Alyssia Williams, LMT
4d ago
This is why people do what they do to police. Don't you have someone driving without a license to capture, or some other worthy task?
villages-news.com
Shoplifting suspect at Walmart said she’s having trouble paying her bills
A shoplifting suspect at the Walmart store in Summerfield said she’s having trouble paying her bills. Julie Warner, 64, who lives in Oakland Hills in Lady Lake, was going through the self-checkout at about noon Monday when a loss prevention officer noticed she wasn’t scanning all of her items, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Warner was with a male companion who was loading the merchandise into bags. Warner and her companion were walking out of the store when they were confronted by a the loss prevention officer.
villages-news.com
Villager arrested in ongoing property dispute after apparently ugly divorce
A Villager has been arrested in an ongoing property dispute after an apparently ugly divorce. Charles Edgar Juhasz, 71, now living in the Village of Polo Ridge, was arrested Monday at the Sumter County Courthouse in Bushnell. He is facing felony charges of burglary and theft. Juhasz and his wife...
Man arrested in Spring Hill for battering multiple strangers: HCSO
A man was arrested in Spring Hill on Monday after he battered several strangers in what is presumed to be a random string of attacks, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.
fox13news.com
Hernando County deputies arrest suspected drug dealer
Hernando deputies arrested a man they believe sold fentanyl in the Highland community. They said they seized five pounds of the opioid in one bust.
fox13news.com
Hernando deputies: Suspect 'displeased with quality of' marijuana shoots victim's car in retaliation
SPRING HILL, Fla. - A Hernando County man was arrested after he admitted to shooting at a vehicle to "scare" the victim inside, deputies said, adding that the suspect was upset at the quality of marijuana the victim sold to him earlier that day. On Saturday, deputies said the male...
click orlando
1 killed in single-vehicle crash in Marion County, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 74-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on SE 58th Avenue and SE 92nd Place around 5 a.m. in Ocala. [TRENDING: Florida Foodie: Hell’s Kitchen contestant wants to bring...
villages-news.com
Villager arrested on DUI charge after drinking wine at lunch
A Villager was arrested on a drunk driving charge after drinking wine at lunch. Cathie Ann Oldham, 71, of the Village of Hawkins, was driving a tan 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser at about 4 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of Frazier Way and Josephine Court not far from her home on Goodman Court when a 911 caller reported an “intoxicated subject in a vehicle,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The caller said the vehicle was driving in a reckless manner, struck a curb and almost hit a golf cart.
suncoastnews.com
Four charged in Highpoint community drug bust
Four residents of a house in the Highpoint community in Brooksville are in custody on a variety of drug and other charges after the Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant.
villages-news.com
Villager arrested after allegedly hitting man on head with wine bottle
A Villager was arrested after allegedly hitting a man on the head with a wine bottle. Kathleen Lenhart-Murnane, 74, of the Village of Rio Grande, was arrested Friday afternoon on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
mycbs4.com
Ocala man died in overnight crash
Marion County — A 74-year-old Ocala man died in a crash overnight, Florida Highway Patrol reports. FHP says the man was driving on State Road 35, and he went into the grass median, then through an intersection, heading south in northbound lanes. Then FHP says the man went off...
WCJB
‘I will never hear someone call me mom again’: GPD and ASO investigating three shootings over the weekend, 1 ended fatally
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Over the weekend, Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies and Gainesville Police officers responded to multiple incidents of gunfire. On Friday evening, Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies received a call involving an 18-year-old shot and killed in The Crossings at Santa Fe Apartments. “That was my only...
Citrus County Chronicle
Domestic dispute leads to stabbing; arrest
A domestic argument last week turned violent leaving one Citrus County man facing an aggravated battery charge using a deadly weapon and another man with a knife wound to his side. The Citrus Country Sheriff’s Office arrested Jacob Glenn Munger, 34, after a deputy went to his home Dec. 5...
ocala-news.com
Two men wanted in theft at GTO Airboats in Ocala
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who are wanted in connection with a theft that occurred at GTO Airboats in Ocala. According to MCSO, the two male suspects (pictured below) went to GTO Airboats located at 4600 W Highway 326 in Ocala. While inside the store, the sheriff’s office stated that the two men began acting suspiciously.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg police catch up to reckless driver who fled
A 33-year-old Leesburg man who sped away from a police officer on Saturday night was arrested early Monday morning. Collton Leon Reddick, of 209 S. Lake St. Unit G, was charged with fleeing/eluding at a high speed with disregard for public safety. At around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, a Leesburg police...
villages-news.com
DUI arrest tossed out of court in case of Bad Parking at Sam’s Club
A drunk driving case has been tossed out of court in a situation in which Bad Parking led to the suspect’s arrest at Sam’s Club in Lady Lake. The prosecutor’s office announced last week that no information will be filed in the case of 51-year-old Leonard Izera Durham of Leesburg, who was arrested June 10 on a charge of driving under the influence.
Ocala police trying to identify trio accused of stealing over $17K worth of jewelry
OCALA, Fla. — Police in Ocala are asking for the public’s help in identifying three people who stole $17,000 of jewelry from an antique store. Investigators said the incident happened at the Ocala Antique Mall at 4425 NW Blitchton Road on Dec. 2. Police released surveillance video of...
WCJB
Former Ocala pastor indicted on six counts of wire fraud
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Forty-five-year-old Henry Troy Wade was a former pastor at Divine Destiny Global Ministries off NW 49th Avenue in Ocala, it’s now a Mexican restaurant. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is indicting Wade on six counts of wire fraud related to COVID-19 relief fund money. Investigators...
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Dec. 5
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Dec. 5. Jacob Glenn Munger, 34, Crystal River, arrested Dec. 5 for felony aggravated battery using a deadly weapon and resist officer without violence. No bond.
mahoningmatters.com
Woman offers $100 to get inmate beaten. 5 men put him in a hospital, Florida cops say
A woman’s elaborate plan to see a Florida inmate suffer ended in her own arrest after investigators learned of a jailhouse “bounty” offered to get the man beaten, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Five other inmates jumped at the $100 reward, resulting in the...
WCJB
Man arrested after scamming the City of Dunnellon
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Sixty-five-year-old Glenn Staub was arrested in Hernando County. Dunnellon police said a deal was made between Dunnellon city officials and Staub to construct two pole barns at City Beach. Staub told them he was a certified contractor and gave them paperwork to prove it. He was...
