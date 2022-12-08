Read full article on original website
Florida Republican Matt Gaetz Asks House Republicans To Defund Enquiry Into Donald Trump – An Appropriate Use of Power?
With the Republican party taking control of the House, the immediate priority of many House Republicans is emerging. On November 23, Matt Gaetz signaled some of his early points of focus.
Eye-Opening Poll Shows Donald Trump's Chances Of Getting The GOP Nomination
One of the worst-kept secrets in recent history was finally revealed on November 15, 2022, when Donald Trump took to the podium at his Mar-a-Lago resort to announce his third presidential run. Railing against what he called the current decline of America and its loss of respect on the international stage, he positioned himself as the "voice" of conservatives and declared, "This will not be my campaign; this will be our campaign," adding, "I will fight like no one has fought before."
Lindsey Graham Says Donald Trump "Will Be Hard to Beat"
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) says that former United States President Donald Trump “will be hard to beat.”. Graham made the comments on Twitter following Trump’s announcement last Tuesday that he would be once again seeking the Republican nomination for President of the United States.
Trump third run: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Will the third time be the charm in running for the presidency and from indictments? As expected, former President Donald Trump announced his third bid for President of the United States, which is his newest bid to stave off indictments from the Department of Justice, Fulton County, Georgia and a Presidential run by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
DeSantis Tells Allies to Stay Mum About Trump’s ‘Nazi’ Dinner. It’s Part of a Bigger Plan
While Donald Trump faces the fallout from dining with a white supremacist and anti-Semites, Ron DeSantis and his team are doing what the former president can’t: keep quiet. According to three people with knowledge of the directives, DeSantis’ lieutenants have told his allies not to attack Trump over the now-notorious dinner. Instead, the potential 2024 Republican primary candidate and his advisers have aimed to keep the focus on Trump’s decision to dine with Kanye West, a vocal anti-Semite, and Nick Fuentes, a white supremacist agitator. “In ongoing discussions following his reelection, including this week, I’ve been asked to keep my powder...
The end of the road for Donald Trump
For six long years now Americans have been assailed by non-stop lies from Donald J. Trump, the twice-impeached former president who launched an attempted coup against Congress and relentlessly — albeit falsely — accused the election system of being rigged. But the midterms didn’t turn out to be the “red wave” he predicted. In fact, […] The post The end of the road for Donald Trump appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Why Some Democrats Are Openly Supporting Donald Trump's 2024 Presidential Run
As the familiar refrain of the Sam & Dave song "Hold On, I'm Comin'" played on the sound system, Donald J. Trump triumphantly walked off the stage at Mar-a-Lago on the night of November 15, 2022. It was the night America had been anticipating for months: Trump announced that he will be seeking the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election. Declaring that he was running "in order to make America great and glorious again," the former president spent just over an hour reminiscing about his accomplishments and promising more of the same in a second term. To no one's surprise, he painted a picture of President Joe Biden's America as being a bleak landscape of crime-ridden cities, open borders, and staggering inflation (via Reuters).
Bill Clinton's former pollster warns Democrats about 2024: Forget Biden, focus on working class
Greenberg warns of the “continuing risk of a Republican challenge centered on borders and crime," if Democrats fail to properly address and prioritize these issues in 2024.
Washington Examiner
'It’s Trump!': Ann Coulter blames ex-president for lackluster GOP midterm performance
Ann Coulter joined the radio show Clay and Buck on Thursday, on which she placed the blame for the GOP's midterm election results squarely on the shoulders of former President Donald Trump. "There’s no question. Trump is 100% responsible for Herschel Walker. I mean, it wasn’t like it was Herschel’s...
Top Republicans are slamming Trump and plotting to get rid of him after the GOP's disappointing midterm results
Some Republicans have turned against Donald Trump after the midterm elections. Several appeared on TV shows Sunday to criticise the former president. They blame Trump and his candidates for the GOP's poor results last Tuesday. Former President Donald Trump has long been regarded as the Republican Party's kingmaker — with...
