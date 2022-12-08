Senior forward Logan Hughes poured in a game-high 22 points on 9 of 13 shooting and 4 for 5 from 3-point range to lead Wayne State in a 62-53 Northern Sun Conference women’s basketball victory at Concordia-St. Paul Friday evening at the Gangelhoff Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. The Wildcats move to 7-1 and 3-1 in the NSIC South Division while dropping the host Golden Bears to 5-3 and 2-2 in league play.

WAYNE, NE ・ 10 HOURS AGO