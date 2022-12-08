Man arrested for kidnapping, threatening to kill woman in Cross Lanes, West Virginia

UPDATE (6:52 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022): 20-year-old Jorden Wooding, of Charleston, was arraigned Thursday after allegedly taking a woman’s cell phone and watch and pointing a pistol at her, according to a criminal complaint.

The victim says this happened around 1:30 p.m.

The complaint says law enforcement was dispatched and they detained Wooding. The victim told them that she was scared of him.

Wooding allegedly took her phone and watch so she could not communicate with anyone. She was told to go to another room and get on her knees. Wooding then allegedly pointed a pistol at her and locked the door.

The criminal complaint says she was pleading for her life because her child was in the residence. It says Wooding allegedly was staring at the child earlier while they were playing with the firearm.

Wooding is being charged with kidnapping and wanton endangerment. He is scheduled to be back in court on Dec. 19.

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — A man has been arrested for, “an incident involving a firearm,” at Tyler Ridge Apartments in Cross Lanes, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say this happened around 3 p.m.

No further information has been released.

This is a developing story. We will update you as more information becomes available.