Donald Trump's Potential New Campaign Slogan Has Twitter Confused
Former President Donald Trump is ready to get back on the campaign trail. The politician had been hinting for some time that he wanted to run again for president. According to Axios, Trump was planning to make the official announcement right after the midterms, as it was predicted that the Republicans would have a strong win and that would fuel the excitement of his fanbase. However, the so-called red wave didn't happen as Democrats took over more congress seats and gubernatorial races than predicted (via AP News).
Did Donald Trump Already Forget He’s Running for President?
More than three weeks after announcing his candidacy for president, Donald Trump has yet to hold a rally or even leave his adoptive home state of Florida. In fact, according to recent reports, Trump has barely left his home.“The former president announced his 2024 run against the wishes of most of the GOP and his close advisers, largely out of frustration with momentum shifting to Ron DeSantis,” said Alyssa Farah Griffin, the former White House communications director for Trump and current co-host on The View. “Now he’s several weeks into a presidential run with no real apparatus, zero message, and...
The New York Post just brutally trolled Donald Trump
CNN — If you’re looking for the most brutal treatment of Donald Trump’s presidential announcement, look no further. The New York Post has won the title. In a story headlined “Been there, Don that” that ran on page 26 in print, the New York Post absolutely eviscerates the former president. The story was teased at the bottom of the front page with: “Florida man makes announcement.” (Shout out to Yahoo News’ Dylan Stableford for flagging!)
DeSantis Waits for Trump to "Punch Himself Out" of 2024 Elections
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was reportedly waiting for former US President Donald Trump to “punch himself out” of the presidential race in 2024. DeSantis is yet to announce his bid for the GOP presidential nomination, but apparently, Trump already sees him as a rival and has been attacking him with criticisms. Trump allies also think DeSantis plants to run. Roger Stone has been publically criticizing DeSantis since April.
White House spokesperson criticizes Trump's suggestion to get rid of the Constitution: 'You cannot only love America when you win'
On Saturday, former President Donald Trump called for a "termination" of the constitution on his Truth Social platform.
New Poll Shows DeSantis Ahead of Trump Among Republicans and Independents
So far, former President Donald Trump is the only candidate who has officially announced that he will be running for the 2024 Republican nomination for President of the United States.
Ron DeSantis Must Prepare for Trump Onslaught to Win Over Republicans
Ron DeSantis will have to endure constant attacks against him from Donald Trump if the Florida governor has any chance of replacing the former president at the top of the GOP, experts have said. Trump is expected to finally confirm his intention to run for president for the third time...
Fox News briefly cuts away from Trump 2024 presidential announcement speech; MSNBC doesn’t carry it live
Fox News on Tuesday briefly cut away from live continuous coverage of former President Trump’s speech announcing his candidacy for president in 2024, while MSNBC gave the speech no live screen time. The network, which has shied away from covering Trump rallies and other events featuring him live since...
Trump mocked as pro-DeSantis banner flown over Mar-a-Lago before announcement
‘YOU LOST AGAIN DONALD! #DESANTIS2024’ reads banner mocking Trump. Donald Trump was mocked as a pro-Ron DeSantis banner reading “You lost again Donald!” was flown over Mar-a-Lago ahead of his expected presidential campaign announcement. The banner also carried a “#DESANTIS2024” hashtag and circled over the former president’s...
The Jewish Press
DeSantis Ties Biden in Latest National Poll, Trump Lags 10 Points Behind
A new Marquette Law School Poll national survey published last Thursday finds Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would tie President Joe Biden in a 2024 election, each receiving 42% support from registered voters nationwide. The same poll showed Biden leading former President Donald Trump by 44% to 34% (New Marquette Law School Poll national survey finds rise in support for DeSantis candidacy for president and a tie in a possible Biden-DeSantis race).
