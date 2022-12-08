Read full article on original website
Related
I'd cancel Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max in December — here's why
Looking to save money on your streaming service bills? We do a deep dive into which ones you should cancel. Here's what we recommend you cancel in December 2022.
Clayton News Daily
HBO Books Another Stay at 'The White Lotus'—Everything We Know So Far About Season 3
A new crop of characters will be checking into the White Lotus. Less than a month before the Season 2 finale, HBO announced that the Emmy Award-winning anthology series from Mike White had been renewed for a third season. "Reflecting on The White Lotus’ humble, run-and-gun origin as a contained...
TechRadar
8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (November 18)
It’s here, ladies and gentlemen: Christmas has officially arrived on streaming services. Last week’s roundup featured only one festive feature, but the majority of this weekend’s new movies and TV shows are suitably seasonable by comparison. That’s not to say every addition is holiday-themed, mind you. Netflix,...
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, November 30
As we say good riddance to November (the turkey was dry, grandma, you ruined the month for me!), we look forward to December, which means a ton of new movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video. We've made our picks for the best Prime Video shows and movies to watch during the month, including Jack Ryan Season 3 and the horror film Nanny, but there's plenty more to choose from both Prime Video and Freevee, Amazon's free streaming service. As for today's Top 10 Prime Video Shows and Movies list, it looks an awful lot like yesterday's, with the only change being the stellar documentary Good Night Oppy moving up a spot to No. 8. You go, Oppy!
Is ‘Violent Night’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
It looks like Demogorgan-fighting skills are transferable after all as David Harbour seems to be taking what he learned from his Stranger Things role to his new gig as Santa Claus in the movie Violent Night. When a team of paramilitaries breaks into a wealthy home and holds a family...
Popculture
Everything Coming to HBO Max in December 2022
December is nearly here, and HBO Max is giving subscribers plenty of reason to keep warm indoors as the temperatures continue to drop and winter approaches. The streaming giant has unveiled its complete list of December 2022 incoming titles, and there are plenty of series and films subscribers should be adding to their watch list this streaming season.
Collider
10 Highest-Rated Netflix Series of 2022 (So Far), According to IMDb
With the rise of Netflix as the top and leading streaming series in the world comes a demand for movies and television series of high quality. Not only has Netflix become the go-to streaming platform for many individuals, but it has also become a production company in its own right.
TVGuide.com
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, November 28
Wednesday, Netflix's series adaptation of The Addams Family specifically following morbid teen daughter Wednesday Addams, is a monster hit. We won't know exactly how big until tomorrow, when Netflix releases its weekly Global Top 10 ranking, but it's been No. 1 on the streaming service's daily Top 10 TV shows list every day since its release last week. It's No. 1 again today, Monday, Nov. 28. Today's No. 1 movie is Justin Hartley-led Christmas movie The Noel Diary.
Where You've Seen The Cast Of The Witcher: Blood Origin Before
If you can't get enough of the world of "The Witcher," you're in luck. A prequel miniseries, "The Witcher: Blood Origin," promises to share plenty of backstory about the world of Geralt of Rivia. Set over 1,000 years before the events of "The Witcher," the series should offer you plenty of swords, sorcery, and monsters.
Monarch: how to watch and everything we know about the country music drama
Monarch, one of the most anticipated fall 2022 TV show debuts, stars Susan Sarandon as the head of a country music dynasty.
Jon Bernthal Sort Of Auditioned For Rick Grimes On The Walking Dead
Most actors love talking about the movies or TV shows they consider their first big break in Hollywood, and it's safe to say that for quite a few big names on the current scene, that gig came on AMC's zombie apocalypse drama "The Walking Dead." After all, when the series hit the airwaves in 2010, it fronted an ensemble cast with virtually no A-list talent. By the end of Season 1, however, "The Walking Dead" had gone from a cult hit to a legit cultural phenomenon, with many cast members becoming household names almost overnight.
