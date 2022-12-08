Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lite987whop.com
Public library to host digital literacy programs in January
The Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library is partnering with Connected Nation and AT&T Kentucky to provide free digital literacy learning and program to the library. According to a news release, the educational programs are set to begin January 5 and will consist of four programs, email basics, mobile device basics, internet basics and computer basics. The programs are geared towards all level of expertise and ages, and will benefit all the way from novices to those just looking to update their skills.
lite987whop.com
Hopkinsville remembers those lost in 1985 Gander crash
The tragic December 12, 1985 crash of a plane carrying 248 members of STRIKE Force home from the Sinai to Fort Campbell forever strengthened the bond between the military post and its civilian neighbors and that remains evident with the annual memorial service held each year at Hopkinsville’s Gander Memorial Park.
lite987whop.com
Fiscal court advances library, West Seventh St. improvement projects
In the final meeting of 2022, Christian Fiscal Court on Tuesday morning approved measures to clear the way for renovations to the Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library and for widening of West Seventh Street. Magistrates approved first reading of an ordinance to finance the library project through the Kentucky Association of...
lite987whop.com
Beverly Marie Snowden
(Age 68, of Hopkinsville) No service will be held. Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
lite987whop.com
Cardies Laverner Buckner
(Age 90, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Thursday December 15th at 11am at Moores Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm at Adams & Sons Mortuary.
lite987whop.com
J.F. Ricks
(Age 82, of Cadiz) Funeral service will be Thursday December 15th at 1pm at Goodwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Lawrence Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 10am till the service hour at Goodwin Funeral Home.
lite987whop.com
CCSO warns public of phone scam
The Christian County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of another scam going around. Multiple citizens have received phone calls from someone claiming to be a Sgt. Noisworthy or a Sgt. Scott from the local department. During these conversations, the caller said that he is conducting a criminal investigation and the potential victim will be placed under arrest if they do not get a gift card with a specified amount of money and provide them the routing information.
lite987whop.com
Four injured, three severely, in Dawson Road accident
Four people were injured, three severely, in a collision Tuesday afternoon on Dawson Springs Road. It happened just before 5 p.m. near Witty Lane and Christian County Sheriff’s Major Jason Newby says the driver of a southbound dump truck went off the right shoulder of the road and over-corrected.
lite987whop.com
Tribble says farewell to fiscal court
Christian County Judge-Executive Steve Tribble said his goodbyes Tuesday morning to Christian Fiscal Court, but says he is not entering retirement. Tribble has served since January of 1994 and while he lost his bid for another four years in the general election, he intends to find a new path that doesn’t include staying home.
lite987whop.com
Lyon County teen arrested on arson, solicitation to assault charges
A Lyon County teen has been arrested for allegedly stealing a gun, trying to solicit other people to shoot two of his relatives and for starting a house fire. The investigation began when the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a possible threat where a juvenile may attempt to bring a gun to school.
lite987whop.com
CBB Tuesday News and Notes
Racers Put Home Win Streak On The Line Tuesday vs Chicago State. The Murray State Racers (5-4) are back at home this week for their first back-to-back games at the CFSB Center in the 2022-23 season. The Racers host the Chicago State Cougars Tuesday in a 7 p.m. tip at The Bank, after the Murray State women’s team hosts Austin Peay in the first game at 5 p.m. The Racers have won their last 18 games on their home court since their last loss to Eastern Illinois (Feb. 18, 2021. The current run at home is among the top-15 home win streaks in MSU history. The most famous home win streak in MSU history was the 47 in a row MSU won between 1996-2000 that spanned the final 30 games at old Racer Arena and the first 17 at the CFSB Center. It was the nation’s longest streak when it was halted by Southeast Missouri State.
Comments / 0