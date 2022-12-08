ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

UVA Shooting Suspect Targeted Victims, Killed Football Player While He Was Sleeping: Prosecutors

Suspect Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. allegedly waited until the charter bus that ferried about two dozen students to Washington, D.C., to see a play, had returned to campus before he opened fire The shooting suspect who opened fire on a bus returning to the University of Virginia Sunday night from a trip to Washington, D.C., aimed his gun at specific students and fatally shot one victim while he slept, a witness told police, a prosecutor said in court on Wednesday. Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry...
Chilling New Details Emerge in the Triple Murder of UVA Football Players

Chilling new details have emerged in the killings of three University of Virginia football players. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is accused of killing one of the victims, Devin Chandler, while Chandler was sleeping, the Albemarle County prosecutor said via CNN, citing a witness. Chandler's Virginia Cavaliers teammates, Lavel Davis Jr....
