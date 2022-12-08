Read full article on original website
Carol Greathouse
4d ago
I always see people driving crazy... but I rarely ever see a cop on the road at all and that's why these people drive like they do. Maybe put cameras up and send them tickets in the mail. That happened to a coworker when they were speeding... they got a picture of themselves behind the wheel and a ticket for 200.00. They don't speed so much anymore.
Race Greyhounds
4d ago
how about not closing all major highways at the same time and try enforcing the law.
whbc.com
Five Shot in Akron Over 15 Hours, One Dead
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Five people were shot in Akron over a 15-hour period from Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning. The last police call on Monday was the worst though, with a 19-year-old man dropped off at Summa Health – Barberton. He was dead...
Weekend OVI checkpoint results released
Members of the Mahoning County OVI Task Force sent out results from two sobriety checkpoints held Friday.
theeastcountygazette.com
The Ohio Cops Use COVID-19 Funds to Upgrade Their Number of Cameras and Plate Readers
The Ohio State Highway Patrol uses COVID-19 funds to upgrade its surveillance equipment, specifically its number plate readers and body cameras. Ohio law enforcement agencies use federal COVID funding for sophisticated video monitoring equipment. They think it’s an intelligent approach to make more out of less. Authorities in Akron,...
Aurora man dies in single-vehicle crash in Trumbull County
BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 35-year-old Aurora man was killed early Sunday morning when his pickup truck went off a road in Trumbull County, reports say. The State Highway Patrol tells WFMJ Channel 21 that Sean Ganzhorn was driving a Ford F350 on Ohio 46 at about 1:35 a.m. when he lost control while going through a curve. The pickup truck went off the road and into a ditch, then hit two trees and a traffic sign.
cleveland19.com
2 shot, 1 killed on Cleveland’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person has died after two people were shot in Cleveland’s St Clair-Superior neighborhood Monday evening, according to Cleveland EMS. Police were called to the 1100 block of East 74th Street around 7:55 pm for the two people shot. A 34-year-old man was pronounced dead...
Skate park shooting leaves 19-year-old dead in Akron
A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Akron early Monday morning.
Cash taken at gunpoint from adult business in Youngstown
Reports said a gunman got away with cash Saturday evening after robbing an adult business on Market Street.
Train hits car on Youngstown’s North Side
Youngstown Police are on the scene of an accident after a train hit a car on Saturday night.
Separate shootings wound 4 people in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — Four people were wounded in separate shootings during the weekend, including three males who were shot while sitting in a vehicle in the West Akron neighborhood. The shootings are in addition to a shooting early Monday morning at a skate park in the Ellet neighborhood in...
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals offer reward for capture of East Cleveland murder suspect
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and East Cleveland police are looking for the man wanted for a recent murder. According to East Cleveland police, Michael Sheppard is responsible for a murder in the 1800 block of Garfield St. Sheppard, 43, was last known to...
Man found murdered in vehicle, Akron PD investigating
Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in a vehicle in Akron Saturday afternoon.
Car crashes into Cleveland home, police on scene
A police chase ended with a car in the basement of a Cleveland home Monday morning.
Concerns heighten after another loaded gun found on Akron student
AKRON, Ohio — This is the second time in a week a student has been found with a loaded gun in the district, and before that, fights and stabbings have parents and students alike concerned. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with...
cleveland19.com
Streetsboro police arrest student busted holding fake gun outside school
STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - According to police, a student posted a picture on social media of a person holding a gun near Streetsboro city school on Sunday evening. Officers say they immediately started an investigation and the student was located. The gun was not real it was a bb gun...
cleveland19.com
Prosecutor announces new scam squad in Medina County
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina County prosecutor and the Medina County Office for Older Adults (MCOOA) have joined forces to create the Medina County Scam Squad. Medina County Prosecutor S. Forrest Thompson said the goal of the squad is to educate Medina County residents about the different types of scams, encourage residents to report scams, and connect victims with the agency best suited to investigate.
Seven Ohio Cities Named Among The 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
whbc.com
Dryer Fire: North Canton Laundromat Blaze is Smoky One
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A fire inside a commercial dryer at New Berlin Bubbles and Suds in North Canton on Friday sent a lot of smoke into the building, and even into an adjacent business. The North Canton Fire Department says a city police officer...
cleveland19.com
Kayak of Lake Erie kayaker missing since November found in Canada, officials say
AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Department of Natural Resources officials confirmed the kayak belonging to the man who went missing on Lake Erie in November was found in Ontario, Canada. ODNR officials did not give an exact time as to when the kayak was found but said it was...
How teen got gun past school metal detectors
Police dogs search Akron schools after the second incident in a week in which a student was armed on campus.
Woman survives fiery crash on I-71 thanks to the help of strangers
A woman survived a fiery crash thanks to highway “saviors," the FOX 8 I-Team has learned.
