Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Cash for selected NY professionals: New payment program worth millions by Kathy Hochul could benefit youMark StarNew York City, NY
Opinion: OMNY Does Not Save Us Money, MTARemington WriteNew York City, NY
Texas governor announced on Twitter that Texas has bused over 1,300 migrants to ChicagoJennifer GeerTexas State
Major grocery store chain closing another New York locationKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
Related
Hoda Kotb Says Former ‘Today’ Co-Host Kathie Lee Gifford Dropped “Huge Grenade” About Her Divorce Live On Air
Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford were a dynamic duo on daytime TV for years, but even the closest of co-hosts have their hiccups. Kotb revealed on Tuesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live that Gifford betrayed her trust live on The Today Show when she mentioned her divorce unprompted. When asked by a WWHL fan if any of her Today co-hosts have shared stories about her on air she “really wished” they had not, Kotb spilled all of the details about Gifford’s slip-up. “Kath did it, she threw one huge grenade once,” Kotb said, as host Andy Cohen raptly listened. “I was telling her that I...
Hoda Kotb Reveals Shocking Confession About Co-Host Jenna Bush Hager
Hoda Kotb shared a rather interesting revelation about her TODAY co-host Jenna Bush Hager, and honestly, it's a wardrobe hack that may be surprisingly common. On Wednesday's episode of the duo's morning broadcast, Hoda unveiled something personal she'd recently learned about Jenna during a backstage moment together. After initially appearing bashful and hesitant to say what it was on-air, she eventually divulged the news after getting the OK from her colleague.
Hoda Kotb Reveals She & Ex Joel Schiffman Have A 'Great' Coparenting Relationship: 'The Ultimate Goal Is When Your Girls Are Happy'
Though Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman are no longer together, the two have an exciting plan to spend time with their girls, Haley, 5, and Hope, 3, during the holiday season. “We have a really great working relationship when it comes to holidays,” the Today show star, 58, said in a new interview. “We speak a lot and we make sure that we divvy it up so that it is great for him and great for us.”“The ultimate goal is when your girls are happy. That’s what we both say, ‘Happy girls, that’s all we want,’” the mom-of-two added. “And...
Today’s Hoda Kotb Shares Al Roker Is Back in the Hospital Due to "Complications"
Watch: Al Roker Gives Update After Being Hospitalized for Blood Clots. Al Roker has hit a bump in his road to recovery. The Today weather anchor, 68, was taken back to the hospital shortly after being discharged from a medical center, due to "complications," with his second trip coming amid his recovery from blood clots found in his leg and lungs.
‘Today’ Host Jenna Bush Hager ‘Never Wears Underwear’: ‘There’s a lot of Pros to It’
Cohosts Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb are real-life best friends, but they still learn new things about each other daily. During an episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna on Wednesday, November 16, the former first daughter revealed that she “never wears underwear.”. “I think it makes a...
realitytitbit.com
Hoda Kotb says Kathie Lee Gifford ‘threw grenade’ with personal story on The Today Show
The Today Show anchor Hoda Kotb said that Kathie Lee Gifford once “threw a grenade” when they were both on air that she didn’t know how to deal with. The news presenter spoke of the awkward moment on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2022. Two women who called into the show asked if Hoda had ever had a story shared about herself on air without her prior knowledge that she “really wished they hadn’t.”
Today host Carson Daly ditches desk duties again after another grueling night at second late night TV job
CARSON Daly has missed another day of hosting Today in New York after he spent a late night at his other hosting job across the country. Carson, 49, is currently in the middle of the 22nd season of The Voice and was busy filming the 19th episode on Tuesday evening.
Why Savannah Guthrie Isn’t on ‘Today Show’ This Week
Savannah Guthrie, where are you? After being absent from The Today Show since Nov. 28, the anchor revealed yesterday (Nov. 30) that she would not be co-hosting the annual Rockefeller Tree Lighting Ceremony due to the “flu or something.”. Viewers were concerned about Guthrie’s absence after recent rumors of...
Hoda Kotb Enjoys Family Dinner on Thanksgiving with Daughters Hope and Haley at the Kids' Table
Hoda Kotb is "thankful for family" as she spends the holiday with her extended family, as well as daughters Hope, 3, and Haley, 5 Hoda Kotb is thankful for her girls this Thanksgiving. The Today co-host spent the holiday with daughters Hope, 3, and Haley, 5, and even more family after completing her Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade hosting duties that morning. Sharing the Thanksgiving table spread and a selfie with everyone celebrating, Kotb wrote, "Super yummy Thanksgiving Day dinner courtesy of my sister-in-law colleen! Thankful for family ❤️." While the adults —...
