Bruins' David Krejci: Won't play Tuesday
Krejci (lower body) will sit out Tuesday's game against the Islanders, Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports. Krejci is being held out for a second straight contest as a precautionary measure after taking part in the morning skate. His next opportunity to play will be Thursday's tilt with Los Angeles. Pavel Zacha is expected to center the second line again in Krejci's absence.
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Racking up involvement
Backstrom (hip) is now traveling with the Capitals and ramping up his involvement in practices, but he remains without a timetable for his return to action, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. This is certainly encouraging news for Backstrom, who has yet to play this season after undergoing left hip...
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Registers pair of helpers in win
Schmaltz produced two assists and two shots on goal in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Flyers. Schmaltz set up Clayton Keller's second-period tally and helped out again on his linemate's game-winning goal with 23 seconds left in overtime. This was Schmaltz's second multi-point effort of the campaign. He's at four goals, three assists, 23 shots on net, 10 PIM and a minus-1 rating in 11 outings while serving as a top-six forward and power-play option, though he's yet to produce any points with the man advantage.
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Traveling with team
Wilson (knee) is traveling with the Capitals as part of his recovery but remains without a clear recovery timeline. Coach Peter Laviolette told reporters Tuesday, "They're ramping up their practices. They're looking really good to me out on the ice. Not there yet. ...'When will they back?' I don't have the answer to that-yet," per Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic.
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Finally reaches 25-point mark
Leonard accumulated 25 points (10-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-6 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Monday's 113-93 win over Boston. Leonard hit the 25-point mark for the first time this season, and in fact, this is the first time he has accomplished this feat since the 2020-21 playoffs when he registered 31 points in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Jazz. This is an outing that fantasy managers had been waiting for, and while his injury woes and rest schedules have limited his upside, Leonard remains an absolute star when healthy. Fantasy managers should have faith in the veteran forward because he will undoubtedly provide solid numbers if he manages to stay on the court.
Cardinals' Marco Wilson: Exits with injury
Wilson is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Patriots with a stinger, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Wilson went down with an undisclosed injury during the first half. He was able to walk off into the medical tent under his own power before then heading to the locker room in the second quarter, per Urban. With Byron Murphy (back) already inactive, Trayvon Mullen, Antonio Hamilton and Christian Matthew will serve as Arizona's only available cornerbacks for the time being.
Jets' Zach Wilson: May leapfrog Flacco on depth chart
Jets head coach Robert Saleh suggested that Wilson could be active over Joe Flacco as the team's No. 2 quarterback Sunday against the Lions, assuming Mike White (ribs) is able to start, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports. After exiting on two occasions in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Bills, White...
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Bumped up from practice squad
Williams was elevated from the Cardinals' practice squad ahead of Monday's game with the Patriots, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports. Williams will suit up Monday after receiving his third consecutive elevation to the active roster. The 28-year-old has seen 29 offensive snaps over his last two appearances, while catching his only target for a seven-yard gain. He's likely a very deep tournament play at best in single-game DFS contests for Week 14.
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Remains in protocol
Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett confirmed following Sunday's 34-28 loss to the Chiefs that Wilson is in the concussion protocol, clouding the quarterback's status for the team's Week 15 game versus Arizona, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports. "We'll go through the step-by-step process and do it the right way," Hackett said, regarding Wilson's potential to play this Sunday.
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Being evaluated for concussion
Wilson left Sunday's contest versus the Chiefs after hitting his head hard on the turf at the end of a scramble in the fourth quarter, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports. Wilson remained on the ground for a spell before slowly making his way to the sideline tent and eventually the locker room, per Nick Kosmider of The Athletic. The Broncos announced shortly thereafter that Wilson was being evaluated for a concussion, which, if confirmed, will end his Week 14 with 247 yards, three touchdowns and one interception on 23-for-36 passing and four carries for 57 yards.