What The Cast Of The Last Of Us Should Really Look Like
When video games are adapted into movies or television shows, the results are often less than stellar. Hopes are high that HBO's "The Last of Us" can buck that trend and deliver an exemplary adaptation of the Naughty-Dog developed video game of the same name. The series is in safe hands with both the game's original director Neil Druckmann and the creator of HBO's "Chernobyl" Craig Mazin at the helm. HBO has put a lot of faith in the series, providing the 10-episode first season with a budget right up there with "Game of Thrones" at more than $10 million per episode.
Millions of HBO Max users who subscribed through Amazon can do so again, a year after they were booted from the platform
The decision to reinstate the streamer on Amazon's Prime Video Channels comes after HBO's parent company WarnerMedia merged with Discovery.
In Brief: Jake Gyllenhaal comes to Apple TV+ with 'Presumed Innocent', and more
Showtime's breakout drama series Yellowjackets will return for its second season March 26, 2023, the cabler revealed with a cryptic teaser on Wednesday. The series centers on a girls' high school soccer team forced to survive on their own in the wilderness after a plane crash. It also catches up with the survivors 25 years later. Yellowjackets stars Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress among the adult cast, with Lauren Ambrose and Simone Kessell joining as series regulars in season 2. Elijah Wood also boards the cast for a season-long guest arc. The younger cast includes Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton and Liv Hewson...
Disney+ Is Bringing Fans A Witch Mountain Series With Bryce Dallas Howard At The Helm
Disney+ has put out some amazing shows in 2022, and the streaming service shows little signs of slowing down, as it most assuredly looks to continue to add to its stellar lineup of originals in the future, including rebooting the "Witch Mountain" franchise for the small screen. Even better, Bryce Dallas Howard was chosen to lead the exciting endeavor.
"Avatar 2" Is Probably Going To Break All Kinds Of Box Office Records, And Here's What You Need To Know About It
Shockingly, it doesn't feel like it's over three hours long.
TVGuide.com
The 20 Best TV Shows of 2022
It's always a tall order to come up with a list of the year's best shows, but not always for the same reason. Some years there aren't a lot of top-tier shows, and other years there's such a superabundance of great stuff that narrowing down the options is like trying to pick out the most perfect grains of sand on the beach. This year was the latter. Maybe it was what remained of the pandemic backlog getting cleared, maybe it was the crest of the Peak TV wave at last, or maybe it was just the stars aligning, but it felt like 2022 had even more great shows than usual.
Warrior Nun Won't Be Getting A Third Season At Netflix
If you're addicted to the bloody, high-octane fun of "Warrior Nun," then it's time to pay your respects: Netflix has canceled the series after two seasons, per a statement from series showrunner and co-executive producer Simon Barry posted to Twitter. The action-fantasy drama follows the adventures of 19-year-old former quadriplegic...
Tanya's Arc In The White Lotus Season 2 Was Inspired By Jennifer Coolidge's Personal Quirks
Warning: This article contains spoilers for "The White Lotus" Season 2 finale. It's easy to write off "The White Lotus" as a quirky hotel murder mystery, but the series is much more than that. Having recently concluded its second season, the HBO hit has firmly cemented itself as a project with an ever-present eye on what lies beneath the surface. All of this satisfyingly fulfills the promise set out in an early synopsis. "As darker dynamics emerge with each passing day, this biting six-episode series gradually reveals the complex truths of the seemingly picture-perfect travelers, cheerful hotel employees and idyllic locale itself," HBO wrote before the series premiere (via Cosmopolitan).
The 1 Former X-Men Co-Star That James McAvoy Wanted To Join His Dark Materials - Exclusive
Filming for the final season of "His Dark Materials" has come and gone, and with it, the opportunity for more epic cameos. Yet, although there won't be more guest stars to grace the screen following this season, it's still fun to think about. James McAvoy has enjoyed an illustrious career since the mid-'90s, having co-starred with some of Hollywood's greats. Whether he's taking on the villainous role of Lord Asriel in "His Dark Materials" or the heroic role of Professor Charles Xavier in the "X-Men" franchise, McAvoy always makes his characters his own.
Looper
15K+
Followers
57K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0