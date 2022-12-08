Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
5 hospitals closing departments or ending services
Several healthcare organizations recently have closed medical departments or ended services at facilities to shore up finances, focus on more in-demand services or address staffing shortages. Here are five closures or services ending, announced, advanced or finalized that Becker's has reported on since Dec. 2:. 1. Anacortes, Wash.-based Island Health...
beckershospitalreview.com
12 hospitals, health systems cutting jobs
Several hospitals and health systems are trimming their workforces or jobs due to financial and operational challenges. Below are workforce reduction efforts or job eliminations that were announced within the past two months and/or take effect over the next month. 1. Southern Illinois Healthcare, a four-hospital system based in Carbondale,...
Stimulus update: Direct Christmas bonus $500 payments being sent out now to families
Tennessee residents who are eligible for the state’s Families First Program can expect to see an extra $500 payment this month, with checks expected to arrive by the end of this month.
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
Millions of people have received checks to pay off student loan debt
cash in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Despite recent issues in court about stopping student loan debt forgiveness, some individuals are still receiving checks in the mail. Bloomberg recently shared that that checks are being sent to borrowers who paid down their student loans after the pandemic pause took effect in March 2020. Despite the pause in payments during the pandemic, an estimated 8.8 million people made at least one payment from March 2020 to December 2021.
Social Security update: First half of double $1,755 SSI payments in December to arrive in 15 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two December payments in just two weeks.
Student Loans: 9 Million Borrowers Mistakenly ‘Approved’ for Forgiveness — What Happens Now?
In a mistake that will make a complicated situation even more confusing, about 9 million Americans received erroneous emails in November saying that their application for the Biden administration's...
IRS Confirms Issuance of $1,400 Stimulus Checks for Eligible Families
Stimulus checks have gone out in several states over the past few months, however, there are still thousands of families who are eligible but haven't yet received one. According to the Office of Tax Analysis,nearly 9 million taxpayer families were still considered eligible to receive the stimulus payments approved by the American Rescue Plan Act. In addition to receiving a $1,400 check, they may also qualify for additional tax credits or rebates such as the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit.
9 million student-loan borrowers got an email in November with the wrong subject line informing them their debt relief has been approved. Corrections are coming.
An Education Dept. contractor told Insider an email mistakenly telling borrowers their student-debt relief is approved was a result of "human error."
Social Security update: Direct payments worth $1,681 to be sent out to millions in 10 days
In 10 days, millions of Social Security beneficiaries will receive direct payments worth an average of $1,681 for those whose birthday falls between the 1st and 10th of each month.
How to consolidate debt with a personal loan
Debt consolidation loans can help you streamline monthly bills. Photo illustration by Victoria Ellis/Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images (2) With inflation at record levels, making ends meet has become increasingly challenging for Americans. As of June 2022, consumer prices are up 9.1% year over year, which is the largest increase in four decades, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
beckershospitalreview.com
Anti-transgender campaigns targeted 24 hospitals, medical providers, report finds
The Human Rights Campaign has identified online harassment campaigns against 24 hospitals and medical providers who offer gender-affirming care for transgender, nonbinary and questioning youth. The finding, part of a report released Dec. 13, is based on an informal exploration across Facebook and Twitter. Campaigns occurred between August and November,...
Report: Millions told student loans were forgiven, but they were not
CBS reports 9 million people got an incorrect email. This is separate from the 16 million debt relief applications.
beckershospitalreview.com
8 largest healthcare data breaches of 2022 tied to vendors
Eight of the largest healthcare data breaches of 2022 were tied to third-party vendors. Here is the list of the breaches, as reported by Becker's Hospital Review:. Advocate Aurora Health: In October, three million patients were impacted by a pixel breach at Advocate Aurora Health, dually headquartered in Downers Grove, Ill., and Milwaukee. The health system said it had installed the tracking pixel on its website to better understand patient behaviors but that the data may have been sent to Google or Facebook parent company Meta. The pixel tool has since been removed from the health system's website.
beckershospitalreview.com
The 2023 safety priorities for 11 straight-'A' hospitals
As hospitals continue to face pandemic-related challenges, it's no surprise that many of The Leapfrog Group's straight-"A" hospitals are doubling down on efforts to reduce and prevent healthcare-associated infections. Hospital-acquired infections rose in 2020 after years of steady decline. In 2021, four of six infections tracked by the CDC had...
IRS raising interest rates starting Jan. 1
The Internal Revenue Service is making changes in its interest rates. Interest rates will increase for the calendar quarter beginning Jan. 1, 2023, the agency said. For individuals, the rate for overpayments and underpayments will be 7% per year, compounded daily, up from 6% for the quarter that began on Oct. 1. Overpayments are payments made in excess of the amount owed; underpayments are taxes owed but not fully paid.
IRS: Interest rates increase for the first quarter of 2023
WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today announced that interest rates will increase for the calendar quarter beginning January 1, 2023. For individuals, the rate for overpayments and underpayments will be 7% per year, compounded daily, up from 6% for the quarter that began on October 1. Here is a complete list of the new rates:
beckershospitalreview.com
10 hospitals seeking chief nursing officers
Below are 10 hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Children's Hospital Los Angeles. a senior vice president and CNO. HCA Healthcare, based in Nashville, Tenn.,. a CNO...
beckershospitalreview.com
Congress urged to pay $2B more to safety-net hospitals, AHA says
The Medicare Payment Advisory Commission is continuing to urge Congress to up Medicare payments for 2024, including an additional $2 billion for safety-net hospitals, the American Hospital Association said Dec. 9. MedPAC, which will vote in January on the raft of measures, is also calling to up Medicare payment rates...
Court awards $6 billion in student loan relief to borrowers
A federal court approved a settlement between the Department of Education and around 200,000 student loan borrowers on Wednesday for $6 billion in loan relief, as the borrowers argued the department was taking too long to process applications claiming the borrowers were defrauded by their colleges. Federal Judge William Alsup...
