HOLLAND TWP. — Police have released the name of the Holland man who they say held up a Holland-area bakery earlier this week at gun point.

Michael Ross, 60, was arraigned Thursday in 58th District Court via video from the Ottawa County Jail, where he remains in custody. Ross was charged with armed robbery and felony firearm counts, as well as being an habitual offender fourth offense. Bond was denied by Judge Juanita Bocanegra.