Popculture
What Will Happen to Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on 'GMA'?
As of now, Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach will keep their jobs. News of their budding romance was exposed via the Daily Mail, featuring secret dates at bars and cabin vacations ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. According to the report, the two have been dating for six months. They are both still legally married to their respective spouses, both of whom they wed in 2010. Many wondered if they'd face disciplinary action due to presumed "no fraternizing" policies at organizations, but according to sources, Holmes and Robach are two "consenting adults" at "equal" professional levels. Therefore, no harm was done. Sources also claim the two had already separated from their spouses before entering into a relationship and were reportedly planning to take their romance public as their divorces were finalized. But the Daily Mail beat them to it.
Jenna Bush Hager Recalls How Her Now-Husband Got Caught Sneaking Out of White House Early On in Romance
Watch: Jenna Bush Hager Shares Sweet Story About Late Grandmother. The Secret Service was on the case. Jenna Bush Hager responded to two fans during the After Show segment of the Nov. 29 episode of Watch What Happens Live who wanted to know how her now-husband Henry Hager managed to evade the Secret Service when he snuck out of the White House early on in their relationship.
Popculture
'Good Morning America': Amy Robach's Replacement Revealed
Viewers tuning into Good Morning America's third hour won't be seeing the familiar face of Amy Robach anytime soon. Amid ABC's investigation into Robach's alleged affair with co-host T.J. Holmes, Robach has been pulled from the air, with Stephanie Ramos stepping in as her replacement. Ramos, of course, isn't completely...
Every Rare Glimpse of Archie and Lili in ‘Harry and Meghan’ Documentary
Inside their world! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle offered fans never-before-seen glimpses of their children throughout their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. The Suits alum, 41, and the duke, 38, pulled back the curtain on their lives — both before and after their royal exit — in the eye-opening documentary, which dropped its first three […]
AOL Corp
Al Roker Rushed Back to the Hospital After Being Released
Al Roker is dealing with ongoing health issues. The 68-year-old Today show weatherman "went back to the hospital after Thanksgiving," a source close to Roker tells ET. ET has reached out to Roker and the Today show for comment. Roker was hospitalized earlier this month after a blood clot in...
Al Roker and Wife Deborah Roberts: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Decades of love! Al Roker and Deborah Roberts have been together for more than 20 years after initially meeting on the set of the Today show. “It was funny [because] we were in the ‘friend zone,’” the Today meteorologist recalled of romancing his now-wife, an NBC correspondent, during a February 2021 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “We were friends […]
Al Roker Hospitalized Again
Nearly a week after Al Roker was released from the hospital after discovering blood clots in his leg and lungs, the TODAY anchor is once again being hospitalized. During Today’s broadcast on Thursday, Hoda Kotb announced the news about Al Roker’s recent health situation. While speaking about the lighting of the Rockefeller Center tree, Kotb stated, “It was wonderful hosting the celebration, but, of course, we all wished that Al could’ve been with us. But, due to some complications, he is back in the hospital and he is in very good care. He’s resting and his doctors are keeping a close eye on him. Al and his family want everyone to know how grateful they are for all the love, the support and the well wishes.”
TODAY.com
Hoda and Jenna dish on their 1st kisses: 'Can't believe it's happening'
Everyone remembers their first kiss, including Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, who reminisced about their early smooches — both the good and the bad. "Did you ever date a bad kisser?" Jenna asked Hoda on the fourth hour of TODAY. "Yeah, there was a couple of bad kissers...
Amy Robach Spotted For First Time Since 'GMA3' Absence & ABC Probe Into T.J. Holmes Romance
Amy Robach appears to be soaking in her time away from work. The controversial Good Morning America host was spotted for the first time since she was taken off air following the revelation that she had an alleged affair with coanchor T.J. Holmes. Looking completely unfazed while walking her dog around New York City on Wednesday, December 7, Robach, 49, seemed to put on a genuine smile for the outing. The blonde beauty rocked a pair of green cargo pants and a white blouse under a stylish denim jacket. She kept her hair up in a messy bun and opted...
Willie Geist Is a Favorite Among ‘Today’ Viewers! See the TV Host’s Incredible Net Worth
Morning Joe anchor Willie Geist is making an impressive sum from his work on NBC! The Today host’s net worth and salary have both grown so much since starting his broadcasting career in the early 2000s. Keep scrolling to see how much money he makes. What Is Willie Geist’s...
Christina Hall’s Husband: Get to Know Hunky Texas Realtor Joshua Hall
Flip or Flop alum Christina Hall (née Haack) found love with husband Joshua Hall shortly after her split from ex-husband Ant Antstead. In September 2021, Christina announced the two were engaged a little...
Comments / 1