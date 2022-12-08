Read full article on original website
Related
KJCT8
Secretary of State finishes Boebert/Frisch race recount
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado’s Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced Monday evening that the recount of Colorado House District 3 has come to a close. The results of the 2022 Midterm Election are unchanged in Colorado. The recount was mandated by state law. The SoS’s office confirmed...
alaskalandmine.com
Democracy actually dies in full daylight, too
How many lawsuits must the municipal clerk settle before being forced to comply with the Alaska Public Records requirements? Ms. Jones’ latest failure to follow the Alaska law that guarantees transparency in government has resulted in yet another Superior Court lawsuit, filed less than three months after settling a similar public records case (that she was guaranteed to lose).
Biden’s nuke expert, Anchorage Assembly consultant, and apparent luggage thief, is ‘no longer a DOE employee’
The man in charge of spent nuclear fuel for the Department of Energy has left the administration. “Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee. By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters,” the Department said. Brinton has been accused in two separated instances of...
kmxt.org
Midday Report December 12, 2022
On today’s Midday report with host Terry Haines: “The birthplace of the winds” is considering building wind farms. In Alaska the state routinely under-funds wildfire costs up front, only to pay them off later. And Sitka is exploring the use of public land for housing development.
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage Mayor Bronson commits more workers and equipment to snow removal
After a second dump of snow within a week on Alaska’s biggest city, Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson said additional workers and equipment are supplementing the city’s normal snow removal crews. “Some have suggested that we declare an emergency,” Bronson said during a press briefing on snow removal Monday...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Division of Elections Director Gail Fenumiai retires
The main event takes place Saturday evening at 5 p.m. with the Parade of Lights followed by a fireworks display in downtown Palmer. A nonprofit is encouraging Alaskans to adopt a Ukrainian family for Christmas. Updated: 9 hours ago. “As you can imagine, when they come over from Ukraine, they...
eastidahonews.com
How a Rexburg man became the first Latter-day Saint to serve as Idaho’s governor
REXBURG – When Arnold Williams became Idaho’s 20th governor, there was quite a political outcry. It was November 1945 and the end of World War II had put the Gem State in the midst of a post-war economic boom. The 47-year-old Rexburg man’s predecessor, Charles Gossett, had taken office 10 months earlier and had resigned to fill a U.S. Senate seat left vacant by the death of John Thomas.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage School District says it knows four snow days in a row is tough for some families
New activity book for kids helps to keep Alutiiq culture alive. Alaska saw no fisherman deaths both in the 2015 fiscal year and the 2022 fiscal year. Trial for Wasilla representative postponed due to weather, logistical challenges. Updated: 11 hours ago. With a central witness on the plaintiff’s side set...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Schools plan to be open Tuesday
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District says it is hoping to resume school Tuesday, and that it is a parent’s choice whether their child attends. “We will be open tomorrow, and we’re emphasizing caution,” the district’s Director of Operations Rob Holland said. “There will be excused absences for those families who feel that they just can’t make it, or they don’t feel like their particular situation is safe to try to get to school.”
alaskasnewssource.com
FastCast Dec. 12, 2022
The Anchorage School Board held a work session to look at all options for decreasing the budget deficit. An explosion in Wasilla was felt in nearby homes (video courtesy of Sierra Hamilton) Sat 12-10-22 Eve Update Heavy Snow SC. Updated: Dec. 10, 2022 at 8:26 PM AKST. Sat 12-10-22 Eve...
KTAR.com
Bureau of Land Management Arizona sets aside 4,400 acres for solar project considerations
PHOENIX — The Bureau of Land Management in Arizona announced on Wednesday it is separating more than 4,400 acres of public land across two sites for two years for utility-scale solar energy project considerations. The agency is segregating approximately 1,880 acres for the Pinyon Solar project west of Maricopa...
alaskasnewssource.com
Monday morning snowfall update
Anchorage School District says it knows four snow days in a row is tough for some families. The district says it wants to get kids back in the classroom as soon as possible but is taking it day by day and in some cases hour by hour. Trial for Wasilla...
Which Curse Word Tops The List As Montana’s All-Time Favorite?
Most of us have our favorites when it comes to curse words. And while some of us might be a little harsher than others when it comes to our choice of swears, chances are that almost all of us have sworn once or twice. My dad was a Navy man...
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Files Lawsuit Loaded with Evidence Contesting Election Results
Two weeks after filing a complaint requesting data from the 2022 midterm election in Maricopa County, gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has filed another lawsuit against election officials contesting the election results, alleging voter disenfranchisement and suppression. Lake called for a forensic audit of the printer-tabulator problems, an inspection of ballots and voter registration records, including signatures, disqualification of illegal votes, and redoing the election as well as other relief.
alaskapublic.org
‘Anomaly’ winter storm closes Anchorage and Mat-Su schools, slows traffic
Anchorage got hit Sunday with another record-breaking snowfall, just days after a prior storm dropped more than 2 feet of snow in parts of town. The latest storm brought more than a foot of new snow. The snow again closed schools, tangled traffic and left some residents frustrated about unplowed roads. At least two more storms are forecast to hit Anchorage later this week.
Arizona sheriff calls on Gov. Ducey to stop sending shipping containers to border for makeshift wall
The sheriff of Santa Cruz County in Arizona says he will start making arrests if shipping crates are placed along the border on federal lands.
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage school officials consider remote learning as winter storms keep students home for 4 days
Monday marks the fourth straight day students in Anchorage have been home from school after a second snowstorm in less than a week battered the city, blocking residents in their driveways and making roads difficult to navigate. A major concern for parents is how the Anchorage School District plans to...
alaskasnewssource.com
Matanuska-Susitna Borough Schools to hold remote learning day Monday
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Schools in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District will be closed on Monday, and students will be having a virtual learning day. The MSBSD announced on their website and on their social media channels that schools will be closed on Monday. “All schools will have remote learning...
Tribal, state and federal leaders praise largest dam removal in U.S. history
(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland met alongside tribal leaders Thursday to celebrate the largest dam removal in U.S. history, which is set to begin next year. The project involves the removal of four dams along...
alaskasnewssource.com
Intoxicating hemp edibles found in Anchorage stores
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Some hemp products being sold at stores in Anchorage are most likely illegal and, if eaten, are intoxicating. “First let me state there’s a question about whether they can legally sell these products. And one thing that we are exploring with the Department of Law is whether, at this moment, my office has authority to issue cease and desist orders to end those sales,” said Joan Wilson, the executive director of the Alaska Alcohol & Marijuana Control Office (AMCO).
Comments / 2