Vanessa Hudgens Stuns In Plunging Dress And Thigh-High Boots
The 33-year-old Spring Breakers actress recently jetted to the City of Light with a packed social calendar and a suitcase full of chic and sexy looks. She attended a convention where she reunited with some cast members of her former show, High School Musical, and also enjoyed the Parisian sights with her S.O., MLB player Cole Tucker.
Tiffany Haddish Pops in Graphic Print Sheer Dress With Crystal-Embellished Mules at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Tiffany Haddish stepped out in style to support Will Smith at the premiere of his new film, “Emancipation” in Los Angels on Wednesday night. The historical drama will release in theaters on Dec. 2 and on the platform on Dec. 9. Haddish was bold in blue while arriving at the Regency Theatre Village. The Emmy Award-winning comedian wore a powder blue dress by MM6 Maison Margiela. The garment featured a three-dimensional image of a button-up top that was layered over...
In Style
Olivia Wilde’s Gold Breastplate Made a Simple Black Maxi Dress Red Carpet-Ready
With just weeks remaining in 2022, it seems that metallic breastplates (of all shapes and colors) may just be the final surprise trend of the year. From Sydney Sweeney’s silver corset to Kendall Jenner’s gold Schiaparelli boobs, celebrities can’t stop adding shine to their bodices as of late — so much so that Olivia Wilde decided to give the trend even more gumption by wearing it on the red carpet on Thursday.
Vanessa Hudgens Laces into Thick Platforms for ‘Wednesday’ Addams Tribute
Vanessa Hudgens brought her love of all things spooky to a new partnership this week. On Wednesday, the “Entergalactic” star shared an Instagram post where she posed atop the hood of a black hearse-like car, in a new promotion with car-sharing platform Turo. For the occasion, she posed with the hearse seen in the new Netflix show “Wednesday,” released today, in an oversized black blazer dress and hat. Channeling her own version of the show’s titular heroine Wednesday Addams, Hudgens finished her outfit with a chain necklace and black manicure. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) “When Wednesday hands...
Wife of Tina Turner’s Son Reveals How He Died
Tina Turner’s son died of cancer after he “got sick in 3 weeks,” wrote Afida Turner, his wife, on Friday evening in a post on Instagram. Ronnie Turner, 62, died on Thursday. Turner was already a survivor of the disease. according to The Daily Mail. That morning, police received a call “stating that Ronnie was struggling to breathe outside his home,” according to The Daily Mail. “Ronnie was a terrific musician and bass player,” read the caption on his wife’s Friday Instagram post. Aida Turner called her husband an “amazing soul,” “heart of giant,” and a “true angel.” This is the second son that Tina Turner lost, after Ronnie’s elder brother Craig died by suicide in 2018. As Turner struggled to breathe on Thursday, neighbors attempted CPR but failed to revive him, and he was pronounced dead “on scene,” according to The Daily Mail. At the end of her Instagram post, Aida Turner sent one last message: “Fuck cancer.”
Lily Collins Takes Off Her Shoes in Dramatic Tulle Dress for ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 Poster
Lily Collins posed glamorously in a Giambattista Valli gown for the poster of the third season of “Emily in Paris.” The actress will return to her star role as Emily Cooper in the hit Netflix series which will debut on the streaming platform on Dec. 21. The “Mirror Mirror” actress wore a light pink sleeveless dress. The tulle ensemble had a neckline covered in ruffles with a high-low skirt that was decorated the same way. The gown is from the designer’s fall 2021 Couture collection. Collins opted for gold jewelry with a pair of dangle earrings, an assortment of dainty rings and...
Lily Collins Reunites With ‘Emily in Paris’ Cast in Platform Heels & Thom Browne Suit Ahead of Season 3 Premiere
Lily Collins was chicly outfitted for dinner with her “Emily in Paris” co-stars this week, ahead of the Netflix romance show’s season 3 premiere on Dec. 21. The “Emily in Paris” star sat down to dine with cast-mates — including Ashley Park, Lucien Laviscount and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu — in a sharp gray Thom Browne outfit, as seen on Instagram. Her Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn-styled ensemble featured a dark gray corseted button-up minidress with a low curved neckline, layered atop a sheet white blouse with a gray tie. Adding more formality to Collins’ attire was a gray blazer by Browne, as...
Kate Moss’ Daughter Lila Moss is Smoothly Sharp in A Silk Suit and Sandals at Dior’s Fall 2023 Menswear Show
Lila Moss made a smooth and suited entrance for Dior’s fall 2023 menswear show in Egypt this week. The daughter of supermodel Kate Moss arrived to the occasion in Cairo, wearing a chic cream Dior suit. Her silky set included sharp high-waisted trousers, as well as a matching blazer with pointed lapels. Completing her outfit was a gauzy light cream turtleneck sweater, adding a fall-worthy finish to her attire. Moss accessorized for the occasion with a thin ring, as well as a matching cream satin top-handle Dior handbag — creating a monochrome head-to-toe look. When it came to footwear, Moss’ look was...
Bella Thorne Goes Wild in Snakeskin Boots With Leather Minidress at Each x Other Dinner
Bella Thorne attended an intimate dinner hosted by Each x Other in partnership with Clarins at Gitano to celebrate their spring 2023 collection during Miami Art Basel on Nov. 30. The former Disney Channel star wore a fitted black dress with wild boots. Thorne’s look consisted of a black leather minidress, the fitted garment featuring a plunging neckline. The “Shake It Up” actress took a sparkling approach with accessories, styling a silver necklace, rings and bracelets for a maximalist touch. When it came down to footwear, the musician sported emerald green snakeskin boots with sharp pointed toes and a lengthy sleek silhouette. The...
