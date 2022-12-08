Read full article on original website
6 hospitals, health systems partnering with Google in 2022
Google has been making headway in the healthcare industry through partnerships with hospitals and health systems. Here are hospitals and health systems that have announced partnerships or collaborations with the tech giant in 2022:. Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health is moving its Epic EHR system to Google Cloud. Pittsburgh-based Highmark...
6 recent hospital, health system CEO moves
The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported by Becker's since Dec. 6:. 1. Blair Kent was named CEO of MemorialCare Long Beach (Calif.) Medical Center and MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach. 2. Tiffany Miller was named CEO of Yoakum (Texas) Community Hospital. 3....
Novant Health to test smart rings' ability to monitor patients
Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health plans to test smart rings on 30 of its team members through a collaboration with wearables company Movano Health. The beta program, set to start this month, will evaluate the functionality of Movano's smart ring that aims to monitor medical data in patients with chronic health conditions. The device is expected to launch commercially in the first half of 2023.
Drucker Institute: 23 most effectively managed healthcare companies
Twenty-three healthcare companies made the Management Top 250, a ranking developed by the Drucker Institute. The Management Top 250 measures corporate effectiveness by examining performance in five areas: customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility and financial strength. The ranking is based on an analysis of 34 data inputs provided by 14 third-party sources.
Telehealth startups share patient data with big tech companies
Telehealth startups offering private, on-demand virtual care have been sharing some of the sensitive information gathered during a patient's intake and checkout process with big tech companies, TheMarkup reported Dec. 13. TheMarkup analyzed 50 direct-to-consumer telehealth companies and found that at least 49 of them leaked sensitive medical information they...
Rural hospital CFOs don't see telehealth as a solution to financial challenges
While rural CFOs acknowledge that telehealth has some financial advantages, they do not believe that it has improved their hospitals' financial situations, according to a Dec. 5 report published in The American Journal of Managed Care. The report's authors interviewed 20 rural hospital CFOs and other hospital administrators from 10...
9 health system CIO exits of 2022
Nine hospital and health system CIOs who have left their jobs in 2022:. John Kravitz, the former CIO of Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger, left the health system for software company Workday. Atefeh "Atti" Riazi, the former senior vice president and CIO of New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, left...
Healthcare companies' default risk rising as downgrades grow; PE groups own many of them
The healthcare sector's credit default risk is rising, with the ratings of 25 North American healthcare companies having been downgraded to "B3 negative" or lower in 2022, Moody's said in a Dec. 12 report shared with Becker's. The situation was described as a "material deterioration." Healthcare now accounts for approximately...
2022's priciest healthcare acquisition: Amgen to buy Horizon for $27.8B
Amgen plans to scoop up Horizon Therapeutics for $27.8 billion, which would be the most expensive healthcare acquisition announced in 2022. The all-cash payment is expected to finalize in the first half of 2023, according to a Dec. 12 Amgen news release. The deal, valued at $28.3 billion, will take place through Amgen's company Acquirer Sub.
8 largest healthcare data breaches of 2022 tied to vendors
Eight of the largest healthcare data breaches of 2022 were tied to third-party vendors. Here is the list of the breaches, as reported by Becker's Hospital Review:. Advocate Aurora Health: In October, three million patients were impacted by a pixel breach at Advocate Aurora Health, dually headquartered in Downers Grove, Ill., and Milwaukee. The health system said it had installed the tracking pixel on its website to better understand patient behaviors but that the data may have been sent to Google or Facebook parent company Meta. The pixel tool has since been removed from the health system's website.
Why Epic and Google Cloud repaired their relationship
Almost three years ago, Epic, the nation's largest hospital EHR vendor, reportedly told customers it wouldn't pursue further integrations with Google Cloud. But last month, the nation's largest hospital EHR vendor and one of the biggest cloud companies showed they'd mended their relationship. They signed an agreement to allow health systems to migrate their Epic EHRs to Google's cloud, with Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health first in line.
Mercy Health halts hospital construction due to 'financial challenges'
Mercy Health is putting a hospital project in Champion Township, Ohio, on hold, citing economic volatility, inflation and financial challenges as factors for the decision, CBS affiliate WKBN reported Dec. 12. The Cincinnati-based health system announced plans for the 241-bed St. Joseph Hospital two years ago and said in May...
Retention, denial prevention and more: 4 revenue cycle leaders share their 2023 priorities
From working to optimize EHR implementations to retaining top talent, here are the top priorities for four revenue cycle leaders:. Editor's note: Responses were lightly edited for length and clarity. Tracy Berry. Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer at BJC HealthCare (St. Louis): Now that we finished our Epic implementations,...
Healthcare M&As to accelerate in 2023 amid corporate cash
Consolidation is rife across the healthcare industry, which is expected to see continued momentum in 2023 as private equity firms and corporate entities look to capitalize on investments during a challenging financial period for many in the sector, according to a December analysis from PwC. Five things to know:. 1....
'Patent thickets' are driving up drug costs, Kaiser leader says
The most popular drugs, on average, have 74 patents each — and these "patent thickets" are "enormous legal fortresses" stomping out competition to keep drug prices high, according to Anthony Barrueta, a senior vice president at Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente. With drugmakers repackaging their older medications and seeking "new...
Amoxicillin shortage worsens to 44 products, resupply dates pushed to 2023
The number of amoxicillin products on back order has increased to 44 after months of the antibiotic being out of stock, according to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists. Depending on the ASHP's website or the FDA's drug shortage database, between two dozen and three dozen oral presentations of amoxicillin...
Northern Light Health closing hospital wing Dec. 31
Brewer, Maine-based Northern Light Health on Dec. 31 will close a section of its inpatient rehabilitation services, CBS affiliate WABI reported Dec. 12. In a Dec. 8 letter, the health system told affected employees that Eastern Maine Medical Center will close its inpatient acute rehabilitation program at the end of the year, at which time those affected will "no longer be considered active employees," according to the report.
28 moves from top US heart centers in 2022
Here are 28 moves from the top heart centers across the nation throughout 2022:. Cincinnati-based Mercy Health is consolidating its open-heart surgery program to two Ohio hospitals starting in mid-2023. Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital opened a heart center for amyloid conditions. The...
10 providers seeking RCM talent
Here are 10 hospitals or health systems that recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Blanchard Valley Health System, based in Findlay, Ohio, seeks a director of revenue integrity. 2. Community Health System,...
Revised diabetes guidelines lower target for blood pressure, cholesterol
The American Diabetes Association released new standards of care for diabetes control and disease Dec. 12, including new, lower targets for blood pressure and cholesterol. The standards are updated annually. This year included almost 100 new or revised recommendations, USA Today reported. Diabetes is the leading cause of heart disease,...
