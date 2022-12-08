Read full article on original website
ccxmedia.org
Robbinsdale Mayor’s Minutes: Water and Construction Projects
In this Robbinsdale Mayor’s Minutes, Mayor Bill Blonigan discussed with Dave Kiser some of the topics that are a continued focus for the city. Starting in January, Robbinsdale City Council will have new council members representing Wards 3 and 4. Mia Z. Parisian won the Ward 3 seat, and Aaron Wagner won the Ward 4 seat.
Shakopee Public Schools teacher dies from cancer
A Shakopee Public Schools employee has died after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Doug Keddie was recently transitioned into hospice care due to the disease "quickly ravaging through his body." He died on Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to an update on Caring Bridge. Keddie was diagnosed with the disease in...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Outgoing Council Members, Mayor Encourage Teamwork, Respect at Final Meeting
Monday night was the last Brooklyn Park city council meeting of the year and the five outgoing elected officials were recognized for their service. They also left parting words encouraging teamwork and respect for the new council. “For the new council members who are coming in, and this is my...
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove Pet Hospital Planned by The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes
Pet adoptions skyrocketed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic leading to significant demand for veterinary services. It’s a reason why a new pet clinic is proposed in Maple Grove. Veterinarian Partners is proposing Maple Grove Pet Hospital, a 5,400-square-foot building on a side parking lot that once served...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Center/Concordia Academy Wrestling Falls to St. Paul Humboldt
The Brooklyn Center/Concordia Academy wrestling team lost 48-30 to St. Paul Humboldt Friday as part of a tri-meet at Brooklyn Center High School. Jezarius Sheldon (126 pounds), August Adamsson (152) and Byron Hawkins (170) won by fall for BCCA. BCCA also lost 42-36 to St. Croix Lutheran at the meet.
ccxmedia.org
Champlin Park Girls Basketball Has High Hopes
The Champlin Park girls basketball team has high hopes for the 2022-23 season. The Rebels are off to a 2-0 start heading into Tuesday night’s game against Elk River, with wins over Armstrong and Coon Rapids. Returning starting guards Nicole Lillard and Ava Holman lead a balanced Rebels team....
Minnesota to gain two Caribou Cabins this month
Courtesy of Newsworthy Communications / Caribou Coffee. Zimmerman gained a new Caribou Coffee this month and a second opening is planned for Elk River this week. Both new coffeehouses are Caribou Cabin locations, which feature a drive-thru and walk-up window but do not accommodate indoor seating. The Zimmerman location opened...
ccxmedia.org
$10,500 Worth of Toys Going to Domestic Violence Shelters
An annual tradition since the late 1980s has turned into the largest toy purchase yet for Twin Cities domestic violence shelters. David Dumas, owner of Diamonds and Gold Jewelers, has organized the toy drive for the past 36 years. This year he led the charge of 12 volunteers who purchased $10,500 worth of toys at Mills Fleet Farm in Brooklyn Park.
swnewsmedia.com
Community Voices: Caution urged on proposed Elko New Market bottling plant
What are your thoughts on bottled water? The reason I ask is because our neighbors to the south, Elko New Market, are developing an industrial park on the Interstate 35 corridor. For its first development the city is considering a water bottling plant. The Elko New Market City Council took...
Edina pizza joint quietly closes after 38 years
Cheetah Pizza in Edina quietly closed its doors late last month. After 38 years in business, the by-the-slice pizza joint, located at 5125 Edina Industrial Blvd, closed its doors on Nov. 23. A sign on the front door of the business reads: “We have been blessed to have had such...
ccxmedia.org
Hopkins Boys Basketball Beats Jefferson at Breakdown Classic
Freshman guard Jayden Moore scored 32 points to help lead the Hopkins boys basketball team to an 84-76 win over Bloomington Jefferson at the Breakdown Sports Tip-Off Classic on Saturday. Anthony Smith added 23 points and Vincent Hillesheim 16 to help the Royals to a strong second half. Hopkins (3-1)...
Metro Transit LRT back up and running in downtown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- Metro Transit reports that light rail train service has been restored in downtown Minneapolis after being out of service for a number of hours Saturday.Metro Transit said that the stoppage was because of a power issue. Both blue and green lines were affected.A tweet from Metro Transit said that the trains may be off schedule for the rest of the evening as a result of the disruptions.In all, the trains were out of service in downtown Minneapolis for roughly four hours.
740thefan.com
11 bald eagles poisoned at MN landfill
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Eleven bald eagles were recently found poisoned at a Minnesota landfill. The Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota is caring for 10 of them right now, but one already died. Inver Grove Heights police found the first sick eagle on Sunday, and Raptor Center...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park’s New Police Chief Says Gun Violence Will Be Top Focus
There’s a new chief in town. Brooklyn Park Police Officer Mark Bruley was recently sworn in as the city’s newest police chief. A twenty-seven year veteran of the force, Bruley is well aware of the crime plaguing the city. “Gun violence is going to be the focus of...
Roughly 150 tires dumped on the road in Forest Lake, police investigating
FOREST LAKE, Minn. -- Police in Forest Lake are investigating after roughly 150 tires were dumped on a stretch of road.Officials say that most of the tires were found on Tuesday along the 18000 block of Forest Road North, South on Forest Road to 180th Street then west on 180th Street to Fenway Avenue North.They believe the tires were dumped from a moving car."Not only is this extremely dangerous, but it's illegal," the police department wrote on its Facebook page. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 651-439-9381.
The Minneapolis woman giving away millions to students
In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. We can all benefit from reading positive news during the festive season.
$1 million Powerball prize won in Twin Cities
The gigantic Powerball jackpot of November has been and gone, but a Minnesotan has still found themselves much richer on Thursday morning. The Minnesota Lottery has confirmed Thursday that a $1 million ticket for Wednesday's Powerball draw was sold in Chanhassen. The ticket was bought for the Cub Foods at...
Downtown Minneapolis leaders rethink approach to urban retail as more companies announce closures
MINNEAPOLIS — During the busiest shopping season of the year, another store is leaving downtown Minneapolis. Marshalls on Nicollet Mall will close next month. "We are at the end of the era of any department stores in our downtown," said Downtown Council President and CEO Steve Cramer. "It's been a 40-year process of seeing them diminish."
Heavy snow brings multiple crashes to southern Minnesota roads
Heavy snow has impacted roads in southern Minnesota Friday morning, causing multiple vehicle spinouts, crashes and jackknifed semis. A snowstorm passed through the state Thursday night into Friday morning, with totals coming in higher than expected. While some parts near the Iowa border were expected to see a maximum of 6 inches, there are localized reports of 8 inches and more in some areas.
knsiradio.com
Winter Storm Watch Issued For Central Minnesota
(KNSI) – Mother Nature is getting ready to dump snow and rain across central Minnesota this week. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Benton, Morrison and Stearns County from 6:00 a.m. Tuesday to 6:00 a.m. Wednesday. The National Weather Service says the cities such as St. Cloud,...