Zoey Deutch Continues to Wear Tiffany Blue in Corset Dress & Sparkling Sandals on ‘Live With Kelly & Ryan’
Zoey Deutch was spotted out for a stroll early this morning in New York, making her way to the “Live With Kelly and Ryan” studios. The actress is currently on a press tour for her new film, “Something From Tiffany’s.” Continuing with her Tiffany-blue theme — as first seen at the movie’s premiere last week, Deutch wore a bright light blue Oscar de la Renta dress with bedazzled heels for the occasion. The “Vampire Academy” actress’ dress was a simple a-line style with a fitted strappy scoop neck bodice that gave off the illusion of a corseted waistline thanks to the garment’s...
Vanessa Hudgens Gets Comfy with Boyfriend Cole Tucker in Bubble Clogs and Sweatpants on Thanksgiving
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Vanessa Hudgens brought a comfy spin to Thanksgiving style this weekend. While posing outdoors for the occasion with boyfriend Cole Tucker on Instagram, the “Entergalactic” star cozied up in a matching athleisure set. Her ensemble featured a creamy white oversized hoodie, paired with matching sweatpants and white socks. Evidently playing outdoor games at home, Hudgens accessorized with a black leather Valentino crossbody bag with gold hardware. Tucker was equally comfy for the occasion, wearing a purple beanie, beige hoodie and joggers with...
Olivia Wilde Bares Her Tiny Tattoos in a Completely Sheer Gown at the PCAs
The early December chill had no effect on Olivia Wilde's outfit choice at the People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6. On Tuesday, the "Don't Worry Darling" star, styled by Karla Welch, levitated down the red carpet in a flowing, sheer gown from Dior's 2023 ready-to-wear collection. Wilde layered the transparent outfit over black underwear and added on a pair of strappy black heels and a Dior belt that doubled as a strapless purse.
Heidi Klum Gets Casual in Flannel, Ripped Denim & Clogs for Walk With Husband Tom Kaulitz
Heidi Klum took a stab at double denim. The supermodel posted an adorable video with her husband to her Instagram on Sunday. In the post, which she simply captioned with a red heart emoji, Klum and Tom Kaulitz, her husband since 2019, strolled down the streets of Los Angeles. They did so in coordinated style. Klum went with a cool and casual look for the outing. She paired a light-wash denim jacket over a flannel shirt, which featured shades of light blue, dark blue and white. Klum added baggy jeans to the look, complete with large rips throughout the pants. Though pairing...
Vogue
From Gucci To Richard Quinn, Fashion Awards Host Jodie Turner-Smith Delivered On Drama
It was the night before the Fashion Awards and no creature was stirring… Not! The industry’s great and good put any notion of Sunday night blues to bed and turned out for British Vogue’s Forces For Change gala at The Londoner. Among the most outré looks of the night? Jodie Turner-Smith, who set the tone for her hosting gig at the Royal Albert Hall the following night in a Crayola-bright Molly Goddard dress that looked positively theatrical when paired with Latex bondage gloves and a matching fascinator.
Lily Collins Poses in Fringe & Stiletto Heels for ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 Poster
Lily Collins was chicly outfitted for dinner with her “Emily in Paris” co-stars this week, ahead of the Netflix romance show’s season 3 premiere on Dec. 21. The “Emily in Paris” star shared a glimpse at one of the romantic comedy show’s new posters on Instagram, where she posed in a dramatic houndstooth-printed ensemble. Collins’ in-character outfit featured a printed sharp-shouldered jacket and matching minidress, complete with black trim. Black and white fringe on its cuffs and bodice added a dash of bold flair to the piece — a signature of the program’s lead character, Emily Cooper. Collins’ outfit was finished...
Harper's Bazaar
Dua Lipa’s Bold Leather Gown Has Cutouts That Show Off Her Abs
Dua Lipa brought the heat to iHeartRadio's 2022 Jingle Ball this past Friday. The pop star appeared at the music extravaganza wearing an asymmetrical leather midi gown made of bold black and red panels, pulled straight from Gucci's resort 2023 runway. The jaw-dropping dress featured a crisscrossing bustier that left cutouts on the abdomen and sides of her torso. Finishing the look: a pair of pointed black lace-up boots and a multistrand diamond necklace and matching bracelet.
Kyle Dean Massey And Taylor Frey On Lifetime's A Christmas To Treasure - Exclusive Interview
Kyle Dean Massey and Taylor Frey star in Lifetime's new movie "A Christmas to Treasure," the network's newest holiday movie to feature a gay couple in leading roles. Lifetime's first LGBTQ romance, "The Christmas Setup," premiered in 2020, and Hallmark followed suit in 2022 with "The Holiday Sitter." "A Christmas...
"Avatar 2" Is Probably Going To Break All Kinds Of Box Office Records, And Here's What You Need To Know About It
Shockingly, it doesn't feel like it's over three hours long.
Regina Hall Goes Preppy-Chic in Plaid Suit & Strappy Sandals on ‘Kelly Clarkson’ With ‘Best Man’ Cast
Regina Hall joined her “Best Man” co-stars Morris Chestnut, Taye Diggs, Nia Long and Melissa DeSousa on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” today. After more than two decades of the release of their hit 1999 film, the cast has reunited once again for a Peacock limited series titled, “The Best Man: The Final Chapters.” The new show will premiere on Dec. 22. Hall was chicly dressed for her appearance. The award-winning actress wore a pink plaid suit. Her ensemble consisted of a 3/4 sleeve blazer jacket and matching flare-leg trousers. Hall complimented her outfit with a flowy black blouse. Hall went with soft...
The List
