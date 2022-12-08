NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — The Newport Police Department is actively looking to reward safe driving behavior this holiday season through its "Mission Blue Santa" program. "[It's] to reward the citizens of the city for good behavior overall, whether that be a good deed or a good driving record," said Officer Frank Pirri, who has served in the department's Community Police Unit for the last decade. "The police wear blue, so, Blue Santa!"

