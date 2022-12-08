ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ccxmedia.org

Robbinsdale Mayor’s Minutes: Water and Construction Projects

In this Robbinsdale Mayor’s Minutes, Mayor Bill Blonigan discussed with Dave Kiser some of the topics that are a continued focus for the city. Starting in January, Robbinsdale City Council will have new council members representing Wards 3 and 4. Mia Z. Parisian won the Ward 3 seat, and Aaron Wagner won the Ward 4 seat.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
Bring Me The News

Shakopee Public Schools teacher dies from cancer

A Shakopee Public Schools employee has died after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Doug Keddie was recently transitioned into hospice care due to the disease "quickly ravaging through his body." He died on Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to an update on Caring Bridge. Keddie was diagnosed with the disease in...
SHAKOPEE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove Pet Hospital Planned by The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes

Pet adoptions skyrocketed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic leading to significant demand for veterinary services. It’s a reason why a new pet clinic is proposed in Maple Grove. Veterinarian Partners is proposing Maple Grove Pet Hospital, a 5,400-square-foot building on a side parking lot that once served...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Champlin Park Girls Basketball Has High Hopes

The Champlin Park girls basketball team has high hopes for the 2022-23 season. The Rebels are off to a 2-0 start heading into Tuesday night’s game against Elk River, with wins over Armstrong and Coon Rapids. Returning starting guards Nicole Lillard and Ava Holman lead a balanced Rebels team....
CHAMPLIN, MN
Bring Me The News

Minnesota to gain two Caribou Cabins this month

Courtesy of Newsworthy Communications / Caribou Coffee. Zimmerman gained a new Caribou Coffee this month and a second opening is planned for Elk River this week. Both new coffeehouses are Caribou Cabin locations, which feature a drive-thru and walk-up window but do not accommodate indoor seating. The Zimmerman location opened...
ZIMMERMAN, MN
ccxmedia.org

$10,500 Worth of Toys Going to Domestic Violence Shelters

An annual tradition since the late 1980s has turned into the largest toy purchase yet for Twin Cities domestic violence shelters. David Dumas, owner of Diamonds and Gold Jewelers, has organized the toy drive for the past 36 years. This year he led the charge of 12 volunteers who purchased $10,500 worth of toys at Mills Fleet Farm in Brooklyn Park.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Bring Me The News

Edina pizza joint quietly closes after 38 years

Cheetah Pizza in Edina quietly closed its doors late last month. After 38 years in business, the by-the-slice pizza joint, located at 5125 Edina Industrial Blvd, closed its doors on Nov. 23. A sign on the front door of the business reads: “We have been blessed to have had such...
EDINA, MN
ccxmedia.org

Hopkins Boys Basketball Beats Jefferson at Breakdown Classic

Freshman guard Jayden Moore scored 32 points to help lead the Hopkins boys basketball team to an 84-76 win over Bloomington Jefferson at the Breakdown Sports Tip-Off Classic on Saturday. Anthony Smith added 23 points and Vincent Hillesheim 16 to help the Royals to a strong second half. Hopkins (3-1)...
HOPKINS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Metro Transit LRT back up and running in downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Metro Transit reports that light rail train service has been restored in downtown Minneapolis after being out of service for a number of hours Saturday.Metro Transit said that the stoppage was because of a power issue. Both blue and green lines were affected.A tweet from Metro Transit said that the trains may be off schedule for the rest of the evening as a result of the disruptions.In all, the trains were out of service in downtown Minneapolis for roughly four hours.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
740thefan.com

11 bald eagles poisoned at MN landfill

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Eleven bald eagles were recently found poisoned at a Minnesota landfill. The Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota is caring for 10 of them right now, but one already died. Inver Grove Heights police found the first sick eagle on Sunday, and Raptor Center...
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Roughly 150 tires dumped on the road in Forest Lake, police investigating

FOREST LAKE, Minn. -- Police in Forest Lake are investigating after roughly 150 tires were dumped on a stretch of road.Officials say that most of the tires were found on Tuesday along the 18000 block of Forest Road North, South on Forest Road to 180th Street then west on 180th Street to Fenway Avenue North.They believe the tires were dumped from a moving car."Not only is this extremely dangerous, but it's illegal," the police department wrote on its Facebook page. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 651-439-9381.
FOREST LAKE, MN
Bring Me The News

$1 million Powerball prize won in Twin Cities

The gigantic Powerball jackpot of November has been and gone, but a Minnesotan has still found themselves much richer on Thursday morning. The Minnesota Lottery has confirmed Thursday that a $1 million ticket for Wednesday's Powerball draw was sold in Chanhassen. The ticket was bought for the Cub Foods at...
CHANHASSEN, MN
Bring Me The News

Heavy snow brings multiple crashes to southern Minnesota roads

Heavy snow has impacted roads in southern Minnesota Friday morning, causing multiple vehicle spinouts, crashes and jackknifed semis. A snowstorm passed through the state Thursday night into Friday morning, with totals coming in higher than expected. While some parts near the Iowa border were expected to see a maximum of 6 inches, there are localized reports of 8 inches and more in some areas.
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Winter Storm Watch Issued For Central Minnesota

(KNSI) – Mother Nature is getting ready to dump snow and rain across central Minnesota this week. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Benton, Morrison and Stearns County from 6:00 a.m. Tuesday to 6:00 a.m. Wednesday. The National Weather Service says the cities such as St. Cloud,...
BENTON COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

