No evidence found in Fremont County excavation

(Fremont Co) – The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says over the past three days, state, local, and federal law enforcement assisted with an investigation in Fremont County. Authorities brought in an array of experts representing several disciplines and significant assets to excavate, collect and examine soil samples from a site identified by a reporting party. After exhaustive efforts, no evidence or other items of concern were recovered.

Law enforcement agencies coordinating this effort included the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Division of Criminal Investigation and the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office.

No further information will be released at this time.

The investigation revolves around a report of multiple historic homicides in Fremont County. A woman claims her father murdered several women and buried their bodies on the property many years ago.