New Tripoli, PA

New Tripoli firefighter deaths a reminder of the sacrifices volunteers make to protect us

By Paul Muschick, The Morning Call
 5 days ago
A sign at Community Fire Co. New Tripoli is seen Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, addressing the deathsof two firefighters while responding to a fire Wednesday evening. Amy Shortell/The Morning Call/TNS

If you know a volunteer firefighter, and most people in the Lehigh Valley and Pennsylvania probably do, please thank them for their service.

The tragic deaths of two volunteers from New Tripoli on Wednesday are a reminder of the dangers those men and women put themselves in, for no pay, to protect us.

Volunteers such as Marvin Gruber and Zachary Paris, who died while helping other volunteers at a house fire in Schuylkill County, are underappreciated .

We take it for granted that they will show up if our house catches on fire, if we are involved in a car accident or if we suffer a heart attack, fall or other health emergency.

Our communities could not function without them.

Volunteers accept that they could be in danger any time they leave their family and head to the fire station to answer a call for help. Their families accept it, too.

Sadly, Gruber and Paris were not the only volunteer firefighters to die in the line of duty this week in Pennsylvania. On Tuesday, Kurt Keilhofer, 66, of the Mapleton Fire Department in Huntingdon County, was hit by a vehicle while at the scene of an accident.

It’s a testament to their professionalism and training that there aren’t more deaths and injuries, considering the dangerous situations volunteer firefighters put themselves in.

Last year, 70 firefighters died nationwide while performing their duties. Half were volunteers, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

Fewer than half the volunteers who were lost last year died under the circumstances that claimed the lives of Paris, 36, and Gruber, 59, of the Community Fire Company in New Tripoli on Wednesday. They were in a burning building.

Firefighters face many other dangers that don’t get as much attention.

As happened in Huntingdon County, volunteers risk being hit by vehicles while at car accidents and other emergencies. They risk getting in an accident while driving to the fire station to answer a call. They can die in training, or suffer heart attacks while performing the strenuous tasks required of them.

Of the 10 firefighters who died last year while responding to or returning from alarms, nine were volunteers. They were involved in crashes or had heart attacks.

Another 65 firefighters, some of them volunteers, succumbed to COVID-19 after being exposed during their duties, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

Many volunteers suffer injuries, too. Two firefighters from West Penn Township, Schuylkill County, were hurt in Wednesday’s fire. One is in intensive care.

Despite all of those dangers, thousands of men and women volunteer for their communities.

If you have deep Pennsylvania roots, there’s a good chance someone close to you is a volunteer firefighter. It could be a relative, neighbor, friend or co-worker.

I’m proud to say my brother is a volunteer in the Pittsburgh area. My wife’s family boasts a lineage of volunteers. Her cousin, her cousin’s son and the son’s son all volunteer. They’ve passed down the tradition of giving back to their town in Lancaster County.

Volunteer firefighters are parents, children, siblings, neighbors and friends. They work at local businesses. They may be your mechanic, teacher, delivery driver or contractor. Chances are they volunteer in other capacities, too, such as coaching youth sports.

Volunteer firefighters willingly step away from important events to perform their duties. They miss family dinners. They miss their children’s ballgames and concerts. My brother arrived late to our Thanksgiving gathering because he was putting out a brush fire.

Fighting fires and responding to car accidents and other emergencies is only part of their role. They spend countless hours away from their families to train and to raise money for their departments through bingos, carnivals, barbecue chicken sales and Christmas light shows.

They visit schools to teach students about fire safety. And they help recruit the next generation of volunteers.

That’s a critical role I’ve written about several times in the last few years.

The ranks of volunteer firefighters are dwindling. In 1970, there were about 300,000 in Pennsylvania. Now, there are about 40,000.

Times have changed. More people work farther from home and aren’t able to respond to calls in their communities. Others are too busy with family and other commitments. Training takes more time, and I suspect fundraising may not be as easy.

Many of the volunteers who remain have been serving their communities for a long time. Twenty-one of the 35 volunteer firefighters who died on duty in the U.S. last year were age 56 or older.

Pennsylvania and the Lehigh Valley are fortunate that so many stick with it for so long, despite all of the work that’s involved and the dangers.

Gruber and Paris were honored by their peers and others along the roadside Thursday as they were transported from Schuylkill County back home to Lehigh. Their funerals surely will be well-attended, too.

As we honor them, let’s remember everyone who performs their vital role and keep in mind the sacrifices, big and small, that they make for us.

Morning Call columnist Paul Muschick can be reached at 610-820-6582 or paul.muschick@mcall.com

