Washington police investigating Monday shooting
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials are investigating a shooting that happened Monday outside of a Dollar General on Fifth Street. At approximately 1:15 a.m. Monday, Washington Police Department officers were dispatched to the Dollar General at 1802 W. Fifth St. following an alarm activation, according to a press release. Other officers were already in the […]
WITN
One shot in head in overnight Washington shooting
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city say one person was hospitalized after an overnight shooting Monday. The Washington Police Department says at about 1:15 a.m., officers went to the Dollar General at 1802 W. 5th Street due to an alarm activation. Before the alarm was set off, officers say they heard several gunshots in the area and were investigating.
WITN
Greenville police chief speaks at monthly power luncheon
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The December Power Luncheon was held Tuesday at the Hilton Greenville. Police Chief Ted Sauls was the speaker at the event which ran from noon to 1 p.m. He shared what his department is doing to ensure the betterment of the city. “We want to be...
WDTN
Do you know them? Greenville PD seeks robbery suspects
GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Greenville Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying two suspects in a robbery. According to a Facebook post by the Greenville Police Department, a robbery occurred in the evening hours of Saturday, Dec. 10. Police said a knife was shown and several items were stolen from the victim.
WITN
Kinston homicide rate doubles in one year
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The homicide rate in one Eastern Carolina city has doubled in 2022 compared with last year. This information comes just a few days before a public forum will take place regarding the increase in violence. Kinston Interim Police Chief Keith Goyette shared with WITN that there...
WITN
Wake County officer shooting leads to police chase, woman arrested
ZEBULON, N.C. (WITN) - A police officer was shot leading to a chase Monday night in Wake County. Zebulon Police say around 9:30 p.m. Monday, Officer Colby James responded to a suspicious car at Zebulon Community Park. The suspect, 51-year-old Deserie Byrum, had an outstanding warrant from Randolph County. When...
WITN
Overdose death leads to multiple arrests
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An overdose investigation leads to the arrest of three people. On June 1st, 2022, first responders were called to a home near Grantsboro for an unresponsive woman. Megan Gaylord, 33, was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead. The autopsy determined Gaylord...
cbs17
Police investigate threats to workers at auto parts maker based in Goldsboro
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police said they are investigating threats to workers at the headquarters of an auto parts company Monday. Police were called just before 10:20 a.m. to AP Exhaust at 300 Dixie Trail, according to a news release from Goldsboro police. “Employees of the business reported...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Update: runaway teen located
*UPDATE DEC. 12, 2022: Jaidyn Tuten was located in Washington this morning, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen. Fourteen-year-old Jaidyn Tuten was last seen on Carolina Avenue Washington around 2:40 PM on 12/10/22. Jaidyn left wearing a black hoodie with red images/words on the front, black jeans, and a yellow belt. Jaidyn is 5’ 2” tall and weighs approximately 168 lbs. Jaidyn has black hair and brown eyes.
WITN
POLICE: Man wanted for shooting at officers after crashing vehicle
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city are searching for a man they say drove away from a traffic stop, crashed into an apartment building, and then fired shots at officers following him. The Greenville Police Department says 31-year-old Duane Cotton, of Farmville, is wanted for felony...
WITN
Eastern Carolina Toys for Tots campaign scrambling after most toys stolen
ENFIELD, N.C. (WITN) - A Toys for Tots campaign in one Eastern Carolina county is scrambling for donations after someone swiped most of their toys. Halifax County Toys for Tots said the theft was discovered Monday morning at their warehouse on Halifax Street in Enfield. Melissa Battle said they are...
WYFF4.com
'Troubling' allegations lead to 2 Upstate assisted living home employees being fired, facility says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Two employees at an assisted-living facility in Greenville, South Carolina, were fired after "troubling and serious allegations regarding the mistreatment of residents by an employee" were reported. Officials at the Oaks at Chanticleer said they were made aware of the allegations on Tuesday. They said in...
WITN
POLICE: Lenoir County man drunk with three-year-old child in vehicle
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police say they arrested a man early this morning for drunk driving and found a toddler in the vehicle. Jonathan Turner was charged with driving while impaired, child abuse, and carrying a concealed gun. Police said around 3:00 a.m. they received a tip that a...
WITN
Stuff a Patrol Car event gets underway in Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -The Kinston Police Department is hosting its annual holiday toy drive this week and Monday was the first day. Every day this week, the department will be at the Walmart Supercenter to collect toys and the goal is to receive enough donations to pack the patrol car.
1 injured as gunshots fired at car in eastern NC; 2 suspects detained
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police officers responded Friday night after someone fired gunshots at a car, injuring one person. Greenville Police Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter said a suspect shot at an occupied vehicle. The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. on Dickinson Avenue and Arlington Boulevard. Greenville police said both the suspect and the […]
WITN
DEPUTIES: Man driving recklessly arrested in Lenoir County on drug charges
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Multiple law enforcement agencies and EMS responded to a car driving recklessly on US70 Saturday morning. WITN’s Maddie Kerth saw a series of Lenoir County deputies near Harvey Parkway just west of Kinston pulling over a white car. According to the Lenoir County Sheriff’s...
WITN
Six people injured in chain reaction crash on Washington bypass bridge
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Six people were injured in a chain reaction crash that shut down an Eastern Carolina highway this morning. The Highway Patrol says it happened on the U.S. 17 bypass bridge between Washington and Chocowinity around 8:00 a.m. Troopers say a vehicle broke down on the...
WITN
Greenville man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in death of girlfriend
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man will serve at least five years in state prison for killing his girlfriend last year. Joshua Kreger was sentenced this morning in Pitt County Superior Court after pleading guilty to the reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter. Ariana Hagen was found dead in the...
Fire department responds to garage fire in Farmville
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A fire took place around 6 pm Monday night in Farmville. The Farmville Fire Department received a call about a home garage being on fire at 6 pm. The department responded immediately. The Bell Arthur Fire Department Captain, Virgin O’Neal, made a statement saying that no one was injured and the […]
WITN
Report: Man threatens students with gun at Christmas parade
JACKSON, N.C. (WRAL) - A Raleigh news outlet is reporting that students marching in a Christmas parade were harassed as they walked the parade route. Jackson Police Chief John Young told WRAL students reported that a man with a shotgun threatened them as they marched in a Christmas parade on Saturday.
