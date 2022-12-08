Read full article on original website
Related
America’s Least Reliable Car Brand
In the latest Consumer Reports reliability study, this renowned luxury brand scored the worst out of the 24 brands covered.
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
Mercedes opens its first EV-only dealership in the world in Japan
TOKYO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz's (MBGn.DE) first dealership in the world dedicated to its all-electric Mercedes-EQ brand opened in Yokohama, south of the Japanese capital on Tuesday, the German automaker's local unit said.
Autoblog
Volvo EX30 city car to launch next year as entry model
At the end of the presentation for the battery-electric 2023 Volvo EX90, automaker CEO Jim Rowan gave everyone a tease of a smaller model to debut next year. Sitting in the dark next to an equally dark EX90, the new model looked like a Mini Me version of the EX90 down to the chunky stance and taillight signature. There were rumblings among media that this was the new EX30. In an interview with Automotive News Europe, Rowan confirmed suspicions by calling the new small car by that name. The EX30 will take up the entry slot in the Volvo lineup, offered as part of the Care by Volvo subscription service to keep the price down for its Gen Z target market of first-time car buyers.
electrek.co
Volkswagen’s next-gen MEB+ platform offers faster charging, 125 miles of added range
Volkswagen Group has shared a progress update outlining the development of its upcoming MEB+ EV platform. What was originally thought to be an upgrade to its current EV platform will actually arrive as the German automaker’s next-generation EV backbone. Volkswagen reaffirmed previous range improvements but also shared new details on upcoming models we can expect to see use this technology in the future. Here’s the latest.
As Carvana crashes hard, used car dealers — not buyers — stand to win big
Used-car retailer Carvana could be staring down bankruptcy — but experts say its customers shouldn't worry about warranties if it happens.
torquenews.com
Tesla Needs Its Model 2 as India's $10,000 EV Sells Like Crazy
Tesla needs its Model 2 vehicles in order to tap into the large market in India. There is a $10,000 affordable EV gaining traction in India and it might gain traction outside of India. India EV Market. A week ago, BYD began selling the Atto 3 in India. They are...
Ford Focus, Fiesta cars sit in shop for months, owners ‘ghosted’ by automaker
Treatment of Ford Focus, Fiesta customers frustrated with faulty transmission control module impacts automaker's much-needed growth potential.
Rare Jet Black BMW Z8 With Crema Interior Appears On Auction
RM Sotheby's will present this 2002 BMW Z8 for sale as part of its Arizona auction on January 26, 2023, and it's sure to attract numerous bids. For a start, the Z8 is a rare machine of which only 5,702 examples were made. The drop-top homage to the stunning BMW 507 is a fantastic piece of retro design and was even praised by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, who purchased and regularly drove one himself. This one is particularly noteworthy due to its rare specification and low mileage.
GM Planning New Ultium Platform Electric Sedan To Replace Aging Malibu
General Motors is reportedly developing a new all-electric, Ultium platform-based sedan for its Chevrolet brand in China and it could arrive stateside at a later date as a successor to the aging Malibu. The report comes from GM Authority based on comments GM President Mark Reuss made during a recent Investor Day presentation held in China. It's still in a relatively early stage of development but Reuss sounds pretty excited about it.
teslarati.com
Volkswagen considers backing out of $2 billion EV production facility
An internal letter to employees at Volkswagen has now stated the company’s intention to reconsider building its new Trinity EV production facility. Under the previous leadership of Herbert Diess, Volkswagen planned to vastly expand EV production with a new enormous facility named the Trinity Plant. The facility would be a $2 billion investment in furthering Volkswagen’s EV future, but now with Mr. Diess ousted from the helm of the German automaker, the planned factory is being reconsidered.
Mercedes-Maybach S 680 Haute Voiture Offers Unique Luxury To 150 Special Owners
Mercedes-Maybach is putting the Haute Voiture concept, unveiled in May 2022, into production. Only 150 units will be made, and the production car was presented to an exclusive crowd in Dubai after a curated fashion show by Atelier Zuhra. The Haute Voiture is based on the Mercedes-Maybach S 680, which...
Hyundai Elantra N Successor Is Coming And Will Be Gas Powered
According to Hyundai officials, the Elantra N will return for a second generation with a new gas engine, while international markets will lose the feisty i30 N. The latter will be replaced with the upcoming Ioniq 5 N, which is shaping up to be a 600-horsepower hot hatch of note.
Volkswagen CEO Hints At New Electric SUV For 2026
Volkswagen has begun work on upgrades for its Wolfsburg production facility, totaling roughly $485.3 million by 2025. VW's new CEO Thomas Schafer made the announcement on Wednesday and says that the investment is largely to prepare Wolfsburg for the ID.3, Europe's smaller, hatch-y cousin to the Volkswagen ID.4. The Volkswagen...
electrek.co
Ford looks to market American heritage to consumers in Europe with larger EVs
Nine months after outlining extensive plans to bring more EV models to Europe, Ford Motor Company shared its intentions to use the transition to rebrand itself under a new slogan – “adventurous spirit,” which represents American values like freedom, the outdoors, and of course larger vehicles. Whether consumers in Europe will embrace American heritage remains to be seen, but Ford’s EV technology could certainly help.
Leaked Documents Allege BMW M3 CS Coming To America With 543 Horsepower And xDrive
Leaked internal documents appear to show that a 543 horsepower left-hand drive BMW M3 CS is headed to America. We've spotted the M3 CS testing numerous times, but it remained to be seen whether it would be sold locally. The leaked documents, shared originally to Bimmerpost by a user, show...
torquenews.com
The Top 20 New SUVs That Will Go Over 200K Miles - Subaru Has Only One Model
Which automaker makes the longest-lasting cars? According to a new report from iSeeCars, they picked the top twenty new SUVs that will go over 200,000 miles. There's only one Subaru model that made the list. Check out the best SUVs here. Does Subaru make the longest-lasting cars? According to a...
How automakers are leaning on dealerships in electric vehicle charging race
General Motors announced this week it is expanding its nationwide charging network for electric vehicles, setting up a race with rival Ford as U.S. auto giants compete for their share of the EV market. Both companies are leaning on their dealerships across the country to build out battery-charging infrastructure that will be open to the…
2023 Ford GT Mk IV Is A Track-Only Limited-Edition Supercar With A Bigger Engine And 800 HP
Track-only version of the Ford GT supercar limited to 67 units. Enlarged twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 targeting more than 800 horsepower. Ford has just revealed yet another special edition based on the GT supercar, but this one is particularly noteworthy as it's a track-only monster with a new engine developing "more than 800 horsepower." Developed by Ford Performance and Multimatic, the 2023 Ford GT Mk IV comes with a unique body, powertrain, and suspension.
dallasexpress.com
Ford Recalls over 634,000 SUVs Worldwide
Ford is recalling over 634,000 SUVs worldwide due to increased fire risk from fuel injectors that may be cracked. When the engine runs, the potential cracks can allow fuel or fuel vapors to accumulate on or near hot surfaces and potentially ignite a fire underneath the hood. Ford Motor Company...
CarBuzz.com
64K+
Followers
21K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 0