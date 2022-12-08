ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 2

Related
KJCT8

Secretary of State finishes Boebert/Frisch race recount

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado’s Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced Monday evening that the recount of Colorado House District 3 has come to a close. The results of the 2022 Midterm Election are unchanged in Colorado. The recount was mandated by state law. The SoS’s office confirmed...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
alaskalandmine.com

Democracy actually dies in full daylight, too

How many lawsuits must the municipal clerk settle before being forced to comply with the Alaska Public Records requirements? Ms. Jones’ latest failure to follow the Alaska law that guarantees transparency in government has resulted in yet another Superior Court lawsuit, filed less than three months after settling a similar public records case (that she was guaranteed to lose).
ANCHORAGE, AK
kmxt.org

Midday Report December 12, 2022

On today’s Midday report with host Terry Haines: “The birthplace of the winds” is considering building wind farms. In Alaska the state routinely under-funds wildfire costs up front, only to pay them off later. And Sitka is exploring the use of public land for housing development.
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Anchorage Mayor Bronson commits more workers and equipment to snow removal

After a second dump of snow within a week on Alaska’s biggest city, Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson said additional workers and equipment are supplementing the city’s normal snow removal crews. “Some have suggested that we declare an emergency,” Bronson said during a press briefing on snow removal Monday...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska Division of Elections Director Gail Fenumiai retires

The main event takes place Saturday evening at 5 p.m. with the Parade of Lights followed by a fireworks display in downtown Palmer. A nonprofit is encouraging Alaskans to adopt a Ukrainian family for Christmas. Updated: 9 hours ago. “As you can imagine, when they come over from Ukraine, they...
ALASKA STATE
eastidahonews.com

How a Rexburg man became the first Latter-day Saint to serve as Idaho’s governor

REXBURG – When Arnold Williams became Idaho’s 20th governor, there was quite a political outcry. It was November 1945 and the end of World War II had put the Gem State in the midst of a post-war economic boom. The 47-year-old Rexburg man’s predecessor, Charles Gossett, had taken office 10 months earlier and had resigned to fill a U.S. Senate seat left vacant by the death of John Thomas.
IDAHO STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage Schools plan to be open Tuesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District says it is hoping to resume school Tuesday, and that it is a parent’s choice whether their child attends. “We will be open tomorrow, and we’re emphasizing caution,” the district’s Director of Operations Rob Holland said. “There will be excused absences for those families who feel that they just can’t make it, or they don’t feel like their particular situation is safe to try to get to school.”
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

FastCast Dec. 12, 2022

The Anchorage School Board held a work session to look at all options for decreasing the budget deficit. An explosion in Wasilla was felt in nearby homes (video courtesy of Sierra Hamilton) Sat 12-10-22 Eve Update Heavy Snow SC. Updated: Dec. 10, 2022 at 8:26 PM AKST. Sat 12-10-22 Eve...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Monday morning snowfall update

Anchorage School District says it knows four snow days in a row is tough for some families. The district says it wants to get kids back in the classroom as soon as possible but is taking it day by day and in some cases hour by hour. Trial for Wasilla...
ANCHORAGE, AK
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Files Lawsuit Loaded with Evidence Contesting Election Results

Two weeks after filing a complaint requesting data from the 2022 midterm election in Maricopa County, gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has filed another lawsuit against election officials contesting the election results, alleging voter disenfranchisement and suppression. Lake called for a forensic audit of the printer-tabulator problems, an inspection of ballots and voter registration records, including signatures, disqualification of illegal votes, and redoing the election as well as other relief.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
alaskapublic.org

‘Anomaly’ winter storm closes Anchorage and Mat-Su schools, slows traffic

Anchorage got hit Sunday with another record-breaking snowfall, just days after a prior storm dropped more than 2 feet of snow in parts of town. The latest storm brought more than a foot of new snow. The snow again closed schools, tangled traffic and left some residents frustrated about unplowed roads. At least two more storms are forecast to hit Anchorage later this week.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Matanuska-Susitna Borough Schools to hold remote learning day Monday

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Schools in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District will be closed on Monday, and students will be having a virtual learning day. The MSBSD announced on their website and on their social media channels that schools will be closed on Monday. “All schools will have remote learning...
PALMER, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Intoxicating hemp edibles found in Anchorage stores

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Some hemp products being sold at stores in Anchorage are most likely illegal and, if eaten, are intoxicating. “First let me state there’s a question about whether they can legally sell these products. And one thing that we are exploring with the Department of Law is whether, at this moment, my office has authority to issue cease and desist orders to end those sales,” said Joan Wilson, the executive director of the Alaska Alcohol & Marijuana Control Office (AMCO).
ANCHORAGE, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy