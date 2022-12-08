Read full article on original website
Linda Pannell
3d ago
I think that's a fabulous idea. Dogs are so good at connecting with people. I also believe it well be very beneficial to all concerned.
KTLA.com
P-22, famed mountain lion, caught by wildlife personnel in Los Feliz backyard
P-22, Los Angeles’ most famous mountain lion, was captured Monday morning in the backyard of a Los Feliz home. Wildlife officials told KTLA’s Mary Beth McDade that they started searching the area after receiving an anonymous call that the feline had been hit by a car. They used the cat’s GPS collar to track it to the homeowner’s backyard.
KTLA.com
Recent coyote attacks in Southern California the fault of people, expert says
Humans are largely to blame for the recent string of coyote attacks on pets and humans in the Los Angeles area, according to at least one wildlife expert. “Typically, coyotes are very shy and want to avoid people. They’re skittish,” Rebecca Dmytryk, CEO of Humane Wildlife Control Inc., told KTLA’s John Fenoglio.
goldrushcam.com
Former Los Angeles County Mail Carrier and Co-Schemer Who Lived on His Mail Delivery Route Each Sentenced to Over 3 Years in Prison for COVID Fraud
December 13, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A former United States Postal Service mail carrier was sentenced today to 41 months in federal prison for scheming to steal more than $250,000 in. unemployment insurance (UI) funds by making false claims of COVID-related job losses and for stealing UI debit...
NBC Los Angeles
Santa Ana Mother Fatally Shot in Front of Husband and Son
A Santa Ana mother of three died after being shot in front of her husband and son last week. Police believe the intended targets were two teens who were captured on surveillance video running from the gunfire. NBC4 spoke with the woman's husband who is desperately asking the community for...
KTLA.com
Driver sought in fatal hit-and-run in Los Angeles
Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department are seeking the public’s help identifying a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run earlier this month. The collision occurred on Vermont Avenue, north of Venice Boulevard on Dec. 2, just after 3 a.m. A vehicle that police believe to be a silver...
KTLA.com
Hundreds of unclaimed remains laid to rest in ceremony at Los Angeles County cemetery
More than a thousand unclaimed souls were laid to rest Thursday, during a longstanding traditional event at the Los Angeles County Crematory and Cemetery. It’s part of an annual tradition that has lasted more than 125 years in Los Angeles County. The burial of unclaimed dead is coordinated by...
KTLA.com
Who knew: Gorilla Pies in Valley Village
For more information on Gorilla Pies visit their website or follow them on Instagram. This segment aired on LA Unscripted on Dec. 9, 2022.
Missing sisters last seen in Rowland Heights found
Authorities said two missing girls who disappeared in Rowland Heights on Saturday have been found. The sisters, Adrianna Villegas, 12, and Isabella Villegas, 14, were last seen on the 17800 block of Colima Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say the girls left together and were possibly headed to a location […]
goldrushcam.com
Los Angeles County Surgeon Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for Accepting $3.3 Million in Illicit Payments to Perform Spinal Surgeries at Corrupt Hospital
December 9, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A neurosurgeon was sentenced today to 60 months in federal prison for accepting approximately $3.3 million in bribes for performing spinal surgeries at a now-defunct. Long Beach hospital whose owner later was imprisoned for committing a massive workers’ compensation system scam.
KTLA.com
Phoenix Decorating Rose Parade floats: City of Alhambra, City of Hope, Rotary International
Gayle Anderson continued her series of reports on the countdown to the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade happening Monday, Jan. 2. Gayle looked at the Rose Parade Float construction underway at commercial float builder Phoenix Decorating Company in Irwindale. Today, the award-winning float building company is working on Rose Parade...
KTLA.com
Authorities seek public’s help locating 33-year-old missing man
Authorities with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 33-year-old man. Michael Gene Cadena was last seen on Dec. 7, 2022, at around 11:45 p.m., in the 700 block of South Sadler Avenue in Los Angeles, according to a department bulletin.
KTLA.com
Orange County firefighters rescue man from Santa Ana River
A man was rescued by firefighters from the Orange County Fire Authority and the Anaheim Fire Department after he got trapped in the swollen Santa Ana River Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to the river near Garden Grove Boulevard to rescue the man, who was trapped by heavy and fast moving water.
KTLA.com
Outgoing Mayor Garcetti says farewell to Los Angeles
Eric Garcetti, the outgoing mayor of Los Angeles, released a statement Sunday to formally say goodbye to the Los Angeles community that he has served for the last eight years. “Three thousand four hundred forty-eight days ago, I began a journey that is now coming to an end. Every single day since then, I’ve had the unbelievable honor of getting up and going to work as your mayor. My gratitude for that is without end,” Garcetti wrote in his farewell address.
KTLA.com
Rain-soaked SoCal leads to difficult conditions
Consistent rain made for difficult conditions across the Southland on Sunday, leading to at least two water rescues, a toppled tree and potential mud and debris flows. Residents in a flood-prone Sun Valley neighborhood said they have to stay inside on rainy, windy nights because of the debris that builds up outside their homes.
arcadiaquill.com
Pasadena’s Parrot Population
When walking around Pasadena, it’s common to hear the unmistakable screech of the city’s iconic parrots. For the most part, residents of Pasadena, Temple City, Alhambra, and Arcadia simply coexist with the birds, but some consider their unmistakable screeches to be an unwelcome annoyance. “I remember in elementary...
KQED
Guaranteed Income Program for Pregnant Black People Expands to 4 California Counties
A first-in-the-nation experiment to give cash to pregnant Black people in San Francisco is expanding to four counties in California after receiving $6.5 million in city and state funding. Since June 2021, the Abundant Birth Project has given $1,000 per month to nearly 150 Black residents during a portion of...
McKittrick: Southern California Facing Devastating Water Shortage? Not Everywhere.
The rapidly growing Los Angeles population threatens to deny the irrigation water California farmlands are dependent on and has reduced the Colorado River Aqueduct to historically low levels. There is plenty of blame to go around as city planners and politicians battle for the supply of water to meet the ever-growing population’s demand.
texasbreaking.com
After Long Chase Across 3 Southern California Counties, 16-Year-Old Motorist Taken into Custody
Following a protracted police chase through Ventura, Los Angeles, as well as Orange counties, a 16-year-old boy was apprehended. According to sources, the whole thing started when Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies confronted an alleged hit-and-run motorist in the Fillmore neighborhood. According to officials, the vehicle was stolen when deputies checked its locations. Around 9:20 p.m., CHP seized control of the pursuit.
KTLA.com
L.A. Times reveals its 101 best L.A. restaurants
The Los Angeles Times has released its 101 best restaurants in L.A. list. Daniel Hernandez, an L.A. Times food editor, joined us live along with three restaurants that made the cut to discuss this honor and their menu. Visit latimes.com/food to see the complete list of restaurants. For more information...
$20,000 reward offered in woman’s disappearance in Los Angeles County
A $20,000 reward is being offered for information on a woman who disappeared near Lake Los Angeles. Gloria “Jessica” Huerta, 27, went missing on Aug. 3, 2020. She was last seen on the 14700 block of East Avenue Q-14, according to Los Angeles County officials. The reward is being offered by L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn […]
