Read full article on original website
Related
Several tornadoes reported as severe weather sweeps across North Texas
The National Weather Service received reports of several tornadoes around North Texas Tuesday morning as a line of severe storms moved across the area.
KLTV
Ten Ben Wheeler VFD firefighters resign following board meeting last week
BEN WHEELER, Texas (KLTV) - Ten firefighters who made up some of the Ben Wheeler Volunteer Fire Department, including positions on the board of directors, have resigned from the department. According to previous Assistant Fire Chief J.R. Bond, they gave their resignations to the board of directors on Friday. Bond...
Henderson County completes $7 million communication system
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Henderson County announced that they completed their new $7 million communication system last week. “As far as the official portion of it, this concludes a little over four years of work,” County Judge Wade McKinney said. The system was completed after the Henderson County Commissioner’s Court accepted the construction of […]
KXII.com
Woman dies in Lamar County crash
LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Bogota woman died after a crash in Lamar County Sunday. The Texas Department of Public Safety said 24-year-old Virginia Raney died after a crash on US-271 near 4th Street. Troopers said Raney was traveling northbound on US-271 when a pickup truck, that was traveling...
10 People Jailed On Intoxication Offenses In Hopkins County In 6 Days
Over the past 6 days, 10 people were jailed on intoxication offenses in Hopkins County. Four people were jailed for drunk driving offenses, four for being intoxicated in public, and two on warrants related to intoxication offenses from Dec. 4 to Dec. 9, 2022, according to arrest reports. CR 1196...
KXII.com
Missing hunter found safe at Caddo National Grasslands
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - After a long night of searching, a missing hunter was found safe this morning by the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office. According to a post from the Fannin County Emergency Management, the man was reported missing after a friend he went hunting with hadn’t seen him in several hours.
KLTV
Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - While the last handful of days have been noticeably warm for December, a cold front arriving in the next 48 hours will bring cooler temperatures, as well as strong to severe storms, to East Texas. Tuesday will start off cloudy with temperatures during the morning in the low 60s. Between sunrise and the mid-morning hours, a line of thunderstorms will begin moving into the northwestern counties of East Texas, including the areas of Cooper, Greenville, and Terrell. Ahead of this line, light to moderate rainfall will be possible.
First Alert Weather: Damaging winds and hail move into DFW overnight
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A First Alert Weather Day has been issued as damaging winds and hail is expected to move into North Texas during the morning commute.What we are watching: Damaging winds and hail the primary threats, quick spin tornadoes a small risk.The weather-worry starts after midnight. The winds will really start to howl overnight and during the morning:We'll see the threat start after midnight in our west, northwest area of North Texas:By early morning and up to noon, the risk is over North Texas:We are expecting a line of strong storms to arrive in the Metroplex during the...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Monday (Dec 12)
Owners reported a motor vehicle burglary in the 10-block of SE 24th in Paris Friday morning at 8:00. Someone entered their unlocked vehicle during the night and stole a pistol. The investigation continues. Coty Wayne Taylor. Paris Police arrested Coty Wayne Taylor, 25, of Paris, in the 300-block of SW...
KLTV
East Texas churches part ways from the United Methodist Church
The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a Smith County Constable accused of stealing from a home during an eviction. Longview Fire Department awaits city council approval of proposed live training area. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. “The training field site is where we’ll do all our...
FBI searching for Denton bank robber
The FBI Dallas Division is seeking the public’s help in finding a man who robbed a bank in Denton last month. On Nov. 10, the suspect parked a red Dodge Challenger in front of the Wells Fargo Bank at 601 West University Drive, walked inside and waited in the teller line while wearing all black clothing, gloves, a hood pulled over his head and goggles or a paintball-style mask over his face, according to a news release put out Monday by FBI Dallas. He had a black semi-automatic handgun.
easttexasradio.com
Sulphur Springs Council Changes Speed Limit For Mockingbird Lane
The Sulphur Springs City Council passed an ordinance at this week’s meeting raising the speed limit on Mockingbird Lane south of I-30 to 35 miles an hour. The school zone would not be impacted by the proposed ordinance change.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Human Remains, Bike Found Not Far From Where Retired Dallas Firefighter Disappeared
Newly-discovered human remains could help solve a high-profile missing person case in Hunt County. The remains haven't been identified but where they were found has many making connections to the disappearance of retired Dallas firefighter Michael Chambers who was last seen nearly six years ago. An explorer, by nature, Mike...
Missing: Caitlyn Rose Case
During Caitlyn Rose Case’s last call with her father she was traveling northbound on Hwy 271 in the Bogata, Tx area. Cell tower hits after the call indicated that she continued north on hwy 271 toward Paris, Texas her estimated arrival time in Paris would have been approximately 6PM. At 9:17 PM a license plate reader captures her leaving Paris in a northwesterly direction on FM 79. A short time later her cellphone begins hitting cell towers in Choctaw County Oklahoma. On August 12, 2022 Caitlyn Rose Case’s vehicle was located in a rural area along a steep embankment along the Kiamichi River near Frogville Oklahoma.
Driver expected to be ‘OK’ after car hit by train in Gilmer
GILMER, Texas (KETK) — A Gilmer woman is “lucky to be alive” after her car was hit by a train Thursday evening around 6 p.m. The crash happened on Aspen Trail near SH 155, south of Gilmer. The woman’s husband, David Shaver, said the train was being worked on and moving at a slow speed […]
Commissioners recognize Miller Grove & Saltillo cross country
During the public comment portion of the December 12 commissioners court, commissioners and Judge Robert Newsom welcomed both Saltillo ISD and Miller Grove ISD high school cross country teams. The court recognized them for their state-winning fall 2022 season and their contributions to the sport of distance running. Saltillo ISD...
Public health alert issued for beef sold in Texas
A public health alert was issued this week by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) for ground beef sold at La Michoacana Meat Market, in Greenville, Tex.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Dec 7)
Wednesday mourning at 8:52, Paris Police Officers worked a landlord-tenant security check in the 700 block of Northeast 6th Street. They arrested Mantrall Deon Mason, 34, of Paris, for a felony warrant out of the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office for a Motion to Revoke Bail Jumping and Failure to Appear.
KXII.com
Illinois man arrested for aggravated assault in Van Alstyne
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - Van Alstyne Police arrested an Illinois man for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he crashed into another vehicle while running from police. Police said Austin Nelin has warrants in Illinois and reportedly thought officers in Anna were following him. Nelin was speeding on...
WFAA
Traffic accidents in Fort Worth, Grand Prairie
Fort Worth officials closed eastbound lanes of I-20 at FM 2871. In Grand Prairie, multiple lanes are blocked near the George Bush Turnpike.
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty
Sulphur Springs, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
505K+
Views
ABOUT
Front Porch News Hopkins County(FrontPorchNewsTexas.com) is the #1 ranked online news source for the greater Hopkins County, Texas area with current and up-to-date news happenings, photos of life, and current events in the Hopkins County area. We aggregate content from the area to our website to get the news about our great community to more people. Our incredible 32,000+ social media followers are more than the combined followers of every radio station, newspaper, and other news websites in Hopkins County combined! We love our readers!http://frontporchnewstexas.com/
Comments / 2