Suspect Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. allegedly waited until the charter bus that ferried about two dozen students to Washington, D.C., to see a play, had returned to campus before he opened fire The shooting suspect who opened fire on a bus returning to the University of Virginia Sunday night from a trip to Washington, D.C., aimed his gun at specific students and fatally shot one victim while he slept, a witness told police, a prosecutor said in court on Wednesday. Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry...

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 25 DAYS AGO