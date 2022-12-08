MINNEAPOLIS -- Metro Transit reports that light rail train service has been restored in downtown Minneapolis after being out of service for a number of hours Saturday.Metro Transit said that the stoppage was because of a power issue. Both blue and green lines were affected.A tweet from Metro Transit said that the trains may be off schedule for the rest of the evening as a result of the disruptions.In all, the trains were out of service in downtown Minneapolis for roughly four hours.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO