Scarlett Johansson Thinks She Was Groomed Into Being A Bombshell
Scarlett Johansson is one of the most recognizable actors in the world. As someone with both critically-acclaimed indies and record-breaking blockbusters to her name, she's the kind of actor who has enough star power and industry support to not only sue Disney — a multi-billion dollar company — but come out relatively unscathed. In 2021, Johansson settled her lawsuit with the company while drawing high-profile support from both Jamie Lee Curtis and her own Marvel costars in the process (People).
Could Shrek 5 Really Happen With Mike Myers? Antonio Banderas Offers Honest Update
Antonio Banderas gives an honest update about Shrek 5.
A.V. Club
Antonio Banderas says "Shrek is probably coming back"
Now just imagine Antonio Banderas saying this in his silky smooth, accented voice—it’s those sacred words we’ve all been waiting to hear: “Shrek is probably coming back.”. That’s right. With a new Puss In Boots film just around the corner, Banderas divulges that a new Shrek...
‘Indiana Jones 5’ Director James Mangold Reveals Harrison Ford Was “De-Aged” To Look Like In The Original Trilogy
When moviegoers head to theaters to experience Indiana Jones 5, they will see a “de-aged” Harrison Ford, according to director James Mangold. The fifth installment of the untitled film has an opening sequence that will take place in the years depicted between The Last Crusade (1989) and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). “I wanted the chance to dive into this kind of full-on George-and-Steven old picture and give the audience an adrenaline blast,” Mangold told Empire. “And then we fall out, and you find yourself in 1969. So that the audience doesn’t experience the change between the ‘40s and ‘60s as...
buzzfeednews.com
Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”
Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out to clarify her comments about women-led action movies. On Wednesday, Variety published a sitdown conversation between Jennifer and Viola Davis for its Actors on Actors series. During the 45-minute conversation, the two Academy Awards winners reflected on their careers, at one point delving into Jennifer’s...
epicstream.com
The Suicide Squad's Sylvester Stallone Confirms Upcoming DCU Return
With James Gunn and Peter Safran now helming DC Studios, a lot of fans are excited to see which direction they will go for the future of the DCU and which characters will they bring back or introduce to the audience. Now, another notable DCU character has been confirmed to return to the franchise soon according to its portrayer.
‘Wonder Woman 3′: Plans for Patty Jenkins’ sequel revealed
Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman 3” is the latest Warner Bros. DC Studios project to be scrapped, according to a new report. Sources allegedly told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday that new DC movies bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran, as well as Warner Bros. Pictures bigshots, rejected Jenkins’ script, co-written with Geoff Johns, as it does not match their new — and developing — vision. Jenkins directed and co-wrote “Wonder Woman” and “Wonder Woman 1984” starring Gal Gadot. Insiders assured THR that costs aren’t a reason for the snub, even though the studio could save tens of millions by not moving forward with the third “Wonder Woman”...
Al Roker Was Back On The Today Show And Explained Why He Won't Be Back For Awhile
Al Roker returned to The Today Show and discussed his recent health challenges.
A Batman Beyond movie starring Michael Keaton has reportedly been canceled by DC
This new Batman movie is Beyond saving
Don Rickles Made Quentin Tarantino Want To Crawl Under A Rug On The Set Of Casino
There never seems to be a dull moment when Quentin Tarantino is around. For over 30 years, Tarantino has helmed some of the most memorable movies in recent memory. Whether he's changing the game for independent cinema with "Reservoir Dogs" and "Pulp Fiction" or acting as a historical revisionist with "Inglorious Basterds" or "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," Tarantino has put practically any vision in his head onto the big screen. In the process, he has achieved great success with his work, with all his films earning a combined worldwide gross of over $2.3 billion (via The Numbers) and the filmmaker himself receiving two Oscars for best original screenplay (via IMDb).
Gamespot
Patty Jenkins Reportedly Walked Off Wonder Woman 3
DC fans have had a bumpy week with the revelation that Wonder Woman 3 is not moving forward in its current form, plus a slew of other potential DC movie updates. Now, The Wrap is reporting that WW3's current status isn't so cut and dry. Rather than the film being...
