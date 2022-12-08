STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — No. 24 Mississippi State will be playing in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Illinois on Jan. 2 in Tampa, Florida. That is one of the few solid things around the football program at the moment following the sudden death of coach Mike Leach on Monday night in Jackson, Mississippi, with what the school said were complications from a heart condition. The third-year coach was 61. “Our players are excited about going to the ReliaQuest Bowl and they will play in honor of Coach Leach,” Mississippi State interim athletic director Bracky Brett told The Associated Press. “They want to finish the job that they started together and they know that’s exactly what Mike would want them to do.” Leach’s death came as his Bulldogs (8-4) look to follow up their most successful season during his tenure with a victory in the bowl game.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 22 MINUTES AGO