CBS Sports
Tom Brady did something for a 49ers player in postgame that he promised he'd never do again for anyone
Tom Brady has been known to storm off the field without shaking hands after losing a game, but that definitely wasn't the case following the Buccaneers' 35-7 loss to the 49ers. Despite the beat down, not only did Brady stay on the field to chat with a few 49ers players...
Carlos Rodon has a ‘preferred MLB free agency destination’ with several teams in the mix
We’ve seen several major dominoes fall in MLB free agency. But several impact players remain on the market, including Carlos
Four States Home Page
Possible inspiration behind Patrick Mahomes no-look pass
Inspiration for Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes no-look pass to Jerick McKinnon may have come from Andy Reid's State Farm commercial.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady takes subtle dig at Bengals' 'fairly tough' defense ahead of Buccaneers' Week 15 matchup
Tom Brady echoed his former coach's famous phrase when mentioning the Buccaneers' upcoming opponent in Week 15. But unlike anything Bill Belichick would do, Brady gave his opponent some bulletin board material. Fresh off of a 35-7 blowout loss in San Francisco, Brady and his teammates will host the defending...
CBS Sports
Brittney Griner has first basketball workout in 10 months, dunks in her return to the practice court
Brittney Griner was released from a Russian penal colony last week after being held in custody for the past 10 month. Over the weekend, Griner participated in a light workout in which she dunked a basketball, according to ESPN's T.J. Quinn. Griner has been at Fort Sam Houston in San...
CBS Sports
Marlins' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Signs on with Miami
Gonzalez signed a minor-league contract with the Marlins on Tuesday, which includes an invitation to spring training, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Gonzalez was well-traveled in 2022, making brief appearances with the Twins, Brewers and Yankees. He could wind up making some starts for the Marlins in 2023.
CBS Sports
Giants' David Sills: Back on inactive list
Sills (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Eagles. After he was a healthy inactive for three consecutive games, Sills dressed for the Giants' 20-20 tie with the Commanders a week ago, but he played just one snap during that contest. He now finds himself back in street clothes Sunday while the Giants keep five other wideouts (Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins, Richie James, Kenny Golladay and Marcus Johnson) active ahead of him.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Marco Wilson: Exits with injury
Wilson is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Patriots with a stinger, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Wilson went down with an undisclosed injury during the first half. He was able to walk off into the medical tent under his own power before then heading to the locker room in the second quarter, per Urban. With Byron Murphy (back) already inactive, Trayvon Mullen, Antonio Hamilton and Christian Matthew will serve as Arizona's only available cornerbacks for the time being.
CBS Sports
Commanders' Carson Wentz: Activated from IR
The Commanders activated Wentz (finger) from injured reserve Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Wentz stands to serve as the primary backup to Taylor Heinicke now that he's returned to Washington's active roster, beginning with Sunday's divisional contest against the Giants. The veteran hasn't played since Week 6 due to having undergone right ring finger surgery. In his six starts this season, Wentz threw 10 touchdowns and six interceptions.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Vince Velasquez: Deal becomes official
Velasquez's signing of a one-year, $3.15 million contract with the Pirates was formally announced by the team Tuesday. Velasquez operated in a swingman role for the White Sox last season but will open 2023 in the Pirates' rotation. As far as his fantasy outlook for next season, Velasquez is likely best left to NL-only leagues.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Bumped up from practice squad
Williams was elevated from the Cardinals' practice squad ahead of Monday's game with the Patriots, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports. Williams will suit up Monday after receiving his third consecutive elevation to the active roster. The 28-year-old has seen 29 offensive snaps over his last two appearances, while catching his only target for a seven-yard gain. He's likely a very deep tournament play at best in single-game DFS contests for Week 14.
CBS Sports
Cowboys sign former Colts star T.Y. Hilton; Dallas not out on Odell Beckham Jr. just yet
The Dallas Cowboys are adding a veteran wide receiver to the mix for the playoff stretch -- but it's not Odell Beckham Jr. On Monday, the Cowboys announced that they had signed former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton. It is a one-year deal, per multiple reports. The 33-year-old has...
Dowell Loggains joins South Carolina as offensive coordinator
South Carolina hired longtime NFL assistant coach Dowell Loggains, 42, as the Gamecocks' offensive coordinator and quarterback coach on Tuesday, after he spent the last two seasons as directing tight ends with the Arkansas Razorbacks.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 15, 2022: Model says start Latavius Murray, sit Mike Evans
Knowing the advantageous Fantasy football matchups is key, especially in the playoffs, and you can expect to see several members of the Kansas City Chiefs high in the Week 15 Fantasy football rankings. That's because the Chiefs take on the Houston Texans, a team that is giving up 380.2 yards per game this season, which ranks 29th in the NFL. That means players like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and JuJu Smith-Schuster should be among the top Week 15 Fantasy football picks.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Jordan Hicks: Set to undergo MRI
Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said that Hicks will undergo an MRI after he was forced out with a toe injury during Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Lions, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Hicks was deemed questionable to return coming out of halftime, though he was ultimately...
CBS Sports
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Disappears against Texans
Lamb recorded five receptions on six targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 27-23 win over the Texans. The Cowboys came into the game as heavy favorites and operated as such, focusing on establishing the rushing attack. However, the Texans hung around and held a small lead for the majority of the game, which forced Dallas to open up its offense. Even so, Lamb couldn't get going and had to settle for a 13-yard reception as his longest gain of the game. Lamb's yardage total was his second lowest of the season and worst output since Week 1.
CBS Sports
49ers' Tevin Coleman: Called up for Week 14
The 49ers elevated Coleman from the practice squad Saturday for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports. Coleman first joined San Francisco's practice squad in mid-September and was elevated for two games before being signed to the active roster ahead of Week 6. However, the 29-year-old saw his already limited playing time decrease in back-to-back games, and he was ultimately cut after the team acquired Christian McCaffrey in late October. With fourth-string running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) now on IR, it's likely that Coleman will take over his role as a core special-teamer against Tampa Bay. This will mark's the last available activation for Coleman, so he will now require a spot on the active roster to suit up with the 49ers again in 2022.
CBS Sports
Jets' Zach Wilson: May leapfrog Flacco on depth chart
Jets head coach Robert Saleh suggested that Wilson could be active over Joe Flacco as the team's No. 2 quarterback Sunday against the Lions, assuming Mike White (ribs) is able to start, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports. After exiting on two occasions in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Bills, White...
CBS Sports
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Being evaluated for concussion
Wilson left Sunday's contest versus the Chiefs after hitting his head hard on the turf at the end of a scramble in the fourth quarter, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports. Wilson remained on the ground for a spell before slowly making his way to the sideline tent and eventually the locker room, per Nick Kosmider of The Athletic. The Broncos announced shortly thereafter that Wilson was being evaluated for a concussion, which, if confirmed, will end his Week 14 with 247 yards, three touchdowns and one interception on 23-for-36 passing and four carries for 57 yards.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Traveling with team
Wilson (knee) is traveling with the Capitals as part of his recovery but remains without a clear recovery timeline. Coach Peter Laviolette told reporters Tuesday, "They're ramping up their practices. They're looking really good to me out on the ice. Not there yet. ...'When will they back?' I don't have the answer to that-yet," per Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic.
