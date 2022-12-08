Read full article on original website
Fall River day care broken into twice in 24 hours, owner says
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — A Fall River day care owner is working to rebuild after her business was broken into twice in 24 hours. Natasia Machado has opened two day care centers in the area, and she was just weeks away from opening her third when someone broke into her business.
2 Bristol County Sheriff's Department employees injured in highway crash
LAKEVILLE, Mass. (WJAR) — Two Bristol County Sheriff's Department employees were injured in a highway crash in Lakeville on Monday night. Lakeville fire officials posted photos on social media of a two-car crash involving a Bristol County Sheriff's vehicle on Route 140 south at County Street. The Freetown Fire...
SUV crashes into pole along I-95 in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A driver had to be rescued from an SUV that went off Interstate 95 and crashed into a pole along the highway in Warwick. The crash was reported at about 9:15 a.m. Monday. Rescue crews had to cut the driver out of the SUV. State...
North Attleborough man dies following crash on I-295 in Smithfield
LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — A North Attleborough man died following a crash on I-295 in Smithfield Sunday afternoon. Smithfield police and rescue crews responded to I-295 southbound near the George Washington Highway overpass around 4:20 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Rhode Island State Police Department. Investigators say 56-year-old...
Rhode Island man dies following motorcycle crash in Stonington
(WJAR) — A Rhode Island man has died following a motorcycle crash on I-95 in Stonington, Connecticut. The Connecticut State Police Department identified the victim as 55-year-old George Werrbach of Charlestown. Investigators say Werrbach was traveling north on I-95 near Exit 91 when it traveled off the right shoulder...
Newport drivers rewarded for safe driving habits under 'Mission Blue Santa'
NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — The Newport Police Department is actively looking to reward safe driving behavior this holiday season through its "Mission Blue Santa" program. "[It's] to reward the citizens of the city for good behavior overall, whether that be a good deed or a good driving record," said Officer Frank Pirri, who has served in the department's Community Police Unit for the last decade. "The police wear blue, so, Blue Santa!"
Truck crashes through fence, into garage in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Mass. (WJAR) — A truck crashed through a fence and into a garage in Bellingham on Monday morning. The crash happened on Ernie Drive at about 7:15 a.m. It's not clear if slick roads caused by Sunday's snowstorm were a factor. No additional information was immediately available.
Singer suffers skull fracture in Providence crash
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A singer who performs around Rhode Island was involved in a car crash in Providence early Saturday morning. Ron Giorgio's cousin told NBC 10 News that Giorgio suffered a skull fracture and was stable. Giorgio was singing at The Centerdale Revival in North Providence on...
Providence man found guilty of murder in 2021 shooting
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A Providence man was found guilty of the murder of 23-year-old Andrei Bonilla and the domestic assault of a woman in a shooting last year, prosecutors said Monday. Last week, a jury found Andrew Mangru, 23, guilty of one count of second-degree murder, one count...
Rhode Island State Police report 1 death among 54 crashes during snowstorm
(WJAR) — Rhode Island State Police said Monday that troopers responded to 54 crashes during the weekend’s snowfall, including one fatal accident. State police said a North Attleborough man lost control of his Ford Ranger pickup truck while driving on Interstate 295 in Smithfield Sunday afternoon. They said...
SUV struck by hit-and-run driver in Providence
Providence police said an SUV was struck by a hit-and-run driver Sunday night. No injuries were reported. The crash happened near Chestnut and Pine streets. Police said four people were in an SUV that was hit by another car, which took off. Authorities said they believe the weather may have...
Former power plant in New Bedford to be imploded
(WJAR) — Update:. The implosion has been rescheduled due to wind conditions. A former power plant in New Bedford is set to be imploded on Tuesday. The former NStar power plant is 160 feet tall and has been wired with explosives. For more than 75 years it provided power...
Kindergarten student accused of bringing airsoft gun to Providence school
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said a kindergarten student at Times2 Academy brought an airsoft gun to school on Monday. Police said school administrators told an officer that students reported another student showed them a gun in his backpack. The principals checked the backpack and found the gun,...
Dartmouth man faces DUI charge in head-on crash
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WJAR) — A 19-year-old Dartmouth man is accused of causing a head-on crash while under the influence of drugs on Friday evening. First responders were called to a two-car crash on Chase Road near Lucy Little Road at about 5 p.m. involving a Ford Escape and a Nissan Altima.
Middletown shelter struggles to get large dog breeds adopted
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — If you're looking for a new furry friend, Potter League for Animals in Middletown has you covered. Shelter officials created a discounted adoption campaign for some of their dogs that are having a hard time getting adopted. Visitors have the chance to a blocky-headed dog...
Massachusetts police officer pleads guilty to indecent assault
(AP) — Prosecutors say a Natick police sergeant has pleaded guilty to three counts of indecent assault and battery related to the inappropriate touching of a female dispatcher. The county prosecutor and Natick police chief say the officer remains on unpaid administrative leave and that the Select Board is...
Warwick police host visit with Santa Claus
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Santa Claus touched down in Warwick on Saturday with loud cheers and jingle bells. The Pontiac Police Substation was transformed into the North Pole. Families were able to enjoy some holiday goodies and take a photo with Santa. The department said the visit and family...
Boston welcomes first female bomb squad technician
A Boston police sergeant is the city's first woman to be certified as a bomb squad technician. WCVB-TV reported that 36-year-old Chrissy Carr has always loved helping people and working alongside her brothers and sisters in blue on the bomb squad. Her first experience of what it would be like...
Feinstein at Broad Street one of two Providence elementary schools to close
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Alan Shawn Feinstein Elementary School at Broad Street is one of two Providence elementary schools that will close next year, staffers learned at a meeting Tuesday afternoon. A staff meeting was also held at the Carl G. Lauro Elementary School, but the fate of that...
Determined drivers can find gasoline for under $3 a gallon
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Drivers determined to find low gasoline prices in Rhode Island will be rewarded for their efforts. At least three gas stations in Warwick have it for under $3 a gallon. American Dream Gas is advertising $2.95 a gallon for regular. A Shell station and a...
