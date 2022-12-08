Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Was Stunned By Family's Decision On Sunday
Over the weekend, Tom Brady suffered one of his worst defeats as a starting quarterback. The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from the opening whistle en route to a 35-7 win. Despite the beatdown, Brady's family decided to stay until after the game. Except Brady figured they...
Tom Brady did something for a 49ers player in postgame that he promised he'd never do again for anyone
Tom Brady has been known to storm off the field without shaking hands after losing a game, but that definitely wasn't the case following the Buccaneers' 35-7 loss to the 49ers. Despite the beat down, not only did Brady stay on the field to chat with a few 49ers players...
Ravens' Anthony Brown: Moves back to practice squad
Brown reverted to the Ravens' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. Brown served as Baltimore's backup quarterback with Lamar Jackson sidelined due to a PCL sprain. However, he was forced into action after Week 14 starter Tyler Huntley went out with a concussion in the second half. As a result, Brown stepped in for 23 of the team's 61 offensive snaps, and he went 3-for-5 passing for 16 yards to go along with three carries for minus-5 yards in his NFL debut. While the rookie signal-caller was not asked to do much against Pittsburgh, he's likely next in line to start if Jackson does not return in time for Saturday's game versus Cleveland. Either way, Brown will almost certainly be elevated from the practice squad for the second game in a row Week 15.
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill explains two main reasons he left Chiefs, offers warning if teams meet in AFC playoffs
Midway through the 2021 season, Tyreek Hill realized that he wouldn't be long for Kansas City, the city where he became a world champion and one of the NFL's brightest stars. A lack of targets, Hill said, was one of the main things that fueled his desire to leave town after six highly-productive seasons. Hill was ultimately traded to Miami, where he has gotten the lion's share of the targets inside Mike McDaniel's offense. Hill, who has been targeted 139 times through 13 games, is 11 catches shy from matching last year's career-high of 111 grabs during his final year in Kansas City.
Brittney Griner has first basketball workout in 10 months, dunks in her return to the practice court
Brittney Griner was released from a Russian penal colony last week after being held in custody for the past 10 month. Over the weekend, Griner participated in a light workout in which she dunked a basketball, according to ESPN's T.J. Quinn. Griner has been at Fort Sam Houston in San...
Fantasy Football Week 15: Tight End rankings
One of the storylines that will likely be a talking point once the fantasy football season is wrapped is the state of the tight end position. Basically, outside of All-World tight end, Travis Kelce (who looks like he's going to stroll right into another No. 1 fantasy-TE finish this season) the position has been a nightmare for fantasy managers this season.
Cardinals' Marco Wilson: Exits with injury
Wilson is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Patriots with a stinger, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Wilson went down with an undisclosed injury during the first half. He was able to walk off into the medical tent under his own power before then heading to the locker room in the second quarter, per Urban. With Byron Murphy (back) already inactive, Trayvon Mullen, Antonio Hamilton and Christian Matthew will serve as Arizona's only available cornerbacks for the time being.
Ravens' Tyler Huntley: Present for practice
Huntley (concussion) was on the field at Tuesday's practice and was seen throwing passes during the portion that was open to the media, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. The Ravens won't release their first Week 15 injury report until later Tuesday, but Huntley's presence on the field suggests...
49ers' Deebo Samuel: Hurts left knee Sunday
Samuel was carted off the field during Sunday's game against the Buccaneers due to a left knee injury, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports. Near the end of a three-yard carry in which he coughed up the ball to the Bucs in the second quarter, Samuel was bent backward by multiple Tampa Bay defenders and clutched at his left knee after the play. The nature of the injury isn't known, but if he's unable to return, he'll end Week 14 with four catches (on five targets) for 43 yards, four carries for 21 yards and a rushing touchdown.
Commanders' Carson Wentz: Activated from IR
The Commanders activated Wentz (finger) from injured reserve Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Wentz stands to serve as the primary backup to Taylor Heinicke now that he's returned to Washington's active roster, beginning with Sunday's divisional contest against the Giants. The veteran hasn't played since Week 6 due to having undergone right ring finger surgery. In his six starts this season, Wentz threw 10 touchdowns and six interceptions.
