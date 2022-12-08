ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, ME

WMUR.com

New Hampshire high school cancels school, activities after respiratory illnesses outbreak

HILLSBORO, N.H. — Hillsboro-Deering High School have canceled all after-school activities Thursday and school Friday because of an outbreak of respiratory illnesses. SAU 34 Superintendent Jennifer Crawford tells News 9 they're seeing a higher-than-usual rate of illnesses at all of their schools, particularly at the high school, where about 15% of the student body has been sick.
HILLSBORO, NH
Portsmouth Herald

RSU 21 confirms whooping cough case at Sea Road School in Kennebunk

KENNEBUNK — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed a case of pertussis, also known as whooping cough, at Sea Road School. RSU 21 Superintendent Terri Cooper sent home a letter Friday to the elementary school's parents and guardians in an effort to prevent the spread of the disease. Pertussis is an illness that is spread from person to person through coughing and sneezing. It usually begins with symptoms of a common cold (sore throat and runny nose) and often develops into a severe cough after a few weeks. The cough can last for several weeks or more.
KENNEBUNK, ME
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: $500 payments for Maine residents to go out next week

Select residents of Maine are poised to get payments of up to $500 that will be rolled out on the week of Dec. 12 to help alleviate pressures from ballooning heating costs. Assistance will be targeted to roughly 13,000 households with low-income Mainers aged 65 and older below 133% of the federal poverty line who collected a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefit, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services announced.
MAINE STATE
R.A. Heim

Maine residents to get $850 payments this holiday season

money in handPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Pexels) How does an additional $850 sound right now for the holiday season? The great news is that know that some cash is likely coming your way, as long as you meet a few requirements from the state of Maine. As a way of helping residents, Governor Mills has proposed giving back more than half the budget surplus of 729.3 million to the taxpayers of Maine checks in the amount of $850.
MAINE STATE
WebMD

Return of the Mask? COVID, RSV, Flu Renew Calls to Cover Up

Dec. 9, 2022 – For those of you anxiously waiting to see if the spread of respiratory illnesses in the United States will be as bad as some experts predict, you might wonder if we’re going back to recommendations to wear face masks again. Actually, health officials have...
ARIZONA STATE
WebMD

Ohio Measles Outbreak Sickens Nearly 60 Children

Dec. 7, 2022 – Measles has sickened 59 children in an outbreak that began in November and now spans four Ohio counties. None of the children had been fully vaccinated against measles, and 23 of them have been hospitalized, local officials report. “Measles can be very serious, especially for...
OHIO STATE
The Independent

School pupil dies after suspected Strep A infection

A school pupil in Sussex has died after having suspected invasive Strep A illness, bringing the UK total to 16.Data as of Thursday from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) showed 13 children aged under 15 had died in England since September.Two other deaths of children had been recorded in Belfast and Wales, taking the UK total to 15 at that point.On Friday, the UKHSA said a Hove Park School pupil, whose age and gender were not given, had died having had suspected invasive Group A streptococcal infection (iGAS).Most strep A infections are mild and easily treated, but some are...
EverydayHealth.com

Worsening Measles Outbreak Threatens Unvaccinated Kids

A worsening measles outbreak in Ohio has so far sickened more than five dozen children, offering the latest evidence that low vaccination rates during the pandemic pose a serious risk to kids’ health. Since the beginning of November, 64 measles cases have been confirmed in children and teens in...
COLUMBUS, OH
