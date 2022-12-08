Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Loses Two Exclusive Games to PS5
Yesterday, an Xbox console exclusive came to PS5. Next week on December 6, another Xbox console exclusive will follow in its footsteps. The first of these two games is Sable from developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury. An open-world exploration released on September 23, 2021 via Xbox consoles and PC, Sable debuted with Metacritic scores ranging from 71 to 76, depending on the platform. It's unclear why the game hasn't come to PS4 given it's on Xbox One, but it's now available via PS5 for $24.99.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Losing Critically-Acclaimed Game Alongside 10 Other Games
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are losing 11 games on December 15 in one of the biggest waves of departures in the history of the subscription service. Included in this near dozen games are some fairly notable ones, including a critically-acclaimed RPG. More specifically, Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age is leaving the subscription service on December 15. As you may know, the Xbox One version of the game boasts an impressive 92 on Metacritic.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Getting One of the Most Popular PS2 Games
The next big PlayStation Plus game has leaked, revealing that one of the most popular PS2 games is coming to the PS Plus Premium tier of the subscription service. And the leak comes straight from the PlayStation Store so there's no doubting the validity of it. For those that don't know: PS Plus Premium is the most expensive tier of PS Plus and its big selling point is that it gives subscribers access to a library of PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games. And it looks like this next game is Star Wars Battlefront II.
Engadget
Atari revives unreleased arcade game that was too damn hard for 1982 players
Atari is reviving Akka Arrh, a 1982 arcade game canceled because test audiences found it too difficult. For the wave shooter’s remake, the publisher is teaming up with developer Jeff Minter, whose psychedelic, synthwave style seems an ideal fit for what Atari describes as “a fever dream in the best way possible.” The remake will be released on PC, PS5 and PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and Atari VCS in early 2023.
Xbox Game Pass gets this popular Star Wars game tomorrow
If you like Star Wars and subscribe to Xbox Game Pass then you're about to get a lot of fun unlocked
Polygon
Predicting the future of games is a fool’s errand, but let’s try anyway
To celebrate Polygon’s 10th anniversary, we’re rolling out a special issue: The Next 10, a consideration of what games and entertainment will become over the next decade from some of our favorite artists and writers. Here, freelance writer Khee Hoon Chan digs into the challenges of predicting what directions the game industry will go.
The Verge
Amazon’s next game is an anime MMO called Blue Protocol
The next major release from Amazon Games is an anime-style online title called Blue Protocol. Developed by Bandai Namco, the game is slated to launch on the PS5, Xbox Series X / S, and PC in the second half of 2023 — and you can check out the debut trailer above, which debuted at The Game Awards.
msn.com
PS6 and next-gen Xbox release windows are set! …very tentatively
The PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S consoles are part of the ninth generation of consoles along with the Nintendo Switch. It has only been two years since both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles were released, but it looks like the future generation of consoles is already being planned. The PlayStation 6 and the future Xbox console have a new release window that has been announced by both companies.
Ubisoft's Steam return continues with the surprise appearance of Immortals Fenyx Rising
The prodigal Yves comes home.
NME
Retro Studios reportedly pitched an ‘XCOM’-style ‘Metroid’ game
The Wii was nearly home to a tactical Metroid title inspired by Firaxis’ XCOM series. That’s according to a video from Did You Know Gaming (via VGC), which claims that Metroid Prime developer Retro Studios conceived of a Metroid Tactics title, which was pitched to the higher-ups at the studio.
ComicBook
New Xbox Game Pass Game Delayed Before Release
A new title that was slated to come to Xbox Game Pass next week has been delayed for one reason or another. For the most part, Microsoft tends to announce its new slate of additions to Game Pass on the first day of each month. When this transpires, it also happens to list the dates on which these new games will formally arrive on Xbox Game Pass and its various tiers. And while delays following these announcements almost never happen, that hasn't proven to be true here in December 2022.
The Verge
Dwarf Fortress is no longer PC’s most inscrutable game
When Tarn and Zach Adams, the two creators of Dwarf Fortress, were children, their father worked in sewage management just east of Sacramento in the 1970s and ‘80s. Specifically, Tarn explains over Zoom, their dad was the guy who “introduced computers to sewage treatment plants,” helping digitize the measurement of things like “flows, digesters, bacteria,” and grossest of all, “activated sludge.”
ComicBook
Amazon Prime Gaming Reveals 8 Free Games for December 2022
Amazon's Prime Gaming confirmed this week the free games that'll be given away in December 2022 following a leak which spoiled some of the titles planned for next month. In December, Prime Gaming is giving away eight different games: Quake, Rose Riddle 2: Werewolf Shadow, The Amazing American Circus, Banners of Ruin, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, Spinch, Desert Child, and Doors: Paradox. Prime Gaming subscribers (so those who are subscribed to Amazon Prime) will be able to claim these games for free starting on December 1st, and alongside the full games, Amazon also confirmed another round of in-game bonuses for things like Apex Legends, League of Legends, and more.
Polygon
Armored Core 6 isn’t just a ‘Soulsborne’ mech game, creators say
Elden Ring and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice developer FromSoftware is making a new Armored Core game, one that promises to be challenging and deliver visceral mech-based combat. But the creators behind Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon say their revival of the franchise isn’t simply a “Soulsborne” game in heavy metal clothing.
Wayfinder is a new online action RPG from the dev behind Darksiders and Battle Chasers
A closed playtest is coming on December 13
ComicBook
PlayStation Store Brings Back Big Feature After Previously Removing It
Sony has added a popular feature back to the PlayStation Store after previously removing it. Why it was removed and why it's coming back now specifically, we don't know. None of this information has been provided. What we do know is that the feature is back and is presumably here to stay.
Polygon
GTA Online’s new update adds trippy drugs and cool friends
Los Santos, the crime city that serves as a playground for players in Grand Theft Auto Online, is facing a tumultuous drug war led by a hodge podge crew of criminal up-and-comers. Los Santos Drug Wars is the first chapter in an ongoing story in GTA Online, and players will meet new, interesting friends and go on six story missions. It’s live now.
Polygon
Final Fantasy 7’s mobile beta delayed to summer
Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis — the mobile remake of Final Fantasy 7 and its spinoff chapters — won’t stage a closed beta this year. With about two weeks to go in 2022, the news shouldn’t come as a surprise, but Square Enix had not given any word about the beta until Monday.
Polygon
Call of Duty’s midseason update adds ATV soccer shenanigans
The Call of Duty franchise has two active games: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and the free-to-play battle royale Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. Both games will receive a midseason update on Dec. 14, along with double experience and weapon experience across all platforms. Most intriguingly, a new gameplay mode looks like a Call of Duty take on Rocket League.
It's official: Company of Heroes 3 is coming to Xbox
During The Game Awards, SEGA and Relic Entertainment announced that in 2023, the ambitious World War 2 RTS Company of Heroes 3 will launch on Xbox
