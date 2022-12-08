ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

15 DUI arrests on Big Island this past week

By Kaile Hunt
KHON2
 4 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) – Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Nov. 28 through Dec. 4.

They report the arrest of 15 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Two drivers were involved in a traffic accident and five drivers were under the legal drinking age of 21.

Since the start of 2022 there have been 908 DUI arrests compared with 992 during the same time frame last year. This equals an 8.5 percent decrease.

Hawaii Police say most DUI arrests take place in South Hilo, Puna and Kona.

To date, there have been 31 fatal crashes resulting in 33 fatalities, compared with 25 fatal crashes, resulting in 25 fatalities for the same time last year.

To see the full list of DUI arrests throughout the island head to Hawaii Police’s website.

Big Island police said to try and stop more tragic accidents on island they will continue their DUI roadblocks and patrols.

KHON2

