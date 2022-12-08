ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood, FL

Alyssia Williams, LMT
4d ago

This is why people do what they do to police. Don't you have someone driving without a license to capture, or some other worthy task?

villages-news.com

Shoplifting suspect at Walmart said she’s having trouble paying her bills

A shoplifting suspect at the Walmart store in Summerfield said she’s having trouble paying her bills. Julie Warner, 64, who lives in Oakland Hills in Lady Lake, was going through the self-checkout at about noon Monday when a loss prevention officer noticed she wasn’t scanning all of her items, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Warner was with a male companion who was loading the merchandise into bags. Warner and her companion were walking out of the store when they were confronted by a the loss prevention officer.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
click orlando

1 killed in single-vehicle crash in Marion County, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 74-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on SE 58th Avenue and SE 92nd Place around 5 a.m. in Ocala. [TRENDING: Florida Foodie: Hell’s Kitchen contestant wants to bring...
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Villager arrested on DUI charge after drinking wine at lunch

A Villager was arrested on a drunk driving charge after drinking wine at lunch. Cathie Ann Oldham, 71, of the Village of Hawkins, was driving a tan 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser at about 4 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of Frazier Way and Josephine Court not far from her home on Goodman Court when a 911 caller reported an “intoxicated subject in a vehicle,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The caller said the vehicle was driving in a reckless manner, struck a curb and almost hit a golf cart.
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

Villager arrested after allegedly hitting man on head with wine bottle

A Villager was arrested after allegedly hitting a man on the head with a wine bottle. Kathleen Lenhart-Murnane, 74, of the Village of Rio Grande, was arrested Friday afternoon on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Ocala man died in overnight crash

Marion County — A 74-year-old Ocala man died in a crash overnight, Florida Highway Patrol reports. FHP says the man was driving on State Road 35, and he went into the grass median, then through an intersection, heading south in northbound lanes. Then FHP says the man went off...
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Domestic dispute leads to stabbing; arrest

A domestic argument last week turned violent leaving one Citrus County man facing an aggravated battery charge using a deadly weapon and another man with a knife wound to his side. The Citrus Country Sheriff’s Office arrested Jacob Glenn Munger, 34, after a deputy went to his home Dec. 5...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Two men wanted in theft at GTO Airboats in Ocala

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who are wanted in connection with a theft that occurred at GTO Airboats in Ocala. According to MCSO, the two male suspects (pictured below) went to GTO Airboats located at 4600 W Highway 326 in Ocala. While inside the store, the sheriff’s office stated that the two men began acting suspiciously.
OCALA, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg police catch up to reckless driver who fled

A 33-year-old Leesburg man who sped away from a police officer on Saturday night was arrested early Monday morning. Collton Leon Reddick, of 209 S. Lake St. Unit G, was charged with fleeing/eluding at a high speed with disregard for public safety. At around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, a Leesburg police...
LEESBURG, FL
villages-news.com

DUI arrest tossed out of court in case of Bad Parking at Sam’s Club

A drunk driving case has been tossed out of court in a situation in which Bad Parking led to the suspect’s arrest at Sam’s Club in Lady Lake. The prosecutor’s office announced last week that no information will be filed in the case of 51-year-old Leonard Izera Durham of Leesburg, who was arrested June 10 on a charge of driving under the influence.
LADY LAKE, FL
WCJB

Former Ocala pastor indicted on six counts of wire fraud

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Forty-five-year-old Henry Troy Wade was a former pastor at Divine Destiny Global Ministries off NW 49th Avenue in Ocala, it’s now a Mexican restaurant. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is indicting Wade on six counts of wire fraud related to COVID-19 relief fund money. Investigators...
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Arrests from Dec. 5

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Dec. 5. Jacob Glenn Munger, 34, Crystal River, arrested Dec. 5 for felony aggravated battery using a deadly weapon and resist officer without violence. No bond.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Man arrested after scamming the City of Dunnellon

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Sixty-five-year-old Glenn Staub was arrested in Hernando County. Dunnellon police said a deal was made between Dunnellon city officials and Staub to construct two pole barns at City Beach. Staub told them he was a certified contractor and gave them paperwork to prove it. He was...
DUNNELLON, FL

