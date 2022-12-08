ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

By Jack Pickell
 4 days ago

A sunny, cool day.

John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The workweek comes to an end with a dry, cool day.

Forecasters are calling for sunny skies on Friday with gusty breezes and high temperatures in the upper 40s.

Saturday will be cloudy with chances for showers late in the day. Rain could possibly change over to flurries or even light snow showers in some spots overnight.

