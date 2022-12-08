ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rains County, TX

Comments / 2

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Henderson County completes $7 million communication system

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Henderson County announced that they completed their new $7 million communication system last week. “As far as the official portion of it, this concludes a little over four years of work,” County Judge Wade McKinney said. The system was completed after the Henderson County Commissioner’s Court accepted the construction of […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Woman dies in Lamar County crash

LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Bogota woman died after a crash in Lamar County Sunday. The Texas Department of Public Safety said 24-year-old Virginia Raney died after a crash on US-271 near 4th Street. Troopers said Raney was traveling northbound on US-271 when a pickup truck, that was traveling...
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Missing hunter found safe at Caddo National Grasslands

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - After a long night of searching, a missing hunter was found safe this morning by the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office. According to a post from the Fannin County Emergency Management, the man was reported missing after a friend he went hunting with hadn’t seen him in several hours.
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - While the last handful of days have been noticeably warm for December, a cold front arriving in the next 48 hours will bring cooler temperatures, as well as strong to severe storms, to East Texas. Tuesday will start off cloudy with temperatures during the morning in the low 60s. Between sunrise and the mid-morning hours, a line of thunderstorms will begin moving into the northwestern counties of East Texas, including the areas of Cooper, Greenville, and Terrell. Ahead of this line, light to moderate rainfall will be possible.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

First Alert Weather: Damaging winds and hail move into DFW overnight

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A First Alert Weather Day has been issued as damaging winds and hail is expected to move into North Texas during the morning commute.What we are watching: Damaging winds and hail the primary threats, quick spin tornadoes a small risk.The weather-worry starts after midnight. The winds will really start to howl overnight and during the morning:We'll see the threat start after midnight in our west, northwest area of North Texas:By early morning and up to noon, the risk is over North Texas:We are expecting a line of strong storms to arrive in the Metroplex during the...
DALLAS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Monday (Dec 12)

Owners reported a motor vehicle burglary in the 10-block of SE 24th in Paris Friday morning at 8:00. Someone entered their unlocked vehicle during the night and stole a pistol. The investigation continues. Coty Wayne Taylor. Paris Police arrested Coty Wayne Taylor, 25, of Paris, in the 300-block of SW...
PARIS, TX
KLTV

East Texas churches part ways from the United Methodist Church

The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a Smith County Constable accused of stealing from a home during an eviction. Longview Fire Department awaits city council approval of proposed live training area. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. “The training field site is where we’ll do all our...
TYLER, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

FBI searching for Denton bank robber

The FBI Dallas Division is seeking the public’s help in finding a man who robbed a bank in Denton last month. On Nov. 10, the suspect parked a red Dodge Challenger in front of the Wells Fargo Bank at 601 West University Drive, walked inside and waited in the teller line while wearing all black clothing, gloves, a hood pulled over his head and goggles or a paintball-style mask over his face, according to a news release put out Monday by FBI Dallas. He had a black semi-automatic handgun.
DENTON, TX
KSST Radio

Missing: Caitlyn Rose Case

During Caitlyn Rose Case’s last call with her father she was traveling northbound on Hwy 271 in the Bogata, Tx area. Cell tower hits after the call indicated that she continued north on hwy 271 toward Paris, Texas her estimated arrival time in Paris would have been approximately 6PM. At 9:17 PM a license plate reader captures her leaving Paris in a northwesterly direction on FM 79. A short time later her cellphone begins hitting cell towers in Choctaw County Oklahoma. On August 12, 2022 Caitlyn Rose Case’s vehicle was located in a rural area along a steep embankment along the Kiamichi River near Frogville Oklahoma.
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Dec 7)

Wednesday mourning at 8:52, Paris Police Officers worked a landlord-tenant security check in the 700 block of Northeast 6th Street. They arrested Mantrall Deon Mason, 34, of Paris, for a felony warrant out of the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office for a Motion to Revoke Bail Jumping and Failure to Appear.
PARIS, TX
KXII.com

Illinois man arrested for aggravated assault in Van Alstyne

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - Van Alstyne Police arrested an Illinois man for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he crashed into another vehicle while running from police. Police said Austin Nelin has warrants in Illinois and reportedly thought officers in Anna were following him. Nelin was speeding on...
VAN ALSTYNE, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Sulphur Springs, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
505K+
Views
ABOUT

Front Porch News Hopkins County(FrontPorchNewsTexas.com) is the #1 ranked online news source for the greater Hopkins County, Texas area with current and up-to-date news happenings, photos of life, and current events in the Hopkins County area. We aggregate content from the area to our website to get the news about our great community to more people. Our incredible 32,000+ social media followers are more than the combined followers of every radio station, newspaper, and other news websites in Hopkins County combined! We love our readers!

 http://frontporchnewstexas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy