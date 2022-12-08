Eight of the largest healthcare data breaches of 2022 were tied to third-party vendors. Here is the list of the breaches, as reported by Becker's Hospital Review:. Advocate Aurora Health: In October, three million patients were impacted by a pixel breach at Advocate Aurora Health, dually headquartered in Downers Grove, Ill., and Milwaukee. The health system said it had installed the tracking pixel on its website to better understand patient behaviors but that the data may have been sent to Google or Facebook parent company Meta. The pixel tool has since been removed from the health system's website.

