cumberland County intersection

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — New traffic signals were put up near Cumberland Valley High School this week. The traffic lights are at the intersection of Dapp Lane and Carlisle Pike. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) decided that new developments nearby and Cumberland Valley hosting the PIAA football...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
27 First News

Maurice Perry “Moe” Sutton, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maurice Perry Sutton, “Moe” as he was known by, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed from this life on Monday, September 26, 2022. Moe was born to Johnnie Mae Sutton on December 28, 1955 in Youngstown, Ohio. He was raised along with three other grandchildren by his late grandparents, Mr. John L. Sutton and Ms. Pinkie B. Holley.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Pittsburgh

Welcome to the ultimate guide to the best pizza places in Pittsburgh!. Don't worry about finding somewhere new for date night. We've got you covered! Where you want pizza by the slice or a whole pie to yourself, Pittsburgh has some top-quality pizzerias.
PITTSBURGH, PA
27 First News

Monique G. Clinkscale, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration service will be 12:00 p.m. Friday, December 9, 2022 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home for Monique G. Clinkscale, 50, of Girard, Ohio passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022. She was born February 6, 1972 in Youngstown, Ohio. Monique was a...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Earl G. Hudson, Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Earl G. Hudson, Sr. of Warren passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 7:07 p.m. in Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was 61 years old. Mr. Hudson was born in Warren on August 25, 1961, the son of Moses Reid and Lula Hines Hudson.
WARREN, OH
wtae.com

Police: Missing Clarion County teen may be across the country

CLARION, Pa. — State police in Clarion County said a missing 17-year-old girl may be in the area of Spokane, Washington State. Police said Aianna Serenity Taylor has family and friends there. Taylor was last seen at 1 a.m. Tuesday on South Third Street in Shippenville Borough. She is...
CLARION COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

1 injured in early morning Pittsburgh crash

PITTSBURGH — One person was injured in an early morning crash this morning in Pittsburgh. The multi-vehicle crash occurred on S. 20th Street near Carson Street. A Channel 11 photographer at the scene saw two vehicles involved, with possible damage to a third parked vehicle. The victim was taken...
PITTSBURGH, PA

