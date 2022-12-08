KENNEBUNK — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed a case of pertussis, also known as whooping cough, at Sea Road School. RSU 21 Superintendent Terri Cooper sent home a letter Friday to the elementary school's parents and guardians in an effort to prevent the spread of the disease. Pertussis is an illness that is spread from person to person through coughing and sneezing. It usually begins with symptoms of a common cold (sore throat and runny nose) and often develops into a severe cough after a few weeks. The cough can last for several weeks or more.

