Racers Put Home Win Streak On The Line Tuesday vs Chicago State. The Murray State Racers (5-4) are back at home this week for their first back-to-back games at the CFSB Center in the 2022-23 season. The Racers host the Chicago State Cougars Tuesday in a 7 p.m. tip at The Bank, after the Murray State women’s team hosts Austin Peay in the first game at 5 p.m. The Racers have won their last 18 games on their home court since their last loss to Eastern Illinois (Feb. 18, 2021. The current run at home is among the top-15 home win streaks in MSU history. The most famous home win streak in MSU history was the 47 in a row MSU won between 1996-2000 that spanned the final 30 games at old Racer Arena and the first 17 at the CFSB Center. It was the nation’s longest streak when it was halted by Southeast Missouri State.

MURRAY, KY ・ 22 HOURS AGO