Jaguars' Andrew Wingard: Seven more stops Week 14
Wingard recorded seven tackles (six solo) and one interception during Sunday's 36-22 victory against the Titans. Wingard was temporarily forced out due to an injury early in the first quarter, but he was quickly able to return for Tennessee's second offensive series. As a result, he was able to return and play his second highest percentage of defensive snaps (88) and record his second-most tackles in a game this season. The 26-year-old also grabbed his first interception of the season, picking off Ryan Tannehill on the first series of the second half. Wingard could continue to step up into a starting role with safety Andre Cisco (shoulder) considered day-to-day heading into Week 15.
Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 15, 2022: Model says start Latavius Murray, sit Mike Evans
Coming off a bye, the Las Vegas Raiders will take on the New England Patriots on Sunday, and owners who roster Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams will be eager to get them back into their Fantasy football lineups. Jacobs has racked up 581 rushing yards and four touchdowns over his last four outings, while Adams has eclipsed 125 receiving yards in four of his last six games. Not every Fantasy football start-sit decision is that easy, so if you have tough choices to make, you'll need a reliable set of Week 15 Fantasy football rankings. Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 15 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.
Packers' Romeo Doubs: Expects to play Monday night
Doubs (ankle) said Tuesday that he expects to play in Monday's matchup against the Rams, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports. Doubs hasn't played since suffering a right high-ankle sprain on the Packers' first offensive play against the Lions in Week 9. The rookie wideout returned to practice during Week 13 prep but remained sidelined for the divisional matchup against the Bears. Doubs is feeling confident he'll return to game action following Green Bay's Week 14 bye, but his participation at practice Wednesday will likely provide a clearer picture on his status for Monday's matchup against Los Angeles.
Giants' David Sills: Back on inactive list
Sills (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Eagles. After he was a healthy inactive for three consecutive games, Sills dressed for the Giants' 20-20 tie with the Commanders a week ago, but he played just one snap during that contest. He now finds himself back in street clothes Sunday while the Giants keep five other wideouts (Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins, Richie James, Kenny Golladay and Marcus Johnson) active ahead of him.
Vikings' Jordan Hicks: Set to undergo MRI
Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said that Hicks will undergo an MRI after he was forced out with a toe injury during Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Lions, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Hicks was deemed questionable to return coming out of halftime, though he was ultimately...
Cowboys sign former Colts star T.Y. Hilton; Dallas not out on Odell Beckham Jr. just yet
The Dallas Cowboys are adding a veteran wide receiver to the mix for the playoff stretch -- but it's not Odell Beckham Jr. On Monday, the Cowboys announced that they had signed former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton. It is a one-year deal, per multiple reports. The 33-year-old has...
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Being evaluated for concussion
Wilson left Sunday's contest versus the Chiefs after hitting his head hard on the turf at the end of a scramble in the fourth quarter, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports. Wilson remained on the ground for a spell before slowly making his way to the sideline tent and eventually the locker room, per Nick Kosmider of The Athletic. The Broncos announced shortly thereafter that Wilson was being evaluated for a concussion, which, if confirmed, will end his Week 14 with 247 yards, three touchdowns and one interception on 23-for-36 passing and four carries for 57 yards.
49ers' Kevin Givens: Will likely miss some time
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Givens (knee) will likely miss some time, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Givens, who was knocked out of Sunday's blowout win over the 49ers, is still undergoing testing, but the 49ers are hoping he suffered an MCL injury and can return this season. If he's sidelined, Arik Armstead and T.Y. McGill would be the only available defensive tackles, so look for San Francisco to make a move soon to add depth to the interior of its defense.
Hawks' John Collins: Considered day-to-day
General manager Landry Fields said Tuesday that Collins (ankle) is rehabbing well and is now being viewed as "day-to-day," Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports. The Hawks haven't indicated that Collins has returned to full-contact, full-court practice since spraining his left ankle Nov. 30, so he'll presumably...
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Remains in protocol
Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett confirmed following Sunday's 34-28 loss to Kansas City that Wilson is in the concussion protocol, clouding the quarterback's status for the team's Week 15 game versus Arizona, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports. "We'll go through the step-by-step process and do it the right way," Hackett said, regarding Wilson's potential to play this Sunday.
