This Buffalo Bills-Themed House Has The Best Christmas Lights
During this time of year, there are tons of light displays that pop up all over Western New York and across the border in Ontario. The Winter Festival of Lights in Ontario and the Festival of Lights in Hamburg, NY are perhaps the most well-known light displays, but there are some houses in Western New York that deserve an honorable mention.
188 Inches Of Snow For Parts Of New York State
15 million people are going to be impacted by heavy snow and blizzard conditions across the plains of the United States. NBC is reporting that a crazy amount of snow will fall and travel will be nearly impossible for some areas. Sound familiar? We know how to deal with snow here in the Empire State and you better get ready for more.
Massive Tractor Parade In Western New York
Most people around BUffalo now know the legend of Squirrel Winter. The Western New York farmer came to the rescue during the last large snowstorm and freed Josh Allen from his snowy driveway. The Buffalo Bills quarterback was able to get to the airport and make to Detroit to play the Cleveland Browns. The game was moved from Highmark Stadium after more than six feet of snow fell.
Heavy Lake Effect Snowstorms Coming to New York State
It's been a cold and gloomy last few weeks across New York State, as the end of fall has looked more like the start of winter with the freezing temperatures and snowfall. We all remember that historic lake effect snow event in November, which dumped feet of snow on Western New York and Central New York (off Lake Ontario). Some areas got over six feet of snow, as it crippled travel and communities, as they tried and dig out from the snowfall.
Big Lake Effect Snow Event Looks Likely for Western New York
If you remember past Decembers, including last year's, they have been rather mild here in Western New York. Outside of a few days of snow, they were pretty tame for cold weather and snowstorms. This year looks vastly different, if November's historic, lake effect snowstorm and the start of December...
Western New York Bracing For 5 Days Of Snow
It is coming, snow is in the forecast and it looks like we will get plenty of it across the area. Looking ahead to next week, a major storm front will be moving through Western New York, and with it will be bitter cold weather along with plenty of snow.
New York Has A Major Issue With Rats
There has been a serious problem all over New York State for the last several years and it has gotten so bad that some officials in the Empire State have decided its time to declare war. Yes, war. New York is going to war...with rats. Albany, Buffalo, Syracuse, and New...
See The Light Festivals Happening This Weekend In Western New York
The next few weeks may be fully packed with holiday shopping, and this weekend is perfect for getting ahead on gifts. For this weekend in December, there are a lot of events planned in Western New York and if you can’t decide on what to do this weekend, don’t worry; like every week, we have narrowed down the top events for this weekend.
The Final Stimulus Of 2022 In New York State?
What are your plans for New Year's eve? Many people in New York are getting ready to head for New York City to watch the ball drop and the new year begin. While we get ready to leave 2022 behind, it sure would be nice to have some extra cash to tackle the inflation that we have all had to deal with this year.
Best Local Shops In Western New York For Holiday Shopping
If you have to do some holiday shopping, you might as well shop local…right?. When you shop local, you are making a personal investment into your neighborhood and community. Nearly 70% of every transaction at a locally owned business will return to local activity, according to Rubicon. Since you...
Liquor Stores Can Open And Sell Alcohol On Christmas Day In New York State
If your family drives you crazy enough to drink on Christmas Day, I've got some good news! Now, liquor stores in New York State can stay open on Christmas. Whether it's due to frustration or you just didn't plan properly and forgot to pick up some brandy for your mom's recipe for homemade eggnog, you may be able to make a run on Christmas.
Most Underrated Restaurants In Western New York
If you are looking for a place for dinner or lunch and maybe want to check out something new here is a list that you need to save your favorites. We asked on social media what are some of the most underrated restaurants in Western New York and we got back plenty of places for you to try, maybe for the first time.
2022’s Worst Suburbs In Western New York
As we get ready to wrap up 2022 ad head into 2023, here is a look back at the worst suburbs in Western New York. This list of the best suburbs to live in was published earlier this year by Niche.com. As part of their Best Places To Live In The Buffalo Area they ranked the best places to live from best to worst.
70 Miles An Hour In New York State?
In the near future, a trip from Buffalo to Albany could be a little quicker. Perhaps it is time for New York State to increase the speed limit to 70?. The new year is coming and that means there will be new laws and policies in place for New York State. Much of the attention will be on being more energy efficient over the next several years. Even making sure that new builds are powered and heated by electricity and not fossil fuels. Bu maybe we can look at being more efficient in other areas as well.
Should Schools Have Students Put Masks Back On In New York?
The emergence of COVID-19 in the country caused a lot of changes to the way we live, work, learn, and go out about daily lives since the pandemic hit in early 2020. Since the government has declared that the pandemic has ended, we've seen a lot of the restrictions go away. But it seems that some officials in New York are looking for local schools to bring one of those restrictions back.
Can You Mute Gas Station TVs In New York?
Remember when a stop at the gas station used to be an additional “moment of silence?” A time to recollect yourself after a stressful day or before your big day at work?. Times have changed, my friend, but that doesn’t mean we have to continue to suffer.
New York State College Closes Due To Lack Of Students
Many people across New York State are looking at enrolling in college in the Fall of 2023 but there will be one college that will have to be removed from the list. My son Avry is a senior in High School and he is deep in the process of applying to different colleges that he is interested in. Many schools have waived application fees, are guaranteeing more merit scholarship money, and even offering free housing to get students on campus.
The 11 Most Dangerous and Violent Cities in New York State
While I love living in New York, there are some dangerous and violent areas across the state. Taking a look at statistics provided by the state's Division of Criminal Justice Services, these are the counties with the most violent and property crimes. New York State and the FBI use seven...
Does New York State Have A Snowplow Driver Shortage?
If there is one thing that we do well in New York, it's dealing with the weather. Whether it's a massive snowstorm that dumps more than 6 feet of snow on Buffalo or a once-in-a-lifetime hurricane that hits New York City and Long Island and floods the entire area, we New Yorkers take handling our weather seriously.
Some Walmart Stores Could Be Closing In the Future in New York?
Retail stores are busy this time of year, as we are in the thick of the holiday shopping season. Christmas is two and a half weeks away, as people try and get as many items for presents as possible. Unfortunately, this time of year is also when we see an...
