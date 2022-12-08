Read full article on original website
7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023
While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
How to Invest During a Recession
Fears of a recession are understandably concerning for investors. If you have a shorter time line for your investments, like if you’re planning to retire soon, you may be especially worried about how your portfolio will fare should the economy experience a downturn. The Federal Reserve has repeatedly increased...
2 Super Stocks Down 51% and 65% to Buy Before They Rebound
Bill.com grew its revenue by a whopping 94% in the most recent quarter, bucking the economic weakness. DigitalOcean's cloud business is outgrowing the cloud businesses of both Amazon and Microsoft right now. Shares of both companies are beaten down, but could be set for a strong rebound in the new...
2 Stocks That Are Always Safe to Hold During Bear Markets
The Fed’s aggressive monetary policy stance has kept the stock market highly volatile. Although the latest inflation report showed signs of a slowdown, it is far from target results. So,...
Here's why BlackRock is forecasting a brutal global recession
Good morning, readers. I'm Phil Rosen, reporting from New York. Some good news: We're on the brink of the weekend. Even better news: Tomorrow you'll receive a special weekend edition of the Opening Bell newsletter, featuring my conversation with one of Wall Street's most sought-after strategists. But today we're talking...
3 Non-Energy S&P 500 Stocks With Enough Energy to Boost Returns
The Oil/Energy industry has undoubtedly been the best-performing S&P 500 sector in 2022, making up for huge losses in other sectors of the index. The space has generated a total return of nearly 25.9% in 2022 against the S&P 500’s decline of around 18.8%. The rise in oil and...
3 Best Dividend Stocks for Retirement
Duke Energy is more proactive than most utilities in its preparation for the future of the business. Investment manager BlackRock isn't as vulnerable to market weakness as you might fear. Commercial REITs like Realty Income tend to thrive when interest rates are rising. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
4 Stocks to Buy on a Steady Rebound in Consumer Sentiment
Inflation has been the biggest cause of concern this year but consumer sentiment has been slowly improving lately, thanks to a drop in the cost of living. The University of Michigan's preliminary December reading showed that consumer sentiment improved in December. A lot of factors are responsible for consumer sentiment...
Billionaire investor Ray Dalio says stocks still aren't pricing in the Fed pushing rates near a 'very harmful, very damaging' level
Stocks haven't priced in the Fed pushing rates near a "very harmful, very damaging level," Ray Dalio said. The billionaire investor estimated the Fed may raise rates to 5%-5.5%, which could weigh heavily on all markets, but especially stocks. That damage also hasn't been priced in yet, as markets are...
Best Leveraged ETFs of Last Week
Wall Street was downbeat last week, probably due to the relentless market forecasts of a looming recession and an uncertain Fed rate outlook. The S&P 500 Index was down 3.4%, the Dow Jones lost 2.8%, the Nasdaq declined 4% and the Russell 2000 was off 5.1%. Rising rate concerns were rife last week.
JP Morgan asset managers buck the doomsayers of Wall Street, predicting a better 2023 for stocks and bonds
JP Morgan Asset Management sees a better 2023 for stocks, even as big Wall Street banks warn of sharp falls. "The worst of the market volatility is behind us and both stocks and bonds look increasingly attractive," JP Morgan Asset said. More interest-rate rises look limited, bringing some cheer for...
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks rise on China optimism ahead of c.bank decisions
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks rose on Friday over hopes that further easing of COVID curbs in China would boost economic activity and demand, while investors awaited a slew of central bank meetings next week. While most emerging markets rose boosting the MSCI index .MSCIEF by 1.0%, Indian...
IRS Confirms Issuance of $1,400 Stimulus Checks for Eligible Families
Stimulus checks have gone out in several states over the past few months, however, there are still thousands of families who are eligible but haven't yet received one. According to the Office of Tax Analysis,nearly 9 million taxpayer families were still considered eligible to receive the stimulus payments approved by the American Rescue Plan Act. In addition to receiving a $1,400 check, they may also qualify for additional tax credits or rebates such as the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit.
5 of the Best Preferred Stock ETFs for High and Stable Dividends
While you can easily purchase individual preferred stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) allow you to reduce your risk by investing in baskets of preferreds.
ACI vs. KMB: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
ACI - Free Report) or Kimberly-Clark (. KMB - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.
Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Capital One (COF) Stock?
COF - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $34.40 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Amgen to Buy Horizon Therapeutics: ETFs to Bet On
AMGN - Free Report) has agreed to buy Horizon Therapeutics PLC (. HZNP - Free Report) for $27.8 billion. This will be the biggest deal this year by a major pharmaceutical company seeking new revenue sources to offset patent expiries. The agreement comes at a time when Horizon is facing the loss of patent protection on several blockbuster drugs.
These Pricey Short-term, High-yield Bond Funds Are Worth It
Boutique, research-driven bond portfolios from David Sherman battle inflation, the Fed and more.
6 Reasons Why Investors Should Buy United Airlines (UAL)
UAL - Free Report) is benefiting from a steady recovery in domestic and leisure air-travel demand. Owing to buoyant air-travel demand, United Airlines anticipates total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) to increase 24-25% in the December-end quarter from fourth-quarter 2019 actuals. Against this backdrop, let’s look at the factors...
Trending Today: 5 Stocks in the News
As we make our way to the end of the year, top money managers and investors of all types will begin to go away for the holiday season and focus their time on family and relaxation rather than the stock market. Today’s CPI number and Wednesday’s FOMC decision will likely facilitate higher volumes and some market movement. However, volumes will probably dry up as we enter the end-of-year doldrums. Nevertheless, catalyst-driven moves such as earnings reports, analyst movements, and surprise company-specific headlines are worth monitoring. Below, we will cover 5 of the top headline-driven moves.
