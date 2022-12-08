ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Two men charged in connection with drug-related deaths in Spring Township

By Josh Moyer
Centre Daily Times
Centre Daily Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kd5or_0jcG4mRn00

Two men — one from State College — are facing multiple charges after police say they supplied the drugs that led to two overdose deaths earlier this year in Spring Township.

Jonathan Baird, 38, of State College, and Timothy King, whose residency was not immediately known, are facing multiple felonies, according to both court documents and Spring Township police’s social media account.

According to Spring Township police, who posted the charges on Facebook, officers responded to a call March 23 that led to them discovering two women — ages 33 and 59 — who were in cardiac arrest and were treated with multiple doses of Narcan, which can treat narcotic overdoses in emergencies. Both women died after suffering overdoses “from the ingestion of a controlled substance,” police said.

A subsequent investigation found that both Baird and King played a “direct role” in their deaths, police said. Court documents show Baird is charged with four felonies and a misdemeanor: drug delivery resulting in death (two charges); criminal use of a communication facility; manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; and possession of a controlled substance.

Court documents for King could not immediately be found, but Spring Township police said both men faced identical charges. Police also said King was awaiting extradition from Westmoreland County in western Pennsylvania. Baird is currently in custody at the Centre County Correctional Facility.

A date has not yet been set for their preliminary hearings.

Comments / 2

evil white bitch
4d ago

Either men should be charged in the death of those women.They knew darn well drugs are bad and took them anyway so they killed themselves

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

Altoona man charged after shooting at local bar

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing attempted homicide charges after an argument turned into shots fired at a local bar over the weekend. Police were called Dec. 11 around 3:30 a.m. by a woman who said she was almost shot in the parking lot of the Kettle Inn when she went to […]
ALTOONA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Settlement made for man who claims he was harassed by Williamsport officer

Williamsport, Pa. — A Steelton man will receive $50,000 for his federal civil lawsuit against a Williamsport Bureau of Police officer who he claimed harassed him and handcuffed without a legitimate cause. The plaintiff, Keith Anderson, filed the suit against Officer Clinton J. Gardner earlier this year for the incident that occurred on High Street on July 14, 2021. The lawsuit went to mediation and the settlement was reached last month with Gardner admitting liability, according to PennLive.com. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
therecord-online.com

Mill Hall young man victim in Thursday fatal traffic accident

LAMAR TOWNSHIP, PA – State police say one Mill Hal young man lost his life, another seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash on Route 64 in Lamar Township Thursday night. The deceased was identified by police as the vehicle driver, Jayden M. Eisenhower, 20. Police said he was ejected from his vehicle and deceased as a result of the crash. A passenger, Gavin R. Rafter, 21, from Mill Hall, suffered a suspected serious injury and was transported to UPMC Williamsport following the 9:53 p.m. Thursday crash. Police said Eisenhower was operating a 2002 Honda Civic at a high rate of speed northbound on Route 64 when he lost control on a curve in the road. Their report said the car rotated counterclockwise, twice strucking a rock embankment, then overturned before coming to a stop.
MILL HALL, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

GANT: Local Law Enforcement Cracking Down on Wanted Fugitives

CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (GANT) – The Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department along with the Pennsylvania State Police apprehended three wanted fugitives recently from a house located on Shiloh Road, Bradford Township. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) While on patrol in the area on Dec. 1,...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Neighbors say arrested Duncannon man was a possible shooter

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man was arrested this morning in connection with a possible shooter incident near the Duncannon Post Office. According to dispatch, the incident was first called in at around 4:36 a.m. on Saturday. CBS 21 News reporters were at the scene gathering more information.
DUNCANNON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Theft of vehicle reported at hotel

New Columbia, Pa. — A woman's car was stolen last weekend from the parking lot of a hotel in Union County. State police at Milton say the woman was staying at a hotel in White Deer Township when she got into an argument with the suspect. The suspect, who police said is known to them, wanted the accuser to drive her to Harlem, N.Y. The accuser refused to do so. When the woman went to the leave the hotel the morning of Dec. 5, she discovered her car was missing. The known suspect also was gone. Police say the stolen car is a 2019 tan Buick Encore with registration plate number KTV6684. Anyone with information may call PSP at 570-524-2662.
UNION COUNTY, PA
WBRE

2 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
explorejeffersonpa.com

GANT: Area Woman Facing a Felony Charge for Insurance Fraud

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A Clearfield woman is facing a felony insurance fraud charge for lying about when a car accident happened. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Janessa L. Starr, 29, was charged by agents of the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General after an...
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

One killed in early morning ATV crash in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One person was killed in an all-terrain-vehicle (ATV) accident early Sunday morning in Portage Township, according to Cambria County dispatch. Around 2:23 a.m. an ATV accident occurred along the 200 block of Lumber Drive, near a heavily wooded area. Dispatch said one person was killed in the accident but did […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

State charges 30 people, 21 businesses in automotive 'title washing' ring

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Attorney General and governor-elect Josh Shapiro on Friday announced his office has charged 30 people and 21 businesses for "title-washing" and re-titling stolen vehicles. The alleged offenses occurred at businesses in Lebanon, Lehigh, and Philadelphia counties, Shapiro said in a press release. "The title washing...
HARRISBURG, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigate Indecent Exposure Incident

JEFFERSON/INDIANA CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Punxsutawney were dispatched to investigate an incident of criminal trespassing and indecent exposure near Buffalo Lodge Road in Canoe Township, Indiana County. According to a release issued on Wednesday, December 7, the incident occurred around...
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
WGAL

Rider on electric bike seriously injured in Cumberland County crash, police say

CARLISLE, Pa. — A person riding an electric bike was seriously injured in a crash Friday morning in Cumberland County, according to police. "Carlisle Police and additional emergency services resources are on the scene of an electric bicycle vs. vehicle accident along South College Street at Church Avenue," police said in a statement. "Due to significant injuries sustained by the bicycle rider, they have been transported to a local hospital for treatment."
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Berks Weekly

Road rage leads to shooting in Mount Penn, police say

The Central Berks Regional Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the 2100 block of Perkiomen Ave in Mount Penn, December 8, 2022, around 12:30pm. According to preliminary information provided by police, the incident began as road rage between two drivers traveling eastbound from the city. During...
MOUNT PENN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

On-duty Pennsylvania State Police trooper charged with DUI

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania State Police trooper is accused of driving intoxicated while on duty.State police said Austin J. Burney, who is assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run, was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his shift on Nov. 27. Officials said he was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, roadways laned for traffic, and driving on the right side of the roadway. He has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of his case, police said in a release. Burney has been assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run, since graduating from the academy in August 2021. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Centre Daily Times

Centre Daily Times

State College, PA
6K+
Followers
191
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The hometown media outlet for Pennsylvania State University, one of the most well-known and largest universities in the country with more than 45,000 students attending the University Park campus. The Nittany Lions fuel much of this attention. Penn State University is Centre County's largest employer. The region is evenly divided among rural, primarily farm, communities and the urban, university town. It is also divided among conservatives and liberals, Penn State-related and non-Penn State families. It is a particular challenge to balance reporting so that all feel represented. Education – both public and university – is a hot topic, as are conservation of the many acres of woodlands and preserving the quality of low-crime rural life.

 https://www.centredaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy