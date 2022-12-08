ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District says it is hoping to resume school Tuesday, and that it is a parent’s choice whether their child attends. “We will be open tomorrow, and we’re emphasizing caution,” the district’s Director of Operations Rob Holland said. “There will be excused absences for those families who feel that they just can’t make it, or they don’t feel like their particular situation is safe to try to get to school.”

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 16 HOURS AGO