Popculture
'Yellowstone' Kills Beloved Character and TV Western Legend in Latest Episode
Yellowstone has been nothing if not full of surprises this season, from heartbreaking accidents to epic bar brawls. Understandably, fans were quite shocked to see that the series killed a beloved character and TV Western legend in its latest episode. Please Note: Yellowstone Season 5 Spoilers Below. During Sunday night's...
The White Lotus Fans Are Praising Meghann Fahy's Impressive Season 2 Performance
This article contains spoilers for the season finale of "The White Lotus" Season 2 of "The White Lotus" has come to an end and we finally know who was found dead in the water at the beginning of Episode 1. Played by actress Meghann Fahy, Daphne was the one character who we knew would survive. While the other characters were wrapped up in drama both real and imagined, Daphne was living her best life, shown to be vibrant and free-spirited, acting as a direct contrast to Harper's (Aubrey Plaza) rigidity. However, we see glimpses of Daphne's ruthlessness throughout the season. Fahy even teased the possibility of Daphne being the killer... and even though viewers know that's not the case, what happened in the last episode proves that Daphne is far from innocent.
Robert Pattinson's First Movie Following The Batman Drops First Look And Release Date
Robert Pattinson is teaming up with Parasite director Bong Joon-ho, so mark your calendars.
Disney+ Is Bringing Fans A Witch Mountain Series With Bryce Dallas Howard At The Helm
Disney+ has put out some amazing shows in 2022, and the streaming service shows little signs of slowing down, as it most assuredly looks to continue to add to its stellar lineup of originals in the future, including rebooting the "Witch Mountain" franchise for the small screen. Even better, Bryce Dallas Howard was chosen to lead the exciting endeavor.
Everything Everywhere All At Once's Stephanie Hsu Was Nervous To Act In Front Of Michelle Yeoh For The First Time
As the year comes to a close, it's the perfect time to reflect on the best movies of 2022. And when it comes to that subject, it's hard to have a conversation that doesn't include "Everything Everywhere All at Once," the latest absurdist comedy film from directing duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, aka the Daniels. The film, which stars Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, and Ke Huy Quan, has been a big hit for studio A24. "Everything Everywhere All at Once" currently sits at 95% on Rotten Tomatoes and became something of a sleeper hit, grossing over $103 million at the worldwide box office (per Box Office Mojo).
Tanya's Arc In The White Lotus Season 2 Was Inspired By Jennifer Coolidge's Personal Quirks
Warning: This article contains spoilers for "The White Lotus" Season 2 finale. It's easy to write off "The White Lotus" as a quirky hotel murder mystery, but the series is much more than that. Having recently concluded its second season, the HBO hit has firmly cemented itself as a project with an ever-present eye on what lies beneath the surface. All of this satisfyingly fulfills the promise set out in an early synopsis. "As darker dynamics emerge with each passing day, this biting six-episode series gradually reveals the complex truths of the seemingly picture-perfect travelers, cheerful hotel employees and idyllic locale itself," HBO wrote before the series premiere (via Cosmopolitan).
What Is The Single Most Iconic Dance Number In Any Movie Or TV Show?
For those of us who've been watching that Wednesday scene on repeat.
Stranger Things Star Finn Wolfhard Drops Details On His Upcoming Comedy Slasher Hell Of A Summer
Finn Wolfhard may be known for his acting on "Stranger Things" and in "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," but he's been keeping himself busy with other projects on top of that. In 2020 he directed his first short film called "Night Shifts," starring his own "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" co-stars Billy Bryk and Artoun Nazareth. In the short film, two friends from high school are reunited in an unlikely situation as one of them robs the other when he's working as a night clerk in a convenience store. According to an interview with Q on CBC, Wolfhard explained that he worked with "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" director Jason Reitman to get advice on making his first film and his first script, and Reitman said his first attempt, a short film where a character wakes up in a short film, was overly esoteric and encouraged him to write a script that was more dialogue based.
Jim Parsons Talks Reprising His Big Bang Theory Role As Sheldon Cooper
"The Big Bang Theory" came to an end in 2019 after Jim Parsons decided to leave the long-running CBS sitcom. His beloved character, the nerdy Sheldon Cooper, was considered an integral part of the show, and without Parsons on board, co-creator Chuck Lorre decided that Season 12 would be the last. That said, the end of "The Big Bang Theory" didn't mean that audiences could no longer get their fill of Sheldon Cooper.
