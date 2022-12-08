ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickinson, NY

Local cheerleader becomes All-American

By Pat Giblin
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ci5j0_0jcG4kgL00

TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – A local cheerleader is headed to Florida to perform under the bright lights of one of the nation’s biggest games.

Natalie Lamando is a freshman at Chenango Valley High School, and a member of the cheerleading squad.

At the team’s recent tryout for the annual national cheer competition, Lamando was encouraged by her coaches to also try out for the All-American cheer team.

She said she had no intentions of auditioning, but decided it couldn’t hurt to try.

After performing the provided dance, jump, and cheer segments for the judges, she soon found out that she had been selected as an All-American.

Lamando said, “I’m very excited because this could be a once in a lifetime thing, so I’m using this opportunity, cause maybe I could go somewhere with it and show how I am to other people and just show my skills around the world.”

Lamando will be cheering at this year’s Citrus Bowl in Orlando on the 2nd of January.

The game will be nationally televised on ABC and features the LSU Tigers football team facing off against the Purdue Boilermakers.

She said her uniform arrived in the mail this past weekend, and she was provided the group’s routine via email.

Lamando said that that she may not have been the most skillful person at the tryout, but she let her passion and spirit carry her through.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cnycentral.com

Widespread wet snow for all of CNY on Sunday

SYRACUSE, N.Y.- A snowy scene is expected across CNY for the rest of Sunday!. The National Weather Service has issued some WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES for parts of CNY for Sunday and Sunday night. Counties under the advisory are:. -Oswego. -Lewis. -Oneida. -Madison. -Chenango. -Cortland. The reason for the alerts is...
SYRACUSE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Heavy Lake Effect Snowstorms Coming to New York State

It's been a cold and gloomy last few weeks across New York State, as the end of fall has looked more like the start of winter with the freezing temperatures and snowfall. We all remember that historic lake effect snow event in November, which dumped feet of snow on Western New York and Central New York (off Lake Ontario). Some areas got over six feet of snow, as it crippled travel and communities, as they tried and dig out from the snowfall.
WHEC TV-10

NYS Police: Car pursuit started in Rochester and ended on Route 104

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A vehicle pursuit on Saturday by New York State Police started in Rochester and continued to State Route 104 until it ended for safety reasons. State Troopers say the chase began around 1 p.m. and an investigation is ongoing. Troopers didn’t provide information on why they were chasing the vehicle.
ROCHESTER, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Next Storm May Finally Bring Several Inches of Snow to Green Parts of CNY

We're more than a week into December and parts of Central New York are still green. But Mother Nature may finally bring some snow this weekend. Western and Northern New York have plenty of the white stuff after getting dumped on last month in a record snowstorm. Parts of Buffalo had to shovel out from under more than 6 feet. Northern Oneida County even saw more than a foot in certain places in mid-November.
NEW YORK STATE
96.1 The Breeze

Get Ready for a Lot More Snow in New York State

It's hard to believe that we only have two and a half more weeks until Christmas Day, but that's the reality we face as we head into the heart of December. Over the last few years, we have had a relatively mild December, with temperatures in the 40's or even 50's.
Big Frog 104

Central NY Fire Chief Gets a Well Deserved Shout-Out From His Crew

Some of the greats don't often get the recognition they deserve. This first responder is well due for his shout-out. It's time to recognize a Fire Chief that means so much to his team and community. Mike is the Fire Chief for the Poland Volunteer Fire Company. His fellow firefighters say he's their leader, friend, and role model in the fire hall.
POLAND, NY
News Channel 34

New York State Police warns of holiday phone scam

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It may be the season of giving, but New York State Police is warning Western New York residents of a phone scam looking to take advantage of that holiday generosity. State Police is reminding everyone that they do not solicit donations from citizens, saying they have received several calls and complaints […]
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy