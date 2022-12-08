ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, NC

WNCT

Washington police investigating Monday shooting

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials are investigating a shooting that happened Monday outside of a Dollar General on Fifth Street. At approximately 1:15 a.m. Monday, Washington Police Department officers were dispatched to the Dollar General at 1802 W. Fifth St. following an alarm activation, according to a press release. Other officers were already in the […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

One shot in head in overnight Washington shooting

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city say one person was hospitalized after an overnight shooting Monday. The Washington Police Department says at about 1:15 a.m., officers went to the Dollar General at 1802 W. 5th Street due to an alarm activation. Before the alarm was set off, officers say they heard several gunshots in the area and were investigating.
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

Greenville police chief speaks at monthly power luncheon

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The December Power Luncheon was held Tuesday at the Hilton Greenville. Police Chief Ted Sauls was the speaker at the event which ran from noon to 1 p.m. He shared what his department is doing to ensure the betterment of the city. “We want to be...
GREENVILLE, NC
WDTN

Do you know them? Greenville PD seeks robbery suspects

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Greenville Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying two suspects in a robbery. According to a Facebook post by the Greenville Police Department, a robbery occurred in the evening hours of Saturday, Dec. 10. Police said a knife was shown and several items were stolen from the victim.
GREENVILLE, OH
WITN

Kinston homicide rate doubles in one year

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The homicide rate in one Eastern Carolina city has doubled in 2022 compared with last year. This information comes just a few days before a public forum will take place regarding the increase in violence. Kinston Interim Police Chief Keith Goyette shared with WITN that there...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Wake County officer shooting leads to police chase, woman arrested

ZEBULON, N.C. (WITN) - A police officer was shot leading to a chase Monday night in Wake County. Zebulon Police say around 9:30 p.m. Monday, Officer Colby James responded to a suspicious car at Zebulon Community Park. The suspect, 51-year-old Deserie Byrum, had an outstanding warrant from Randolph County. When...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Overdose death leads to multiple arrests

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An overdose investigation leads to the arrest of three people. On June 1st, 2022, first responders were called to a home near Grantsboro for an unresponsive woman. Megan Gaylord, 33, was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead. The autopsy determined Gaylord...
GRANTSBORO, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Update: runaway teen located

*UPDATE DEC. 12, 2022: Jaidyn Tuten was located in Washington this morning, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen. Fourteen-year-old Jaidyn Tuten was last seen on Carolina Avenue Washington around 2:40 PM on 12/10/22. Jaidyn left wearing a black hoodie with red images/words on the front, black jeans, and a yellow belt. Jaidyn is 5’ 2” tall and weighs approximately 168 lbs. Jaidyn has black hair and brown eyes.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WITN

POLICE: Man wanted for shooting at officers after crashing vehicle

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city are searching for a man they say drove away from a traffic stop, crashed into an apartment building, and then fired shots at officers following him. The Greenville Police Department says 31-year-old Duane Cotton, of Farmville, is wanted for felony...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Stuff a Patrol Car event gets underway in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -The Kinston Police Department is hosting its annual holiday toy drive this week and Monday was the first day. Every day this week, the department will be at the Walmart Supercenter to collect toys and the goal is to receive enough donations to pack the patrol car.
KINSTON, NC
CBS 17

1 injured as gunshots fired at car in eastern NC; 2 suspects detained

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police officers responded Friday night after someone fired gunshots at a car, injuring one person. Greenville Police Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter said a suspect shot at an occupied vehicle. The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. on Dickinson Avenue and Arlington Boulevard. Greenville police said both the suspect and the […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Fire department responds to garage fire in Farmville

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A fire took place around 6 pm Monday night in Farmville. The Farmville Fire Department received a call about a home garage being on fire at 6 pm. The department responded immediately. The Bell Arthur Fire Department Captain, Virgin O’Neal, made a statement saying that no one was injured and the […]
FARMVILLE, NC
WITN

Report: Man threatens students with gun at Christmas parade

JACKSON, N.C. (WRAL) - A Raleigh news outlet is reporting that students marching in a Christmas parade were harassed as they walked the parade route. Jackson Police Chief John Young told WRAL students reported that a man with a shotgun threatened them as they marched in a Christmas parade on Saturday.
JACKSON, NC

