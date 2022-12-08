ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cross Lanes, WV

Man arrested for kidnapping, threatening to kill woman in Cross Lanes, West Virginia

By Isaac Taylor
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=145tCR_0jcG8l8Y00

UPDATE (6:52 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022): 20-year-old Jorden Wooding, of Charleston, was arraigned Thursday after allegedly taking a woman’s cell phone and watch and pointing a pistol at her, according to a criminal complaint.

The victim says this happened around 1:30 p.m.

West Virginia teen found guilty in quadruple murder case

The complaint says law enforcement was dispatched and they detained Wooding. The victim told them that she was scared of him.

Wooding allegedly took her phone and watch so she could not communicate with anyone. She was told to go to another room and get on her knees. Wooding then allegedly pointed a pistol at her and locked the door.

The criminal complaint says she was pleading for her life because her child was in the residence. It says Wooding allegedly was staring at the child earlier while they were playing with the firearm.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

Wooding is being charged with kidnapping and wanton endangerment. He is scheduled to be back in court on Dec. 19.

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — A man has been arrested for, “an incident involving a firearm,” at Tyler Ridge Apartments in Cross Lanes, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say this happened around 3 p.m.

No further information has been released.

This is a developing story. We will update you as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lootpress

Beckley gunman to see sentencing for murder Tuesday

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Beckley man is scheduled for sentencing Tuesday morning on murder charges stemming from a 2018 shooting. Marshall Ratliff, 24 years old of Beckley, West Virginia, will go before Judge Dimlich on Tuesday at 9:00 am according to Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield. The...
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man found dead in West Virginia river

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The body of a 70-year-old man was found in the Poca River. Poca Police Chief Travis Hawley confirmed that a Poca man, who was distraught from a medical condition drowned in the river. The Poca Fire Department recovered the man’s body at around 8 p.m. Monday night. The man’s name has not […]
POCA, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 dead, 3 injured in head-on crash in West Virginia

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has died in a Logan County, West Virginia crash on Monday. Another adult and two juveniles were also injured in the crash. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, the two-vehicle crash happened around 6:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 on Route 10 in a construction zone near […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County authorities charge motorcyclist in crash that left passenger dead

PARKERSBURG — A motorcycle accident early Sunday morning on Williams Highway where a woman was killed remains under investigation by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Williams Highway for a motorcycle crash with injuries, the office said. Deputies were advised by 911 dispatchers of an unresponsive female being given CPR, the department said.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Man breaks into home, points gun at woman, police say

WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Webster County man has been charged after officers said he broke into a home and pointed a gun at a woman inside the home. Rowdy Arbogast Jr., 36, of Erbacon, broke into a home on Webster Rd. in Webster Springs on Dec. 7 by prying the front door open with a crowbar and kicking in the next door, according to a criminal complaint.
WEBSTER SPRINGS, WV
WSAZ

Missing teen found overnight

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A teenager missing from Lincoln County has been found, according to 911 dispatchers. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department has been searching for 15-year-old Brooklyn Justice since Monday morning. 911 dispatchers say Brooklyn was found overnight. Further information has not been released. Keep checking the...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man jumps into creek during police pursuit

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was detained by deputies Monday afternoon following a pursuit near Roby Road and Route 60, according to 911 dispatchers. Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the person who was eventually detained by the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department attempted to evade deputies by jumping into a creek.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Missing teen in Fayette County, found

UPDATE: 12/13/22 7:15 A.M. — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department released a statement saying a missing teen from Fayette County has been located. Takya Johnson has been located and is back at her home. MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is asking for your help to find a missing girl. Around […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Death of elderly inmate at Southern Regional Jail under investigation

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - An investigation is underway after the death of an elderly inmate at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) in October. According to the man’s wife, Linda Cunningham, Douglas Cunningham of Sophia, died in the jail on October 29, 2022, at the age of 79. She said Cunningham, who was booked on a Capias warrant, was found unresponsive in the morning hours. At that time, she was told by jail personnel it may be 2-3 months before his remains are examined by the State Medical Examiner.
SOPHIA, WV
wchsnetwork.com

CFD release fire victim’s name

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Fire investigators in Charleston say the man who died in a Sunday morning fire was a homeless resident. The house that caught on fire on Madison Street was supposed to have been vacant. Investigators said Brandon Lee Morehead, 29, was pulled from the burning house. He...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Number of missing persons cases on the rise

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Over the last few weeks, we reported several missing persons cases and the investigations by law enforcement into those cases. Regardless of why and how these people go missing, the number of cases continues to increase. According to Lt. Jason McDaniel with the Beckley Police Department, in most cases, a common […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Missing Beckley teen found by Beckley Police

UPDATE: 12/12/2022 12:45p.m. — Beckley Police Department confirmed today, December 12, 2022, Coryion Johnson-Hill has been found and is safe. BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Deputy Chief David Allard with the Beckley Police Department report today, December 8, 2022, they are asking for the public’s assistance to help them find a missing Beckley teen. Coryion Johnson-Hill, […]
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia woman who made fraudulent bouncy house purchase pleads guilty

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — On Monday, a West Virginia business’s former bookkeeper pleaded guilty to various counts of wire fraud, including an unauthorized purchase of an inflatable bouncy house. Court records show Tiffani Meeks, 38, of Barboursville, was responsible for various financial and record-keeping tasks while working at a business she defrauded in Cabell County. The […]
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

55K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy